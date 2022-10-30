FALL FARM: Milk prices high but costs are too

Bowman dairy farmer Kent Whetsell has been milking cows for about 20 years.

He has seen a little bit of everything over two decades and has been able survive the ups and downs of the dairy business.

The last few years have been pretty much the "same old story" for Whetsell and dairy farmers across the state.

"Milk prices have been high but everything else has been high also," Whetsell said.

Milk prices were hovering around $26 to $27 per hundredweight (cwt) this fall.

Normally, farmers would take these milk prices any day, but with high input costs, profits are eaten.

Fluid milk prices are up actually slightly over the last couple of years.

Last year, milk prices were around $19 to $20 per hundredweight (cwt).

In March 2018, prices got as low as $13 per cwt. Milk prices were as much as $24 (cwt) back in 2014.

But high milk prices have coincided with high feed prices, continuing a trend seen over the past decade.

Whetsell said on his farm, Mother Nature was kind in 2022.

"We had a pretty good corn crop for silage," he said. "We got rain when we needed to."

Currently, Whetsell milks about 175 Jersey cows on his farm on Landsdowne Road, where his operation helps to provide goods and product for Low Country Creamery across the street.

The creamery produces whole milk, chocolate milk, Greek and Swiss yogurt and buttermilk. Much of the farm's production goes to Charleston restaurants and coffee shops.

Whetsell said as dairy farms decline and those remaining get larger, dairy consumption continues to increase every year.

He said data shows that over the past year, the per-capita cheese consumption has increased by 1 pound.

"Butter prices are really good right now," Whetsell said, crediting that to a butter shortage.

Clemson University Full Extension Specialist of Agribusiness, Assistant Director of the Agribusiness Team and Director of the Clemson Extension Tax School Dr. Adam J. Kantrovich said the number one issue facing dairy producers locally is a "shrinking dairy infrastructure as milking cow numbers continue to decline."

According to the most recent South Carolina Ag State Survey produced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, South Carolina has only 9,000 commercial milking cows.

"But we know there have been some dairy farms that have sold their cows in 2022 and expect that we will see below 9,000 cows by the end of 2022," Kantrovich said. "This is not unexpected given the agricultural situation over the past five or six years."

Nationally, Kantrovich said milk cow numbers, and total milk production, dropped between January and June 2022. But there has been some increase in overall milk production from June through August due to the milk production per cow going up (1.7%) for the top 24 milk-producing states as compared to the same period of 2021.

"This trend looks to continue through the end of 2022," Kantrovich said.

Kantrovich said while most impacts on dairy are clear, the continued effect on the industry from COVID is less so.

"This is a difficult question to answer, as most of the remnant issues still deal with logistics more than anything," Kantrovich said. "If a dairy farmer needed a part or product, especially if it requires shipment from overseas, there may be a delay in receiving it."

Whetsell said he has been dealing with supply issues for the past 2-1/2 years, especially at the creamery.

"We have had a problem getting parts and the people lined up to work on it," he said.

"Many of the issues we are presently seeing are being caused by other geopolitical events from around the globe, including higher prices in the energy sector and with continued high input prices for such things as fertilizer," Kantrovich said. "High agricultural prices continue to play havoc within the entire livestock and poultry market, which includes feed for our dairy herds."

There are some positives for dairy in 2022.

"The 'mailbox' price for the Appalachian area Dairy Marketing Order is much higher now than a year ago," Kantrovich said. "Most dairy farms should be seeing a profit, finally."

"Even with the mailbox price being good news, some farms may have a cash- flow issue dependent on such variables as debt load, feed costs if being purchased and input costs if raised," Kantrovich said.

Kantrovich said when looking at supply and demand, dairy product ending stocks for such products as butter and cheese are up as compared to 2020, 2021 and most of the months in 2022.

"This would indicate a possible softening for the price of milk at the farm level, which is what we have seen beginning in May/June of this year through the end of summer," Kantrovich said.

