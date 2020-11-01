Peanuts, cotton collide in Calhoun: Cooler temps early and late lead to dual harvests

The year 2020 will go down in history as one most will not soon forget.

For Calhoun County farmers, there was an unusual scenario for a South Carolina spring and summer: Relatively cool temperatures, rather than the typical heat, were a player in crop success.

"Early cool weather slowed crop growth and left us with some delayed maturity issues, particularly in cotton and peanuts," Calhoun County Clemson Extension Agent Charles Davis said. "This caused some problems for cotton/peanut farmers who have had to deal with two crops ready to harvest at the same time."

"Normally, we would expect our peanut crop to be well into harvest before we had to deal with cotton defoliation, but that is not the case this year," Davis said. "We are having to deal with both at the same time. This stretches manpower and equipment in uncomfortable ways."

As a result, Davis said harvest time this year is filled with great anxiety as growers wonder about yields. Will the weather hold so the crop can be harvested? Will the machinery operate smoothly? What are the markets doing?

He compared it to opening a Christmas present and not knowing what will be inside.