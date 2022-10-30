FALL FARM: Highest fertilizer, diesel prices ever, cattleman says

Gene Crim of Four C Farm in St. Matthews has raised cows for 30 years.

The story for 2022 was good cattle prices and high feed costs.

Crim, who is the current serving Orangeburg Area Cattlemen's Association president, said steers, heifers and culls are all selling at good prices.

This year he is raising about 65 mama cows and calves and sells most of his cows off the farm.

The challenge has been the high cost of feed, which has caused many local cattle farmers to adjust their fertilizer usage.

"Hay prices are higher now because of the fertilizer price," Crim said.

For example, Crim said when he purchased fertilizer in January 2022, it was about $900 a ton. Last year at the same time, fertilizer was selling for $400 a ton.

"It had more than doubled," Crim said. "I don't know if the prices will stay up and be a problem next year. I have not heard any comments about that one way or the other."

"The biggest setback was the cost of fertilizer," Crim said. "A lot of hay farmers just fertilized their hay one time this year. I fertilized one time, cut and urea on."

As a result many farmers did not make as much hay as they have in the past, but it was generally "enough to get by," Crim said.

The weather also was not very beneficial.

"During the summertime, it was really hard to get hay in," Crim said. "It seemed like every third or fourth day, it was hard to get hay cut and in when you should get it cut and in. Hay stayed in the field a lot longer than I wanted."

Holly Hill cattle farmer Buddy Felder raised 100 mama cows this year. He has been raising cattle for the past 20 years.

"It was not as good as the year before," Felder said.

Felder feeds his cows grass and hay, which proved challenging.

"We had issues with the constant rain in the forecast," Felder said, noting he was able to grow about 90% of the crop.

Fertilizer and fuel prices were a killer for Felder.

"They were the highest fertilizer and diesel fuel prices I have ever purchased," Felder said, noting he purchased fertilizer at around $400 a ton last year. This year around $900 a ton.

"Everything is sky high this year," Felder said. "It is not going to be a bumper profit by no means. If we can walk away with break even, we will call it a win."

"This year has had its challenges."

Like Crim, Felder said prices are "looking good" on the feeder calf side.

"I am hoping they hold good until we sell in the spring," Felder said. "It was decent last year but better this year. But the market can change."

On the row-crop side, Felder said hot, dry weather in June negatively impacted corn yields and there was increased deer pressure on soybeans.

"Last year, I did not have the same pressure," Felder said.

Felder and Crim's storie are common around The T&D Region.

Clemson Area Extension Associate of Agribusiness Matt Fischer said there have been three main issues facing beef cattle farmers in 2022.

Cost and supply management.

"Input costs are higher, like 2021 planning and cost management are key for 2022-23," Fischer said. "Cattle producers should be planning for higher hay cost and possible short supply, depending on the quality wanted and quantity needed. Lack of precipitation in areas and high fertilizer across the board will impact the hay markets."

"Input costs have the potential to tighten the cattlemen’s profitability," Fischer said.

Energy costs, mainly diesel fuel.

"Shipping cattle/calves can get expensive real quick with high diesel prices," Fischer said.

A herd liquidation cycle.

"This is a normal cycle for the cattle production," Fischer said. "Due to strong prices and high input cost, cattlemen should be wise in culling/retention discussions to maintain production."

Fischer said beef cattle prices have remained strong in 2022.

"Medium-large frame steers weighing, 400-499 pounds and 500-599 pounds have followed expected seasonal price movements with a 10-15% premium to the five-year average," Fischer said. "The heavier steers (600-699 pounds) priced in the same class have priced stronger to the five-year average."

According to the South Carolina Department of Agriculture Market Report in Orangeburg, in the early part of October, medium and large high-quality feeder steers at the Orangeburg Stockyards sold for an average of $132 per 100 pounds or cwt for a 770-pound steer and $161 for a 376-pound steer.

Fischer said the prices can be blamed on a few things.

"Current herd liquidation (national) coupled with droughts experienced in the west and high plains have made South Carolina calves attractive to buyers," Fischer said. "Prices for 2022 are better than 2021, but marginal."

Fischer said COVID continues to have some impacts, as with most other markets, notably supply-chain issues.

"Overall supply-chain issues aside, ensuring adequate supply of forage is an important note for 2022," Fischer said.

Fort Motte cattleman and past president of the Orangeburg Area Cattlemen’s Association Larry Elmore farms with his son Ashton near the Fort Motte area.

In late September and October, cattle prices tend to trend downwards as supply picks up.

Chemicals such as Roundup have also gone up in cost. Roundup is used by cattle farmers in the burn-down process.

