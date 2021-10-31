FALL FARM: Labor, supply chain disruptions impact poultry farmers

Orangeburg County poultry farmer David Funchess says the biggest challenge facing him on the farm this year has been getting feed for the chickens.
He said the shortage of truck drivers has delayed feed, especially for the last two or three flocks. He said the situation has gotten to the point where he is seeing truckers from West Virginia and as far away as Minnesota delivering feed.
Funchess has six poultry houses with about 17,000 to 18,000 birds per house at his operation south of Orangeburg. He is growing about a nine-pound chicken.
Funchess is helped on the farm by his son, David, and grandson, CJ.
"We are out of feed for about 24 hours to 36 hours," Funchess said. "That is a long time to be out of feed."
Funchess said in the past he would go without feed for a few hours at the most.
Pilgrim's has compensated him for the feed delays for the last five flocks.
"That has been a big help," Funchess said.
Funchess' story is not uncommon, said Clemson Extension Associate Professor of Agribusiness and economist at the Sandhill Research and Education Center Dr. Adam Kantrovich.
Labor and its cost, market disruptors such as logistics, driver shortages and shipping for export; feed and input costs; and diseases are all top issues poultry farmers are dealing with across the board, Kantrovich said.
Another challenge this year has been dermatitis.
"It has given us a pretty hard time," he said, explaining that there are ways to help cut down on the prevalence of the disease. "We closed up the houses and turned the heaters on and ran it up to 100 degrees. We kept it there for about 50 hours to 100 hours."
"I think it has helped us," Funchess said, adding, however, that heating the houses at that temperature and for that duration is not inexpensive.
Kantrovich said COVID-related issues with poultry have been alleviated for the most part this year, but some challenges as just mentioned may be present into the future.
Prices
Kantrovich did note that because of COVID and issues overseas, poultry prices have held steady or gone up. They are particularly high at the wholesale cuts and consumer levels of the supply chain.
"Earlier in 2020, we saw the line-run price and boneless/skinless spread begin to narrow since the jump we saw in the spring of 2020 when the pandemic first took hold. And we have now seen that price spread significantly higher in September when compared to the 2020 annual average," Kantrovich said. "We are also seeing this occur in the spread between the wholesale price between thighs and boneless/skinless thighs."
Turkey wholesale whole-hen frozen bird prices have also remained above most other levels for the entire year and are matching the high year in poultry of 2015.
"We expect this trend to continue as we head into the high turkey price time of the year, Thanksgiving," Kantrovich said. "The September price was already higher than the 2015 October high, which is when we typically see wholesale markets sold for the holiday season before we typically see a price decrease in November and December."
Prices are all about the law of supply and demand.
Through Oct. 14, Kantrovich said nationally the slaughter of young chickens has decreased in 2021 with a 3% decrease in total hen slaughter.
Year to-date in turkeys, there has been a 2% decrease in young hen slaughter, plus a 9% decrease in young tom slaughter. Significant increases have been seen in young breeders (13%) and old breeders (20%) for an overall total turkey slaughter decrease of 6% compared to 2020.
"We are also seeing a decrease in what is being held in cold storage just within the month of October from the beginning of the month to Oct. 18 for turkeys (-14%) and other processed poultry (-4%)," Kantrovich said.
Nationally, there is also a decrease in the value of eggs with a higher number of loads across most but not all shell egg classes, Kantrovich said.
Throughout the Southeast, including South Carolina, the shell egg inventory is up about 5% compared to the previous week.
"Egg prices for 2021 have been closely following the three-year average for the most part, except for March through May when we were much lower than last year’s price and the three-year average," Kantrovich said. "We normally see an increase in the fall of table egg production in a run-up to the holidays which we have not seen this year, which means we may have a slightly tighter supply. But it may not be enough to see any major price adjustment."
Boiler production is trending slightly higher than last year and lower than in 2019.
Poultry exports
Kantrovich said producers locally are reaping the benefits of others' misfortunes.
