Markets driving planting decisions in Orangeburg County

Uncertainty surrounding the ongoing impact of the coronavirus on the agricultural economy and a change in federal administration, as well as traditional planting decisions, are among challenges facing Orangeburg County farmers as the 2021 planting season kicks into gear.
"The main one is still the uncertainty that goes with COVID-19 pandemic," Orangeburg County Clemson Extension Agent Jonathan Croft said. "This is in terms of markets, getting inputs, getting labor, etc. Also the effects a new administration will have on trade and farm programs is still being worked out."
The beginning of the planting season in March offers some bright spots.
Commodity prices have generally rallied from where they were at the start of the last year's planting season.
"Markets can be very volatile now and could have big swings depending on trade deals, weather in competing countries for export market and COVID restrictions/processing plant shutdowns," Croft said.
As with generally every year, commodity prices will be a key driver for growers on planting decisions.
"This will affect how some farms split their planted acres between crops but most rotations will stay about normal," Croft said. "We may see more dryland cotton acres vs. dryland corn."
"In some areas of the county, we might see a few more soybeans planted than we have the last couple of summers," Croft said. "Peanut acres will be up some from last year but will likely end up at our long-term average for Orangeburg County."
Orangeburg County farmer Harry Wimberly and his son, Thad, farm in Bowman, Rowesville and Branchville. The plan to plant about 500 acres of corn and 800 acres of cotton.
"The market is driving the decision with the price of corn, cotton and soybeans being up," Harry Wimberly said. "We have done some of the prices for the fall and are taking advantage of these prices out there right now. It is a long time between now and harvest and it could be higher but it will probably be lower."
"You get a price you are comfortable with and price some of your crop," Wimberly said.
Wimberly said his fields will be both irrigated and dryland.
Orangeburg County farmer Kent Wannamaker says he is not going to change much up in 2021 in terms of his planting plans.
"We will stick with what we are doing," Wannamaker said.
That means Wannamaker is planning to grow about 800 acres of cotton and 400 acres of peanuts. He noted that while some farmers are planning to plant corn after not doing so in a couple of decades, he prefers to remain with two commodities.
"Peanuts have been good to me," Wannamaker said, noting there is no need to change what has worked.
As the middle of March drew near, Wimberly said the fields down around Branchville were still too soggy to get into due to recent rains. He was hoping to be able to get into the fields within a few days. The middle of March brought with it a stretch of plentiful sunshine.
Wimberly said he might resort to some conventional planting and disc out the land some in an effort to help dry it out.
Forecasts for April and May are calling for normal precipitation amounts and above-normal temperatures.
In terms of row crops, Croft does not foresee many negative labor impacts of COVID heading into the year. He sees the most significant effect in the plantings of vegetables due to uncertainty in getting labor for planting and harvest.
Wannamaker said labor is a concern of his heading into the 2021 spring planting season.
"I am afraid I am going to lose some help if they get sick," he said, noting the vaccine rollout should lessen this possibility.
Croft says there are indications that trade in commodities important to Orangeburg County will continue to pick up as other countries get vaccinations out to their populations.
"Trade with China will hinge on how the new administration works with them and how crop harvest goes in other countries that compete with us on the world market, especially with soybean, cotton and corn exports," Croft said.
Wimblery echoed Croft, noting U.S. commodity prices are often impacted by what happens in South America.
For example, in early March, soybean and corn prices were higher due to weather concerns on the continent.
Heavy rains in Brazil, the world’s largest exporter of soybeans, combined with extremely dry weather in Argentina is worrying for soybean supplies.
Outside of trade, Croft said farmers will also see some changes coming into 2021.
In particular, new rules have been placed on Dicamba herbicides that are labeled for Dicamba-tolerant cotton and soybeans.
He also noted there are new restrictions on the paraquat-containing herbicide labels that growers will need to follow.
Wannamaker expressed his gratitude that Dicamba label relief has remained in place.
"We thought we were going to lose it," he said.
Some of the major labels such as XtendiMax herbicide with VaporGrip Technology; FeXapan herbicide Plus VaporGrip Technology; Tavium Plus VaporGrip Technology and Engenia herbicide have all been reregistered for in-season application through 2025 with some additional label requirements and restrictions.
Last June, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit dropped a ruling vacating the three Dicamba registrations in the middle of the spray season.
The ruling was in response to a lawsuit, originally filed against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 2017, by a coalition of farming and environmental groups. The 9th Circuit judges landed firmly on the side of the plaintiffs' arguments that Dicamba herbicides were improperly registered by EPA and rebuked the federal agency for failing to consider multiple environmental, social and economic risks from increased Dicamba use.
EPA ultimately issued a cancellation order that permitted farmers and some applicators with existing stocks in hand to finish out the spray season.
The legal battles over Dicamba use will continue into 2021 and beyond.