Like many sectors, the cattle industry in the region has generally stabilized after seeing a rather significant decline since the middle 1980s due to rising operation costs that forced many farmers out of business.

In Orangeburg County, the number of cattle and calve farms actually increased from 197 in 2012 to 220 in 2017.

The number of cattle and calves also increased from 11,768 in 2012 to 12,670 in 2017.

According to 2021 and 2022 United States Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Services numbers, there were 12,000 head of cattle in Orangeburg County on Jan. 1, 2022; there were 3,400 in Calhoun County and 5,600 in Bamberg County.

There were 3,700 beef cows and heifers that calved in Orangeburg County, and 1,600 in Bamberg County. Calhoun County numbers were too low to be listed.

Orangeburg County, according to the 2017 U.S. Department of Agriculture Census, ranks eighth in inventory of cattle and calves in the state.

In Calhoun County, the number of cattle and calve farms grew from 81 in 2012 to 101 in 2017. The number of cattle and calves also grew from 2,291 in 2012 to 3,552 in 2017.

The county ranked 33rd in cattle/calve inventory.

Bamberg County also saw an increase in the number of cattle and calve farms from 55 in 2012 to 78 in 2017. The county, however, saw the number of cattle and calves decrease from 6,919 in 2012 to 5,859 in 2017.

The county ranked 15th in the state in cattle/calve inventory.

Swine

Fischer said the greatest issues facing hog producers this year have been biosecurity and energy prices.

These concerns are coupled with some positive news in generally higher hog prices than last year.

"CME (Chicago Mercantile Exchange) lean hog index shows slightly stronger pricing from 2021 and is following the five-year average," Fischer said. "Prices in the first half of 2022 were comparable to 2021, however after July prices have gained ground to 2021."

Hog producers continue to see growing demand while supply increased slightly in the third quarter, remaining just below 2021.

But demand is increasing, Fischer said.

"Pork consumption is projected to be up, gaining ground from projected lower beef demand," he said. "Pork demand lost partially to COVID has started to gain ground."

Pork exports have seen a decrease, particularly when looking at the Asian market.

"The export market to Asia is experiencing weakened demand attributed to the value of the U.S. dollar," Fischer said.

Swine's place at The T&D Region table continues to remain small as integration has kept many farmers from entering the business.

The number of hog farms in Orangeburg County remained steady at 48 over the past five years. Those farms had 3,487 hogs in 2017 compared to 24,681 five years before.

This ranked the county fifth in the state.

In Calhoun County, the number of hog farms decreased from 31 in 2012 to 18 in 2017. The number of hogs in the county fell from 16,963 in 2012 to 3,206 in 2017. This ranked the county sixth in the state.

In Bamberg County, the number of hog farms increased from 10 in 2012 to 13 in 2017. The number of hogs declined from 562 in 2012 to 489 in 2017.

This ranked the county 14th in the state.

Texas-based Cactus Feeders, which purchased Orangeburg Foods in 2015, is the only significant swine operation locally.

Swine Graphics Enterprises, a division of Cactus Feeders, breeds, gestates and weans pigs and then transports them to be grown and sold to packers. The company also provides farmers with feed and hogs.

The hog industry is heavily integrated and is controlled by large companies like Tyson and Smithfield, causing many local farmers to get out of the business years ago.

Livestock overview

Generally, The T&D Region is among the top agricultural counties in the state.

The agricultural census comes out every five years and the 2022 census data will be released in the spring or summer 2024.

When looking at the market value of products sold, Orangeburg County had a total of $106.7 million in total sales for livestock, poultry and other products, according to the 2017 agricultural census. This ranks the county eighth in the state in the total market value of livestock and poultry agricultural products sold.

Bamberg County had a total of $14 million in total sales for livestock, poultry and other products, according to the census.

This ranks the county 27th in the state.

In Calhoun County, there was a total of $21.8 million in sales for livestock, poultry and other products, according to the census.

This ranked the county 22nd in the state.

Orangeburg County ranked second in sales in milk from cows at $9.8 million, and ninth in the market value of poultry and eggs at $92.4 million.

The county ranked 15th in the state at the market value of cattle and calves sold at $92.4 million.

Orangeburg County ranked eighth in the market value of hogs and pigs sold at $699,000.

Calhoun County ranked ninth in the state in the market value of hogs and pigs sold at $549,000 and 21st in poultry and egg sales at $20.2 million.

The county ranked 30th in cattle and calve sales at $829,000.

The county's milk sales were negligible and listed as $0 in the census.

Bamberg County ranked third in the state in sales in milk from cows at $5.1 million and ranked 15th in the state in hog and pig sales at $94,000.