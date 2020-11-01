Peanuts, cotton collide in Calhoun: Cooler temps early and late lead to dual harvests

The year 2020 will go down in history as one most will not soon forget.
For Calhoun County farmers, there was an unusual scenario for a South Carolina spring and summer: Relatively cool temperatures, rather than the typical heat, were a player in crop success.
"Early cool weather slowed crop growth and left us with some delayed maturity issues, particularly in cotton and peanuts," Calhoun County Clemson Extension Agent Charles Davis said. "This caused some problems for cotton/peanut farmers who have had to deal with two crops ready to harvest at the same time."
"Normally, we would expect our peanut crop to be well into harvest before we had to deal with cotton defoliation, but that is not the case this year," Davis said. "We are having to deal with both at the same time. This stretches manpower and equipment in uncomfortable ways."
As a result, Davis said harvest time this year is filled with great anxiety as growers wonder about yields. Will the weather hold so the crop can be harvested? Will the machinery operate smoothly? What are the markets doing?
He compared it to opening a Christmas present and not knowing what will be inside.
In addition to cooler weather impacting crop maturity, Davis said there were also some cases where it was too wet.
"In general, there was satisfactory rainfall, though it often came in bucket loads to many parts of the county," he said. "The humidity was oppressive most of the summer, which wasn’t a big deal for the crops, but was tough on the farmer."
There is always a silver lining though, Davis said.
"We have missed numerous nasty weather events that have unfortunately been visited upon our friends in the Gulf Coast states," he said.
In many ways, weather-wise, 2020 was the complete opposite of 2019, which was a drought year with reduced yields.
What has remained relatively consistent are market conditions.
"For the most part they have been horrid during the summer but are beginning to see some degree of rebound, though not nearly what is needed to ensure any level of financial security," Davis said.
Corn
There were 9,311 acres of corn planted in Calhoun County this year, much of it irrigated. The planted acreage was in line with last year's plantings.
"The 2020 corn crop turned out to be one of our better crops in a few years," Davis said. "Relatively good rainfall and favorable temperatures helped the crop along."
Irrigated corn yields were also good but for many farmers the crop did not live up to its potential.
"Several factors may have played a role," Davis said. "Rainfall, often heavy, leached some nutrients and numerous cloudy days reduced sunlight, which is essential to corn production."
"The dryland crop on the other hand, for the most part, was better than average, which helped steady the whole farm yield," he said.
Another positive for the corn crop was that disease and insect pressure were reduced this year and favorable weather enabled the crop to be harvested in a timely manner.
Markets, on the other hand, have not been very favorable, though some minor improvements have been seen in recent weeks, Davis said.
"While storage is usually a good option, the need to generate cash flow has led to some sales at less than farm-friendly prices," Davis said. "The ongoing effects of the trade war, along with price depression, brought on by the pandemic has worked against corn prices."
Corn prices have been low all year, ranging from about $3.80 to $4 a bushel. This is below the desired profit-making level of $5 a bushel.
Peanuts
Calhoun County farmers planted 10,178 acres of peanuts of both the runner and Virginia types. Runner varieties were by far the major portion of this year’s crop.
"Peanuts got off to a slow start due to a cool spring and have been running behind all summer," Davis said. "Varieties that should have been mature at 145 days have been stretched to 155 and 160 days."
As a result peanut harvest is behind.
"Regardless, yield potential looks good and the hope of an excellent harvest is there."
The peanut crop, which has been besieged by disease issues in recent years, had few such issues in 2020. Better fungicides are given the credit.
"This has been one of the cleanest crops disease-wise I have seen," Davis said. "Late leaf spot, our most difficult disease to manage in peanuts, has been relatively benign."
"Tomato spotted wilt virus has been a bigger issue in some varieties, and I have seen more white mold this year than I have seen in a few years," Davis said. "This is probably due to increased rainfall and higher humidity during the growing season."
Peanut contracts, which are signed before planting, fall in the $425 to $450-per-ton range, so opportunities to increase profits are tied to increased yield.
"Peanuts are a very expensive crop to grow, and the current contract price is not attractive," Davis said.
