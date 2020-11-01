Farm not immune from COVID-19

Farming is a challenging occupation. It always has been and probably always will be.
Each year brings a new set of challenges. Markets, input costs, labor, supply shortages and the ever-present weather all have an impact on how the farmer comes out at the end of the year.
This year was different.
On top of all the normal aggravations came the virus.
One would think that farm life would be immune from the effects of COVID-19. Clean air, sunshine, wide open spaces.
What could be safer?
And you would be correct! In the midst of a pandemic, the place to be is away from the crowds, isolated, keeping your head down, going about your business in the fields.
While these scenarios all are true, the reality is that farmers like most folks have families, spouses that work off-farm jobs, the need to do business in town, a few days at the beach, some form of social life, church attendance, all of which potentially bring the troubles of the outside world back to the farm.
So, despite the general sense of what farm life is like, the opportunities for COVID-19 to visit the farm were many.
Yes, there were some of my farm friends who came down with it, members of their families did as well, but I must admit that, in general, the farming community, in my opinion, stayed healthy.
The bigger impacts on the farm came not from the virus directly, but from the virus indirectly.
Pandemic-induced shortages of farm supplies were brought on by work stoppages across the country and in other nations where many of the farm supplies are manufactured.
Bottlenecks in the distribution chain, delivery delays, parts shortages, huge price increases all plagued the farm operations this year.
It’s bad enough that the part for your tractor will take two weeks to get here, but on top of that, the price will be 30% higher.
Then there are shortages of steel due to mill shutdowns, delivery delays caused by massive increases in online shopping, parts that sit in the warehouse waiting to be shipped for days because shipping companies have half their workforce out sick.
Added to the insult was the drop in market prices due to loss of demand.
Livestock had to be slaughtered and buried because the processing plants were shut down. Milk had to be dumped.
All these things directly affected the bottom line of the farmers who produce these commodities.
Corn and soybean prices, already hammered by the trade wars, felt further downward pressure. Who needs feed when they have no livestock?
Demand for cotton dropped, sending prices far below break-even. Who can buy clothes when you have no income?
Some commodity prices are just now beginning to recover, although slowly, but for many farmers it may be too late.
The farmer has been squeezed from both sides again, by high prices and low prices, brought about by COVID-19.
Yes, federal support has helped keep many farms afloat, but there will be many who cannot overcome the financial strain.
Farm bankruptcies are skyrocketing in many parts of the country.
Here, not so much, but there will be some.
On the farm, the insidious effects of the pandemic lie not so much in the virus itself but the ripple effects it has caused across the globe.
Charles Davis is Clemson Extension agronomy agent based in Calhoun County.
