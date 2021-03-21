Livestock producers see light at end of tunnel; dairy prospects 'bleak'

Livestock producers across The T&D Region are generally optimistic that opening up the economy amid a larger vaccine rollout will help the beef, poultry and swine sector rebound after a challenging 2020.
Gene and Jill Crim, owner of Four C Farm in St. Matthews, have raised beef cows for over 30 years.
He is optimistic about the 2021 market rebounding after COVID but says the ripple effect of the coronavirus pandemic could be felt for some time.
“It will take a while to pull out of this,” said Crim, who is president of the Orangeburg Area Cattlemen’s Association. “Cattle prices are slowing going up, but hay and feed costs are going up as well. The cattle market is staying at a level where it has been for quite a while. We still have a ways to go with it.”
Crim says he is doing OK on his farm.
“I sell stock off the farm and very little at the market,” he said. “My heifers are sold on the farm, my bulls are sold on the farm and my steers are sold to customers if they want to buy a half a steer or a whole steer.”
Crim said diversification has been the key to survival as the market has been wrought with uncertainty.
Fort Motte Cattle farmer Larry Elmore says input diammonium phosphate, nitrogen and potash have all increased exponentially this year.
“It will be more expensive to operate on the farm this year,” he said.
Other contributing factors to price hikes include voluntary curtailments due to COVID-19, fewer Chinese exports and a delay in the opening of new facilities in Morocco and Saudi Arabia, according to experts.
Referring to input costs, Crim echoed Elmore.
“Fertilizer is expensive,” Crim said. “Expense after expense. It keeps going up.”
According to the South Carolina Department of Agriculture Market Report on March 10, medium and large high-quality feeder steers at the Orangeburg Stockyards sold for an average of $165 per 100 pounds or cwt for a 295-pound steer and $117 for a 1,000-pound steer.
The Clemson University Cooperative Extension associate farm management specialist at the Sandhill Research and Education Center, Bernt Nelson, said the beef outlook for 2021 is "stuck somewhere in the middle of the road."
“There is definitely potential for positivity as more consumer base gets vaccinated, and the country opens back up,” he said. ”The newly signed stimulus package will help put money in the hands of consumers, and when consumers have money to spend, they tend to buy more beef.”
Nelson said the largest challenge facing beef producers remains the economic uncertainty of COVID.
“There are a lot of unknowns present at the moment, which is one of the reasons the cash market for live cattle has stalled at $114 cwt,” Nelson said. “As we get closer into grilling season, we will know more about the COVID-19 situation and will be further along in the vaccine rollout.”
“There is a lot of bullish potential in the beef market, but traders have not been willing to pour money into this market quite yet,” Nelson said.
One indicator of economic uncertainty is that the choice/select spread is narrow with choice at $226.67 cwt and Select at $220.07 cwt.
“Typically when that spread is narrow like this, it means that consumers are less willing to pay for premium beef,” he said.
Nelson said there is a light at the end of the "proverbial tunnel" as the world returns to "normal."
“When people are excited to be around each other again and fire the grill up for the 4th of July -- these are the things that will really drive demand,” he said.
Nelson said beef prices are looking up and are more stable than this same time last year when COVID hit.
“April feeder cattle futures are trading about 8% above this time last year at $145.15,” Nelson said. “April live cattle are 15% higher than this time last year.”
While cash cattle prices have been stuck, Nelson said the prices are not faced with the obstacle of shutdown and backups as they were in 2020.
Nelson said while there is light at the end of the tunnel, COVID is still reaching its tentacles into 2021.
“The disruptions caused by the virus in today’s times have been unprecedented,” Nelson said. “There is still some slowed demand in restaurants, but as the vaccine rollout continues and people continue to get vaccinated, the country will begin to open back up. This is positive news for the overall demand for meat.”
Another issue facing beef farmers is feed prices. They are up for 2021.
December 2021 corn futures were trading at $3.50-$3.60 at this time last year. The same contract is currently trading at $4.79, which is over 30% greater than last year.
November Soybeans were trading near $8.60 and are currently at $12.33, which is 44% higher than last year. Soymeal is up about 22% from last year.
Poultry
Olar poultry farmers Chad and Barry Brubaker of Brubaker Farms operate four poultry houses. The farm has about 37,500 chickens per house.
The farm raises poultry for Columbia Farms.
Barry, who is the farm's manager, says 2021 is status quo from 2020.
"We have had to change things up a little bit," Barry said when asked how COVID has impacted the farm. "We are growing a couple pounds smaller bird. We used to grow a 9.5-pound chicken. Now we are growing a 7.5 pound-chicken."
Many area poultry farmers contract with Pilgrim's Pride or Columbia Farms. The companies provide the birds, feed and veterinary services, while the growers provide the labor, housing, litter and utilities.
Clemson Extension Associate Professor of Agribusiness and economist at the Sandhill Research and Education Center Dr. Adam Kantrovich said there are a number of reasons to be optimistic about the poultry sector in 2021.
Kantrovich said poultry (unlike protein markets such as beef and pork) can more easily adjust production within obvious constraints such as it did during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are beginning to see an expansion in the broiler sector to meet the anticipated coming demand here in South Carolina,” Kantrovich said, noting poultry flocks are also expected to expand.
Broiler/fryer prices are slightly higher for the month of March but below the three-year average, Kantrovich said.
Chicken wings continue their upward price trend in 2021 doing better than leg quarters, said Kantrovich.
Kantrovich said there is continued optimism for poultry prices as supply and demand continues to grow.
“It may not be really where we would really like to see prices, but it could be much worse,” Kantrovich said.
Kantrovich said the biggest challenge facing poultry producers is lingering issues with the coronavirus pandemic.
