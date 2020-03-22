ORANGEBURG COUNTY: Farmers seek planting stability in time of uncertainty

Lower-than-desired commodity prices and an uncertain global economic situation are just two of the challenges facing Orangeburg County farmers as the 2020 planting season kicks into gear.

General uncertainty, while challenging, is making planting decisions relatively easy for growers like Cope farmer James Traywick.

"It is pretty much 'stick with what you got,'" Traywick said. "There is not a bright spot in the commodity picture. We are overproduced in everything and the world demand is weak. We are the only really good economy in the world, from what I gather."

Traywick plans to grow roughly 600 acres of cotton, 350 acres of corn and 300 acres of peanuts, which is consistent with 2019.

One concern in 2020 is the impact of the coronavirus and fears on the cotton market and prices.

"We can hope the virus thing will blow over as it impacts cotton a good bit," he said. "If we have to reduce and cut trade with China, it will impact certain things."

China is a large importer of U.S. cotton, which comes back to the U.S. as clothing.

As far as food is concerned, Traywick does not expect an impact as most food consumed in the United States comes from either Mexico or is grown domestically.