Kantrovich said producers generally have not had to receive government support from the USDA FSA Dairy Margin Coverage Program (DMCP) due to healthy milk prices, but this is changing.

"It looks as if the tier 1 category may have triggered for August of 2022 for those that had coverage of $8.50, $9.00 and $9.50 due to the margin between the national all-milk price and the national average feed costs," Kantrovich said. "If we continue to see a high national average feed cost and the national all-milk price continues, its decent we may see additional triggering of the DMC."

Due to the low number of dairy cows, Kantrovich said milk-production data are thin, with a clearer picture coming at year's end.

"This will typically take a few months following the close of the year before we have good data through various sources," Kantrovich said. "But national data, which relies heavily on the top 24 milk-producing states, we have been seeing a slight increase in the milk production per cow that has reached a level to offset the loss of cow numbers. Since June of 2022 we have been seeing a slow and steady climb of cow numbers in the top 24 states."

Looking at other dairy products, Kantrovich said cheese production has been higher nationally with "higher ending stocks at the end of the month of July than what we have seen in the past with the price of cheese dipping slightly."

Kantrovich said butter prices and market have been strong in 2022.

"In the late summer and through early fall, we begin to typically see the orders for butter come in for the holiday season," he said. "We did see a drop in butter production for all of 2021 over the 2020 year, and it looks like that the 2022 year may be rebounding that loss of output."

Overall, Kantrovich said "prices have been decent this year but we have also seen a significant increase in input costs, which is acting as a counterbalance to the higher prices we are seeing for our dairy products."

Looking ahead to 2023, Kantrovich said the situation is "going to be neutral to shaky."

"If we can continue to make additional headway in our export market and continue with strong demand domestically, we may be all right," Kantrovich said. "But right now, there are several red flags causing concern."

These include:

The continued unprovoked war by Russia against Ukraine will continue to roil markets that directly affect agriculture.

The strength of the U.S. dollar against other countries’ currencies will dampen the export market because of the higher cost of the exchange rate.

Labor issues are continuing to persist and were building for several years prior to the COVID pandemic.

Logistical challenges may create hiccups.

Rising interest rates.

"We are back to where we were (or close to) prior to the great recession," Kantrovich said. "All these plus other issues will continue to create barriers and challenges to our dairy industry as well as the rest of agriculture."

Uncertain dairy future

The dairy industry's challenges are not just for the immediate future but go well beyond.

"We are continuing to see a decline in the number of dairy cow farms and cow numbers in the State of South Carolina," Kantrovich said. "There is some expansion in pockets of the country, but overall for much of 2022, we have seen a slight decline nationally while South Carolina is on a continued multiyear/decades downward trajectory."

Those in the industry say long hours and few economic benefits mean it will be difficult to convince future generations to remain on the farm, according to farmers. This is the case especially for smaller to medium-sized dairy producers as it takes a higher number of cows to help provide for a family.

Earlier this year, Borden closed its North Charleston manufacturing plant.

Dallas-based Borden, like other large U.S. dairies, has struggled with rising costs in recent years as the number of Americans who drink milk has dwindled. Pandemic shutdowns and the supply-chain crush have contributed to the company’s — and the industry’s — pain.

With Borden shutting down, farmers looking for a place to process milk will have to deal with additional transportation costs, a burden some might not be able or willing to take on in light of this year’s record inflation, he said.

According to the 2017 agricultural census, Orangeburg County ranked second in South Carolina in the number of milk cows at 3,100. The census shows the county has 20 dairy farms.

Despite the decline in dairies over the years, Orangeburg County ranked second in South Carolina in total milk production in 2012 at 48.5 million pounds, according to Southeast Dairy.

The dairy business in Bamberg County, like the rest of the state, has decreased significantly since the 1980s.

There are 10 dairies remaining in the county. The county ranked third in the number of milk cows at 1,800.

Calhoun County does not have any dairy farmers and has not had any for several years.