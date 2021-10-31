FALL FARM: Mother Nature relatively kind in Calhoun County

It was the best of times and the worst of times for Calhoun County farmers in 2021.
A year of blessings and curses.
"Abundant rainfall was the blessing," Calhoun County Clemson Extension Agent Charles Davis said. "Abundant rainfall was the curse."
Davis said over 47 inches of rain have fallen through Oct. 21 at the St. Matthews weather station.
At an average of 46 inches a year, the county is well on its way to having an above-average year for liquid sunshine.
"Crops for the most part benefited from the rains, though there were instances of excessive amounts that created problems in areas of the county," Davis said. "The blessing is that most irrigation systems were only needed sparingly, and some were not needed at all."
"The curse was that low-lying parts of many fields drowned out and produced no crop at all," Davis said. "Also, timely field work was often delayed due to wet field conditions."
Despite the ups and downs, Davis said overall farmers would take another year like 2021.
"It never got excessively hot, and though the humidity made for difficult working conditions for the humans, the crops didn’t seem to mind and have rewarded us with good yields," Davis said.
Beyond Mother Nature, farmers also had to contend with the continuing impact of COVID. This year it has been supply chain.
"Disruptions in the manufacture and distribution of everything from tractors, equipment parts, fertilizers and field machinery have had an impact on local agriculture," Davis said. "Delays in getting repair parts and increases in transportation costs hit home down on the farm. Parts that used to be on the shelf at the dealership were often days if not weeks away from being available."
Monty Rast, who farms in both Calhoun and Orangeburg counties, grew about 300 acres of corn and about the same in cotton in Calhoun County. He grew about 600 acres of peanuts in Orangeburg County.
Rast says while yields were good, the big story is high chemical costs and seed costs.
"Fertilizer is exceedingly high," he said, noting for example that pot ash is selling for about $700 per ton. This is above what farmers typically see of about $200.
Rast says farmers are already preparing for input costs on irrigated corn next year to be about $900 to $1,000 per acre.
"That is what the budgets are showing," he said.
Rast said another challenge is supply chain issues.
"Equipment parts are difficult to come by especially the ones you don't normally use," Rast said. "Everything is getting short and limited."
Davis said agriculture remains a major economic driver in Calhoun County.
While agriculture employs only about 2.74% of the county workforce, many if not most families have some connection to it.
The latest statistics available at the county level indicate that agriculture’s market value to the county is nearly $81 million.
"This can vary greatly from year to year as market prices for commodities fluctuate, but the farm economy in Calhoun County is stable," Davis said.
Cotton
Cotton acreage was up in Calhoun County from 20,274 acres in 2020 to 22,110 acres in 2021.
Davis said cotton harvest has gone later this year than historically but is similar to last year. The crop got off to a slow start due to wet planting conditions, Davis said.
"Indications are that it will be a good crop," Davis said. "Probably not a great one, but average to above-average yields."
Early indications from growers are that yields may be better than at first glance.
"It remains to be seen if this holds throughout the harvest," Davis said.
About 43% of the county's cotton crop was irrigated, but with the rainy summer, irrigation was only needed sparingly.
For Rast, cotton has been over two bales per acre. Rast this year "tried something different" by growing skip row cotton. In this system, not every row is planted, thus creating skips in an established pattern.
"Cotton yields have been good," Rast said. "It was an outstanding cotton year, thanks to adequate rainfall."
Due to the abundant rainfall, Davis said he does not see great differences between dryland and irrigated cotton this year.
Average to above-average yields come on top of pretty good cotton prices.
Late summer rallies boosted cotton to $1.10 per pound.
"This created some interesting marketing opportunities, which have not been available to cotton for some time," Davis said. "Cotton had been trading in the 75-cent to 85-cent range all summer."
With production costs over $800 per acre, a farmer needs two bales (1,000 pounds) at 80 cents per pound just to break even, Davis said.
"Cotton above 80 cents will finally allow cotton producers some opportunity at profit," Davis said.
In terms of insect pressure, the normal thrips, aphids, stinkbugs and a host of worms impacted cotton.
"None had a devastating impact on the crop," Davis said.
"Disease issues were not of a major concern, though target spot and false mildew were present in most fields," Davis said.
