More cotton and corn, fewer peanuts expected in Calhoun

"Last year was a record year for corn yields, so more corn will probably be planted if that producer has the equipment and storage to handle it," he said. "Cotton acres should increase as prices are at a level that we can make some money. Personally, I think peanut acres will be down some as they are the most expensive crop to grow and prices are so-so."

Cameron farmer Josh Johnson is planning to plant about 500 acres of corn, 600 acres of peanuts and 300 acres of cotton.

Johnson said his rationale for planting corn is that the crop is typically grown before the unpredictable hurricane and flood season later in the summer and corn prices are also up making them more attractive.

"Peanut prices are up and we like growing peanuts," he said.

Cotton prices remaining relatively stable have also prompted Johnson to remain stable with his plantings.

Johnson spent the early part of March spreading some quail litter and regular fertilizer in this fields in preparation for planting in the middle to latter part of March.

Corn

There were 9,311 acres of corn planted in Calhoun County in 2020, much of it irrigated. The planted acreage was in line with 2019 plantings.