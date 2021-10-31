FALL FARM: Labor, supply chain disruptions impact poultry farmers

Foreign demand with trade issues that remain has been strong for table egg production and looks like it will hold into early 2022, Kantrovich said.

Imports of egg and egg products have also been higher than expected this year.

"We have seen an increase of almost 18% over last year for the month of August with market strength coming from South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong and others," Kantrovich said. "This has offset the decrease in exports to Canada and Mexico. Normally Mexico, Canada and Hong Kong are our largest trading partners for U.S. egg and egg products, but in 2021, South Korea, Mexico and Canada are our top three importers."

Kantrovich said turkey production is expected to be lower than expected and as a result ending stocks are also expected to be lower than expected earlier in 2021.

"Turkey exports are also expected to be down," Kantrovich said. "Turkey prices are expected to hold steady or slightly increase for the remainder of the year and into 2022 because of the lower expected supply."

Poultry input costs, labor

Kantrovich said feed prices and labor issues are going to continue to plague the poultry industry.