Corn
Corn acreage in Calhoun County dropped from the 2020 acreage of 9,311 to 8,962 acres in 2021. About 5,473 of the 8,962 acres were planted under irrigation.
"Stagnant corn prices and increased fertilizer costs kept acreage increases in check," Davis said.
Yield-wise, Davis said corn did have a good year with plentiful rainfall and moderate temperatures. Irrigation was sparsely if ever needed.
"Irrigated yields were mostly good to excellent, with better soils consistently in the 225-bushel range," Davis said. "Lighter soils tended to be in the 175-bushel range."
Rast said yields on his farm averaged about 220 bushels per acre.
"Dryland yields were the biggest surprise with some yields topping 200 bushels, though most consistently in the 150-bushel range," Davis said.
Total production costs for dryland corn were $673 per acre, and irrigated costs were $1,000 per acre based on Clemson Extension Crop Budgets.
"With the current price of corn around $5.30, a farmer needs 127 bushels per acre to break even and an irrigated corn farmer needs 189 bushels per acre.
"Not much profit to be taken in corn this year," Davis said.
Too much rainfall in most places created some problems for the corn crop, with nitrogen, potassium and sulfur leaching out of the root zone early, prompting increased costs for additional fertilization, Davis said.
Diseases were not a big problem as many farmers have begun to use fungicides on their corn crops routinely, Davis said.
"There were some issues, but they were isolated," he said.
Peanuts
Calhoun County farmers planted 8,303 acres of peanuts this year, compared to 10,178 acres in 2020. Irrigated acres were 4,892.
"The peanut crop is late this year, again," Davis said.
At the time of this writing, harvest was still going strong and many varieties that should have been mature a month ago were just being dug.
"Peanut harvest is again bumping into cotton harvest, creating a bottleneck of men and equipment," Davis said. "Fortunately, harvest weather has been excellent for the past few weeks and our hope is that we will soon catch up. At this time, the crop looks to be good to excellent."
About 70% of the peanut crop is runner-type peanuts.
"Acreage was down due to increased production cost and stagnant contract prices," Davis said.
As far as his peanut crop, Rast said two-ton peanuts have been reached.
Davis said total production costs topped $1,000 per acre based on Clemson Extension Crop Budgets.
"Contract prices were in the $450/ton range, so two-ton peanuts won’t cover costs, hence the decline in acres," he said.
The peanut crop benefited from frequent rainfall helping to keep irrigation costs down.
There is another side to the story with peanuts though, Davis said.
"It delayed timely fungicide applications, which are critical in peanut production," Davis said. "Late leafspot became a major disease issue for us at the end of the season."
"Combined with the later-than-normal maturity of the crop, late leaf spot drove some digging decisions that would not have normally been made," Davis said.
Soybeans
Soybean acres were up slightly from 2,805 in 2020 to 3,330 in 2021. Irrigated acres were 1,930.
"Soybeans are a minor crop in Calhoun County and have been since peanut production began here," Davis said. "Soybeans are a poor rotation crop, where peanuts are planted because they both are legumes, creating disease issues for both crops."
"Like the other crops, soybeans benefited from the summer rains and appear to have a chance at a decent yield," Davis said.
At the time of this writing, no soybeans had been harvested.
Soybean prices have remained stable recently in the $12-13 range.
"With production costs over $600 per acre, 50-bushel beans are needed to break even," Davis said. "That has been a tough yield mark to hit in the past, but better varieties have made 50 bushels more attainable."
The possibility of good yields and stagnation in the peanut market could open up more opportunities for soybeans, Davis said.
Overview
According to 2017 Census of Agriculture data, Calhoun County is home to 480 farms consisting of about 148,718 acres. The average farm size is 310 acres.
The number of farms has increased from 412 in 2012 and the average farm size has also increased from 287 acres.
The agricultural census is taken every five years.
Overall, Calhoun County ranked 16th in the total market value of crops, livestock and poultry sold at $80.8 million.
The county has a total of 309 cropland farms totaling 79,945 acres.
Calhoun County ranked fifth in the state in the market value of crops sold at $59 million, according to the 2017 USDA Census.
The county ranked second in cotton sold at $18.7 million and second in other crops and hay at $16.2 million.
The county's largest crops in planted acres in descending order are cotton, peanuts, corn and soybeans.