"Currently we are seeing a continued strength of broiler exports," Kantrovich said. "This is especially true with shipments going to Mexico as well as to other countries, including to Cuba and Angola, which has increased their imports of U.S. broilers by about 4% over the previous year."
Kantrovich said he believes exports will continue strong through the end of the year and into 2022 before tailing off due to less-than-expected production in 2021 and an expected production increase in 2022. Kantrovich said boiler prices are expected to be steady or increase slightly unless there is a crash in potential exports.
Foreign demand with trade issues that remain has been strong for table egg production and looks like it will hold into early 2022, Kantrovich said.
Imports of egg and egg products have also been higher than expected this year.
"We have seen an increase of almost 18% over last year for the month of August with market strength coming from South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong and others," Kantrovich said. "This has offset the decrease in exports to Canada and Mexico. Normally Mexico, Canada and Hong Kong are our largest trading partners for U.S. egg and egg products, but in 2021, South Korea, Mexico and Canada are our top three importers."
Kantrovich said turkey production is expected to be lower than expected and as a result ending stocks are also expected to be lower than expected earlier in 2021.
"Turkey exports are also expected to be down," Kantrovich said. "Turkey prices are expected to hold steady or slightly increase for the remainder of the year and into 2022 because of the lower expected supply."
Poultry input costs, labor
Kantrovich said feed prices and labor issues are going to continue to plague the poultry industry.
"Commodity prices have been on the rise throughout the year with corn by itself at a national level being almost double last year’s marketing year average," he said. "Keep a watch to see if we have a higher-than-expected yield in areas of the Corn Belt, and other major corn and soybean-producing areas that may push feed prices down to help determine future price of feed and to consider potentially locking in prices or looking for less expensive feed alternatives."
Kantrovich said independent poultry producers that raise their own feed and did not lock in inputs will see cost increases across the board.
"For those that own the birds and own processing facilities that sell overseas, there continues to be several logistical issues that continue to create supply chain challenges. And we have seen the cost of shipping increase significantly over 2020 and 2019 years," he said.
Kantrovich said prices have been decent in poultry despite many hurdles.
"We will see margins tighten with added input costs, cost of labor and the cost of feed," he said. "There are still individuals interested in entering the poultry market but the cost of entering the market as a contract grower has dramatically increased from just a decade or two ago."
"Significant increases in the size of the houses, costs of lighting, ventilation, automated systems, etc. have significantly increased the overall cost to enter this market," he said. "Even the cost to retrofit and older house may be beyond what many might be able to afford."
Kantrovich said legislation and regulations related to confined animal structures and animal production could also be on the way.
"If you are a farmer, you need to remain diligent and actively engage with elected officials to make sure your voice is heard so that any policy or regulation that may be enacted is done so using science, not just philosophy," he said.
Poultry overview
Many local farmers contract with Pilgrim's Pride or Columbia Farms.
The companies provide the birds, feed and veterinary services, while the growers provide the labor, housing, litter and utilities.
Generally, over the last five years, the region's poultry sector has stabilized in chicken farms after seeing a decline over recent decades.
Production has decreased somewhat though.
There were 59 broiler chicken farms in Orangeburg County in 2017, compared to 57 in 2012. The number of broiler chickens decreased in the county from 4,354,176 in 2012 to 4,129,552 in 2017, according to the ag census.
This ranked the county fifth in the state.
Calhoun County has seen the number of chicken farms increase from six in 2012 to nine in 2017. The number of chickens produced decreased from 1,093,600 in 2012 to 925,000 in 2017.
This ranked the county 15th in broiler inventory.
In Bamberg County, chicken farms continue to be a rarity, with five farms in 2017 compared to four in 2012.
The number of broiler chickens in the county was 350,200 in 2017. This ranked the county 20th in the number of broiler chickens. The 2012 numbers were withheld to avoid disclosing data for individual farms.