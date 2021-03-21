Livestock producers see light at end of tunnel; dairy prospects 'bleak'

Outside of all milk prices, dairy export forecasts of butterfat products and whey products are expected to be up.

The Class III (hard cheese) price forecast for 2021 has been lowered to $16.60 per cwt. The Class IV price (butter and dry milk products) has been lowered by $0.40 to $13.70 per cwt.

Riddle said another thing that has hurt dairy farmers is tariffs against China and Mexico, which hurt sales. But now that trade has opened, feed prices for corn and soybeans have gone up about 50% .

Riddle said Congress in December approved a third round of agriculture payments but the outgoing administration did not have time to allocate the monies and the incoming administration has yet to divvy up the monies.

"There are billions of dollars up there to give us help, but it is just sitting there" Riddle said.

If that is not bad enough, Riddle said finding labor has been difficult and the few remaining dairies in the state mean the Southeast does not have enough milk to meet demand.

He says it is not uncommon for milk to have to be shipped in from other states like Texas, Tennessee and Pennsylvania.

"We do not produce enough milk for ourselves," he said.