Farm not immune from COVID-19

Farming is a challenging occupation. It always has been and probably always will be.

Each year brings a new set of challenges. Markets, input costs, labor, supply shortages and the ever-present weather all have an impact on how the farmer comes out at the end of the year.

This year was different.

On top of all the normal aggravations came the virus.

One would think that farm life would be immune from the effects of COVID-19. Clean air, sunshine, wide open spaces.

What could be safer?

And you would be correct! In the midst of a pandemic, the place to be is away from the crowds, isolated, keeping your head down, going about your business in the fields.

While these scenarios all are true, the reality is that farmers like most folks have families, spouses that work off-farm jobs, the need to do business in town, a few days at the beach, some form of social life, church attendance, all of which potentially bring the troubles of the outside world back to the farm.

So, despite the general sense of what farm life is like, the opportunities for COVID-19 to visit the farm were many.