FALL FARM: Mother Nature relatively kind in Calhoun County

Beyond Mother Nature, farmers also had to contend with the continuing impact of COVID. This year it has been supply chain.

"Disruptions in the manufacture and distribution of everything from tractors, equipment parts, fertilizers and field machinery have had an impact on local agriculture," Davis said. "Delays in getting repair parts and increases in transportation costs hit home down on the farm. Parts that used to be on the shelf at the dealership were often days if not weeks away from being available."

Monty Rast, who farms in both Calhoun and Orangeburg counties, grew about 300 acres of corn and about the same in cotton in Calhoun County. He grew about 600 acres of peanuts in Orangeburg County.

Rast says while yields were good, the big story is high chemical costs and seed costs.

"Fertilizer is exceedingly high," he said, noting for example that pot ash is selling for about $700 per ton. This is above what farmers typically see of about $200.

Rast says farmers are already preparing for input costs on irrigated corn next year to be about $900 to $1,000 per acre.

"That is what the budgets are showing," he said.

Rast said another challenge is supply chain issues.