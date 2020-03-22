In 2020, measured optimism for S.C. agriculture

Farmers can be some of the most optimistic people I know and some of the most pessimistic people I know, sometime all at the same time — and for good reason.

Last year was another tough one that challenged even the most optimistic producers, but now that spring is around the corner, we’re ready to go out and do it all over again.

Just like most years, 2020 presents both challenges and opportunities for South Carolina’s farmers.

Here’s some of what I see going into the 2020 growing season.

Trade situation easing?

The last few years have been tumultuous when it comes to trade with China, with the U.S. government raising tariffs on a bunch of Chinese goods, and the Chinese government imposing tariffs in retaliation, particularly on U.S. agricultural exports like pork and soybeans.

The tariff situation is always fluid, but it feels to me like we’re making progress.

The “phase one” agreement announced in December is still vague, but China did commit to buying $32 billion in U.S. agricultural products over the next two years — and that’s a good starting point.