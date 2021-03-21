Markets driving planting decisions in Orangeburg County

Orangeburg County farmer Harry Wimberly and his son, Thad, farm in Bowman, Rowesville and Branchville. The plan to plant about 500 acres of corn and 800 acres of cotton.

"The market is driving the decision with the price of corn, cotton and soybeans being up," Harry Wimberly said. "We have done some of the prices for the fall and are taking advantage of these prices out there right now. It is a long time between now and harvest and it could be higher but it will probably be lower."

"You get a price you are comfortable with and price some of your crop," Wimberly said.

Wimberly said his fields will be both irrigated and dryland.

Orangeburg County farmer Kent Wannamaker says he is not going to change much up in 2021 in terms of his planting plans.

"We will stick with what we are doing," Wannamaker said.

That means Wannamaker is planning to grow about 800 acres of cotton and 400 acres of peanuts. He noted that while some farmers are planning to plant corn after not doing so in a couple of decades, he prefers to remain with two commodities.

"Peanuts have been good to me," Wannamaker said, noting there is no need to change what has worked.