Already, the environmental and farm groups that brought the original lawsuit against EPA's 2018 Dicamba registrations have filed a new lawsuit challenging the agency's three 2020 Dicamba registrations.
Another concern for Wannamaker is about a dry summer based upon what had been a wet winter.
"We are concerned about receiving so much rain this winter that the rain shuts off this summer when we really need it" Wannamaker said. "It usually averages out. A lot of people are talking that way."
While more detailed crop-planting projections will be available later in the spring as the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service contacts producers to determine their plans for the growing season, Croft provides his best estimate at what the county will see.
USDA survey results will be published in the Prospective Plantings and Quarterly Grain Stocks report.
Corn
Croft projects about 30,000 to 35,000 acres of corn will be planted in the county in 2021.
About 35,000 acres of corn were planted in 2020.
Corn prices were relatively steady as March kicked off, coming in at about $6.30 a bushel at Orangeburg mills and processors.
Corn futures for the 2021 corn crop are averaging about $5.14 a bushel, which is up from $4.30 that corn ended up averaging in 2020.
The futures prices are just where farmers would like to see in order to make a profit.
Last year, dryland corn was one of the best the area has seen in recent memory thanks to abundant spring rainfall and moderate temperatures.
According to AgFax, a media outlet with a focus on agriculture news, ethanol production is expected to rebound with trade looking for better margins into the second quarter as spring driving season commences with rising Brazil ethanol values likely to support U.S. exports.
Increased export sales to China are also touted as a reason for lower projected ending stocks and higher prices for corn this year, though experts say China has recently been largely self-sufficient in corn production. If it were not for the poor corn yields in Ukraine, U.S. exports to the country last year would have been negligible.
But geopolitical factors, including Chinese tariffs and import quotas that may or may not be imposed and mediation of the grain trade by Chinese state-owned enterprises, remain an important wildcard that could dramatically affect this forecast, according to AgFax.
Corn locally is typically planted in April, with harvest in late July and early August.
Cotton
About 25,000 to 30,000 acres of cotton are expected to be planted in Orangeburg County in 2021, which would be up compared to 2020.
About 23,000 acres of cotton were planted in 2020, down significantly from the previous year.
The deciding factor of crop plantings, like corn, will be prices and weather.
Last year, prices for the entire year hovered around 65 to 70 cents per pound.
Prices for the 2021 cotton crop are forecast at 75 cents per pound, up from 68 cents for 2020. Last year, cotton pretty much hovered in the 60-cent-per-pound range.
Farmers typically would would like to see prices over 80 cents a pound.
Cotton prices heading into planting have been variable, according to Southern Growers Inc. Cotton Marketing Cotton Marketing News.
March futures were breaking about 87 cents per pound, just about where growers would like to see them. May futures were also hovering around 88-cents per pound.
Cotton forecasters say prices will continue to advance because so many futures contracts must be bought so mills can meet their futures market obligations.
It is this buying that will drive prices higher. Prices are on track to move to the dollar level and beyond.
The problem, experts say, is that the price will be too high, and it will eventually harm cotton demand.
The National Cotton Council is expecting, according to its annual cotton survey, that cotton acreage will be down. But if cotton prices continue at 80 cents pound, the crop will be more attractive.
Corn and soybean prices are also expected to be higher in 2021, also limiting cotton acreage.
Cotton is typically planted in the area about the middle of April into May, with harvest in September through November.
Peanuts
About 13,000 to 16,000 acres of peanuts are expected to be grown across the county in 2021, Croft said. This would be up from the 10,000 acres grown in 2020.
Increased demand and improved prices could be a driving factor for peanut plantings. The crop could also see increased competition from corn and cotton as both commodities have seen improved prices.
Peanut contract prices were hovering at about $475 per ton for runner-type peanuts heading into the spring. Last year, prices were about $450 a ton under contract. Farmers would like to see prices at least in the $500-per-ton range if not higher to help make a profit.
The international peanut market is also seeing some firmness.
According to experts, Brazil is completely out of current crop, and Argentina has little inventory available until a new crop is harvested. China continues to show interest for U.S. farmer-stock peanuts, but time will tell if their interest will continue and lead to more purchasing.
Peanuts typically are planted in the middle of April, depending on varieties, with harvest around the middle of August.
Soybeans
About 18,000 to 25,000 acres of soybeans are expected to be planted, which is slightly higher than the 16,500 acres planted in 2020.
Soybeans have been hovering in the $14-per-bushel range. Last year they were in the $10.50 range.
Soybean futures are expected to average $13.42 on the 2021 crop, according to the South Carolina Department of Agriculture market update in early March. Soybean prices will be robust, thanks to China demand.
Soybeans typically are planted May 10 to July 11 and harvested from Oct. 20 to Dec. 30.