“This can be a negative and a positive as it will make it difficult to plan,” Kantrovich said. “Some countries that are also known to produce poultry may be behind the U.S. and Western Europe in their ability vaccinate their population and may continue to see a reduction in production of poultry, providing an opportunity for U.S. poultry.”
“There will be a steady increase in demand expected from restaurants, food services as universities and schools begin to open up along with possible other domestic tourist destinations as the U.S. population continues to receive COVID-19 vaccinations and an easing of restrictions continue,” Kantrovich said.
Where there are challenges, there are also opportunities in the export markets and in domestic consumption, Kantrovich said.
“It may be time to again market the importance of poultry,” he said. “We are still seeing higher-than-preferred unemployment and underemployment across the country. Poultry typically becomes the protein of choice due to cost compared to beef.”
“There also continues to be some disease issues such as African Swine Fever in China, which can help U.S. poultry. But we still need to remain vigilant as avian influenza may continue to haunt us,” he said.
The wildcard on poultry, as with other sectors, is market volatility induced by COVID-19.
“How quickly will the economy take to recovery, bring people back to work, and the move back into the food service industry,” he said. “Right now it seems like many educational institutions around the country are preparing to be back fully in person for the fall, so we may see some movement from where sales are occurring between different marketing channels, which means how the birds are processed, cut and packaged, etc.”
Another big question in 2021 is feed prices.
“Two words, ‘watch out’,” Kantrovich said. “This is going to be one of the larger obstacles for 2021, so we need to be prepared.”
Dairy
Norway dairy farmer Allen Riddle, a fourth-generation dairyman, milks about 800 cows on 1,300 acres.
Feb. 2, 2021, marked 51 years on the farm for Riddle.
Riddle, who works on the farm with his son Josh, who is 36, has about 350 cows.
Dairy farmers like Riddle have seen challenging times the last decade as milk prices have hovered below feed expenses, making profit margins slim to none.
This year is no different.
"The dairy is not good," Riddle said. He calls prospects "bleak."
"Milk prices went down from December to January, dropping about $4.87 per hundred pounds."
He says they are in the $15.50 range
"That was 1990 milk prices," he said. "The government has been buying a lot of cheese for food boxes."
The program ended in December and cheese prices have collapsed. "Cheese prices pretty much drive everything.
"It is about as bleak as I have ever seen it," Riddle said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Economic Research Sector's Livestock, Dairy, and Poultry Outlook, earlier this year had the all-milk price forecast for 2021 about $17.15 per hundredweight, down from $18.30 in 2020 and $18.63 in 2019.
The lower price coincides with expectations that milk production is expected to increase for the year.
There are also expected to be lower milk cow numbers as a result of relatively low milk prices, relatively high feed prices and a relatively low number of replacement heifer, according to the USDA.
Outside of all milk prices, dairy export forecasts of butterfat products and whey products are expected to be up.
The Class III (hard cheese) price forecast for 2021 has been lowered to $16.60 per cwt. The Class IV price (butter and dry milk products) has been lowered by $0.40 to $13.70 per cwt.
Riddle said another thing that has hurt dairy farmers is tariffs against China and Mexico, which hurt sales. But now that trade has opened, feed prices for corn and soybeans have gone up about 50% .
Riddle said Congress in December approved a third round of agriculture payments but the outgoing administration did not have time to allocate the monies and the incoming administration has yet to divvy up the monies.
"There are billions of dollars up there to give us help, but it is just sitting there" Riddle said.
If that is not bad enough, Riddle said finding labor has been difficult and the few remaining dairies in the state mean the Southeast does not have enough milk to meet demand.
He says it is not uncommon for milk to have to be shipped in from other states like Texas, Tennessee and Pennsylvania.
"We do not produce enough milk for ourselves," he said.
Riddle said things have gotten so bad that he is considering selling his cows and retiring from the dairy business.
"I almost don't have a choice," he said. "I would sell my cows today if I could get a decent price. Nobody has the money to buy more cows."
Swine
The swine market continues to be a bright spot, Nelson said.
"With today’s futures trading in triple digits, I think one might be able to say 'Pigs can fly,'" he said. “Overall, hog numbers are on the decline and cash prices are continuing to rise along with futures. Processors are caught up and demand is looking good.”
Nelson said the strong demand both domestically and internationally is one of the biggest opportunities for hog producers.
“Hog prices are in triple digits; that is incredible,” Nelson said.
“The April 21 futures contract is at $91.02 cwt,” Nelson said. “This can be compared to where the contract traded when COVID-19 really began taking hold a year ago. In early April of last year, we saw the same contract trading at lows of $58.49.”
Locally, prices for feeder pigs in March were $35 to $47.50 per head under 100 pounds. This is up a little from 2020.
Prices for slaughter hogs ranged from $55 per cwt to $71 per cwt at the Orangeburg Stockyards in early March.
As with beef, Nelson said the impact of COVID has been unprecedented.
“However, in the pork market, demand is stronger than ever in the U.S. and abroad while hog numbers are down,” he said. “Tighter supply plus increased demand has meant higher prices."
China is currently both the largest buyer and largest shipper of U.S. pork.
“They are still recovering from ASF (African Swine Flu) and experts have noted that there is a chance of problems with the virus going forward in 2021,” Nelson said
Swine's place at The T&D Region table continues to remain small as integration has kept many farmers from entering the business.
Texas-based Cactus Feeders, which purchased Orangeburg Foods in 2015, is the only significant swine operation locally.
Cactus Family Farms, a division of Cactus Feeders, breeds, gestates and weans pigs and then transports them to be grown and sold to packers. The company also provides farmers with feed and hogs.
Officials with Cactus Family Farms on John C. Calhoun Drive could not be reached for comment for this edition.