You have probably heard of South Carolina Farm Bureau, and likely, the first thing that comes to mind is insurance (we have great insurance!)

But the South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation is so much more.

We are a grassroots organization committed to preserving and growing the number one industry in the state: agriculture. Agriculture returns $51.8 billion each year in economic impact and supports over 259,000 jobs.

Much like the farmers we represent, days are spent planting seeds and cultivating fields hoping for a successful crop; however, we plant seeds of relationships and education that will support the continued success of agriculture in the Palmetto State.

South Carolina Farm Bureau serves nearly 90,000 member families in all 46 counties of the state. Our members are what make this organization great, and I would encourage anyone who wants to know where their food comes from and how it is grown to become a partner.

I would like to share a few opportunities we offer to help our members grow as leaders in their communities and in the state.

Young Farmers and Ranchers – A program for farmers, ranchers, ag entrepreneurs, ag industry professionals and ag enthusiasts. Young Farmers and Ranchers is a way for young people ages 18-35 to grow their leadership skills and agricultural network.

Each year, they host a conference open to YF&R members statewide. This year’s conference was record-breaking with over 400 people in attendance. They also participate in the legislative process and gain insight into how to be an advocate for agriculture. These members also give back to their communities through the Harvest For All project.

Women’s Leadership – The Women’s Leadership Program is the “boots on the ground” for South Carolina Farm Bureau.

Every year, they promote agricultural literacy in their areas and donate their time educating folks about the farmers who grow food, fuel and fiber.

Just last year, they logged over 6,800 volunteer hours carrying out Farm Bureau activities. One of their major projects goes to support the Ronald McDonald House and McCleod Guest House. The women collect food and monetary donations for the charities, and in 2023, they donated nearly $18,000 to the worthy cause.

Ag in the Classroom – Ag in the Classroom was created to promote awareness and recognition of where our food and fiber come from. Many children do not know the food they eat does not originate in the grocery store, but in the fields and pastures and poultry houses we farm. Ag in the Classroom also offers a monthly book that helps children understand the journey from farm to table.

Ag in the Classroom offers a Mobile Ag Lab that brings the farm to your school.

Students in grades K-5 who visit the lab will learn about important South Carolina commodities and how many of them go from the field to their plate. The lessons are aligned to state learning standards, so students are able to apply math, science, English and social studies principles to agriculture. And students will see first-hand the importance of agriculture in providing food, fuel and fiber.

Youth programs – In addition to numerous scholarship opportunities on both the county and state level, we offer several other options for high school aged students interested in potentially pursuing a career in agriculture. Each summer, we host our Youth Leadership Conference for rising high school juniors and seniors at the Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe in McCormick. This four-day experience allows participants to learn about a variety of agricultural topics while growing as leaders.

The Youth Ambassador program aims to identify young leaders passionate about agriculture and to cultivate their ability to engage in the food and farming conversation with a wide variety of audiences.

The program also showcases opportunities for careers in agriculture and its related industries. The SCFB Youth Ambassadors receive a $2,000 college scholarship and specialized advocacy training preparing them to be influential and effective young leaders.

Ambassadors will attend and speak at a variety of Farm Bureau events and meetings throughout the year to gain better understanding of the organization and its leadership structure.

SC AgriWellness – Stress on America’s farms is at an all-time high, but we’re here to help.

South Carolina Farm Bureau’s SC AgriWellness program brings mental health services into farmer’s homes. SC AgriWellness, administered by First Sun EAP, makes counseling services available to South Carolina farmers and their families free of charge.

By providing access to a wealth of professional services, SC AgriWellness is a resource to support farmers as they navigate the many issues contributing to overwhelming stress affecting the well-being of South Carolina farmers and farm families. We believe our rural communities are the driving force behind a strong economy and we want to make sure those rural communities are afforded access to services that keep them healthy and safe.

Government relations – Our team works hard at the local, state and national level to make sure elected officials know the needs of the state’s farmers and know how policies will impact farmers' right to grow. This year we focused on a few key issues: single-agency water, loss of agricultural land, rural broadband, passage of the federal farm bill and problematic wildlife. On the federal level, we’re working on ag labor reform.

As you can see, we’ve got a lot of seeds planted at South Carolina Farm Bureau.

But the seed that gets the most attention is our grassroots.

Our strength as an organization has always come from our members who show up and speak out on behalf of agriculture. Next year, we will celebrate our 80th anniversary and we are hopeful that the seeds we’ve sown will continue to grow so that we can be South Carolina’s voice for agriculture for the next 80 years.