Calhoun County farmer Monty Rast planted several hundred acres of runner peanuts, with the majority under irrigation.
Peanuts acreage was down this year due to low peanut prices, Rast said. Last year, Rast planted about 700 acres of peanuts. This year he planted about 600.
"Prices are fairly steady but are not improving," Rast said. "The crop this year is good. We got adequate rain."
Rast said a cool May (one of the coolest in recent memory) ended up stunting the peanut growth early and a cool September also delayed maturity.
"Drying conditions, because it has been cool, have been slow," he said.
He said he is about halfway into his peanut harvest, which is the latest harvest he has experienced in 17 years of growing the crop. He anticipated peanut harvest would go into late October.
"Yield-wise, it looks good," said Rast, noting it is a "touch above average."
Cotton
Cotton is the major crop planted in Calhoun County, with 20,274 acres committed to the crop, Davis said. This is down about 5,000 acres from 2019 and could be blamed on low cotton prices.
Cotton prices were in the cellar all summer, with only occasional pricing opportunities," Davis said. "Cotton prices have rebounded to a small degree, but they are still nowhere near break-even prices on an average yielding crop."
"The only money in cotton this year will be on outstanding yield," Davis said. "Again, trade disputes and pandemic-induced low demand have kept the lid on cotton prices."
Cotton prices were hovering in the upper 60-cent-per-pound range.
Production-wise, Davis said cotton got off to a slow start but did recover with warmer weather.
"At this time, the crop looks to be relatively good," he said. "Probably not a record, but a respectable crop."
As mentioned previously, a cool spring and cloudy weather seemed to have delayed the crop by a few weeks.
"Cotton defoliation at the time of this writing is just getting into full swing," Davis said. "Usually, we would be moving strongly into harvest by now (mid-October), but peanuts and cotton will both be coming off at the same time this year, again, causing some anxiety out on the farm."
Rast said he expects the cotton harvest to go until at least Thanksgiving.
He said cotton yields could be about average on his approximately 1,100 acres of cotton.
Disease and insect issues were relatively minimal this year in cotton.
"Some false mildew issues were seen, and the ever-present stink bug never goes away, but overall, these were manageable," Davis said.
Soybeans
Soybeans are a minor crop in Calhoun County, with 2,805 acres planted this year, Davis said.
"The crop is generally planted later than cotton or peanuts, so it missed the cool weather that affected the other crops," Davis said. "Yields look to be relatively good compared to most years."
Soybeans, which are typically hurt by the seemingly annual "three-week drought" common in South Carolina summers, did not have to contend with such in 2020.
"Soybeans benefited," Davis said.
While harvest had yet to begin through the middle of October, Davis anticipates respectable yields.
"As with the other commodities, soybeans have suffered from depressed markets brought on by the aforementioned trade wars and decreased demand," Davis said. "Prices have recovered a small part of their losses, but not to a degree to make any soybean farmer happy."
Diseases and insects were not major issues, though the usual players (stinkbugs, kudzu bugs and soybean rust) were present and had to be managed, Davis said.
Wheat
Wheat was almost non-existent in Calhoun County this past year, with only 546 acres planted.
"I expect this to change this fall as pricing opportunities for wheat have seen some strength in recent days," he said. "Planting usually begins around mid-November, so we will have to wait and see how the market influences planted acres."
Overview
According to 2017 Census of Agriculture data, Calhoun County is home to 480 farms consisting of about 148,718 acres. The average farm size is 310 acres.
The number of farms has increased from 412 in 2012 and the average farm size has also increased from 287 acres.
The agricultural census is taken every five years.
Overall, Calhoun County ranked 16th in the total market value of crops, livestock and poultry sold at $80.8 million.
The county has a total of 309 cropland farms totaling 79,945 acres.
Calhoun County ranked fifth in the state in the market value of crops sold at $59 million, according to the 2017 USDA Census.
The county ranked second in cotton sold at $18.7 million and second in other crops and hay at $16.2 million.
The county's largest crops in planted acres in descending order are cotton, peanuts, corn and soybeans.
