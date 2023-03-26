Orangeburg area fruit and vegetable farmers in 2023 will once again have to contend with high input costs eating into profit margins, a trend that has plagued farmers over the last couple of years.

"The continuing high cost of inputs from fertilizer to crop-protection materials is of significant concern to all growers for this season," said Rob Last, Clemson Extension horticulture agent for Bamberg as well as Allendale, Barnwell and Hampton counties. "While prices are seeing some reduction, they are still high."

The greatest impact of the high-input costs will be felt in the watermelon sector in Bamberg County.

Last said there is a potential 5% reduction in the area grown of the crop in 2023.

"Growers are talking about reducing the area and maximizing production on the area left," Last said. "The goal is to mitigate some of the rising input and labor cost risks. Overall production volumes will likely remain very similar."

Another crop that is expected to see an increase in plantings in 2023 is sweet potatoes.

"I estimate a 5% increase in 2023 over 2022 due to increased demand," Last said.

Last said he expects blueberry acres to also increase due to market demand and diversification of business models. He expects strawberry production to remain stable.

In Orangeburg and Calhoun counties, the Clemson Extension commercial horticulture agent for both counties. Phillip Carnley, said he expects slight changes in plantings.

"Vegetable acreage is expected to be up slightly this year in Orangeburg and Calhoun with more growers looking to expand their rotational crops," Carnley said. "Fruit plantings will stay about the same for the majority of crops with a slight increase in strawberry acreage."

Madison Turnblad of St. Matthews-based Edisto Blueberries grows about 1-1/2 acres of strawberries and about three acres of blueberries at the U-pick operation at 192 Longview Road off U.S. 176. The business also has cut flowers.

The business including U-Pick is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Strawberries are being picked through May and blueberries will begin picking in May through June.

Turnblad said he remains optimistic about his year on the farm.

"I feel like we are able to develop a good market over the past couple of years," he said. "The U-pick has been a big player since COVID. We have kept that audience and continue to expand it."

Turnblad's biggest concern this year has been the winter weather.

"With the early spring a couple of weekends here and there, and a pretty mild winter and a mild February, we are three weeks ahead of schedule," Turnblad said. "Typically right now they are in peak bloom. I have had to ice the blueberries down because they are in berry form."

He also had to row cover the strawberries.

"We will have to keep monitoring the weather and hope it all works out," he said, noting he will not immediately know if the freeze had a negative impact on the crops.

As far as the supply and packaging side, all is moving more freely as compared to last year.

"We have a pretty strong market," he said. "We just need the crop."

One expected challenge and largest concern for local fruit farmers will be a new plant pathogen.

Neopestalotiopsis, or neopest for short, affects the crown and causes decline and eventual death. Carnley said the pathogen can also cause fruit rot.

Another issue facing fruit farmers in 2023 is the spotted lanternfly.

The spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) is native to China and was first detected in Pennsylvania in September 2014.

Spotted lanternfly feeds on a wide range of fruit, ornamental and woody trees.

Spotted lanternflies are invasive and can be spread long distances by people who move infested material or items containing egg masses.

Outside of fruits, Carnley says in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties, cucumber acreage has gone up and will continue to rise in 2023 with an estimated range of between 5,000 to 6,000 acres this season.

The reason for the spike?

"An increase in interest in different rotational crops and increased demand for pickles," Carnley said.

Last says in Bamberg County, he expects there to be a reduction in pickling this year.

Carnley also expects to see greens in both counties increase with about 1,500 to 2,000 acres planted.

Cameron farmer Josh Johnson said he is planning to plant about 75 acres of fresh market peas and butter beans.

"This is up about 30%," Johnson said. "We are seeing more demand."

"There are less people having fresh stuff and more people willing to pay for it," he said.

Johnson said last year was the first in which he grew about 100 acres of dry peas for human consumption. He plans to do the same this year.

"It worked fairly well," he said. "Most is going to a third party. They are packaging it and selling it. I am a grower and not the marketer."

Johnson said the decision to grow dry peas was an attempt to make better use of acreage.

'We felt like those acres could be doubled-cropped and tripled-cropped," Johnson said. "Some are a 50 or 60-day crop, so we thought if we could get two crops, great, and a third one even better."

Johnson said in order to contend with high input costs, he has had to adjust prices "just like everybody else in the supply chain."

In addition to disease and insect challenges, Carnley said there will be challenges for many farmers in getting the crops out of the ground.

"Labor will be easier to come by this year as compared to last year," Carnley said. "Growers who use H2A labor may decide to move in a different direction, though, due to an increase in the cost of the H2A program that recently went into effect."

"This cost increase in the form of higher wages for the H2A laborers ... has made the program slightly less appealing to many growers," Carnley said.

A brighter spot is the diminishing impact of COVID on the agriculture sector, at least domestically.

"COVID-19 is less likely to impact the supply chain and distribution system severely," Last said. "Internal U.S. transport and distribution issues may reduce as the number of infections declines. The same cannot necessarily be said for imported materials."

Last said he expects little change in Bamberg County in plantings of blackberries, asparagus, cantaloupes, squash, greens and sweet corn.

Last said there were concerns about the peach crop heading into 2023.

"Early in the winter, particularly around the Christmas period, there was a concern about not accumulating sufficient chill hours," Last said. "Chill-hour accumulation is critical for switching from vegetative growth to flower production. We have achieved sufficient chill hours following a cold January to trigger flowering."

"Interestingly, in winter 2020-21, most chill hours accumulated before Christmas," Last said. "This winter 2021-22, most chill hour accumulation occurred after Christmas."

In light of the uncertainties that come from the weather, commodity markets and input costs, Turnblad has decided to diversify his crop portfolio by getting into the sod business.

He grows a total of about 300 acres in Cordova, Cope and Salley with his father-in-law Monty Rast. The company is called Local Sod. Turnblad also grows peanuts, cotton and corn with Rast.

"We have better control of the market and over the crop," Turnblad said when asked why the men wanted to go into sod. "We are not relying on speculation of or anybody who can trade commodities. In spite of inflation rates and interest rates rising, there is still a high demand in our state and in North Carolina for housing developments. The market is strong right now."

"We had to try to get away from low-cash crops where I can't make any money," he said. "That is the driving force to diversify."

Turnblad said sod is harvested yearround and their primary business is wholesale landscapers.

"As long as you have inventory, that is the key," he said.