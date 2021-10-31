FALL FARM: High cattle producer inputs eat into profits

Holly Hill beef cattle farmer Buddy Felder's family comes from a long line of dairy farmers.
Felder was the third generation to follow in his dad's footsteps, getting out to the barn early every morning and afternoon to milk the cows.
But escalating expenses and stagnant milk prices forced the family out of the dairy business 17 years ago.
The proverbial saying that you might be able to take the boy out of the dairy business but you can't take him off the farm holds true for Felder, who has entered into the beef cattle business and currently has about 100 cows at his Branchdale Highway farm near Holly Hill.
For Felder, 2021's story is a classic case of deja vu. It was about the same as 2020.
"There are still high beef prices and low cattle prices," Felder said. "On our end, we are getting about $1.20 (per pound) for a 600-weight calve."
For the month of October, cattle farmers typically would like to see prices at least at $1.60 per pound.
Compare to steak prices, which are running about 20% higher than they were a year ago.
The out-of-sync market can in many ways be blamed on COVID.
"Everything in the world is because of the supply issues with COVID," Felder said. "Social distancing in the packing houses and cutting back production by one third. That gives us about $1.20 farm prices and high beef prices in the store."
Felder said the silver lining for him is that Mother Nature cooperated this year, meaning it was a relatively good production year. He grew corn and soybeans. Hay and grass production was also good.
"Everything looks good this year," Felder said. "It is one of those years where mostly everything is producing average to above average."
Clemson University Cooperative Extension Livestock Specialist Dr. Brian Bolt said beef pricing has generally been in line with previous years.
There have been positive trends.
"Recent increases in feeder calf prices appear to be a response to lowered available inventory, which has been primarily driven by drought/extreme drought in our larger cattle-producing states," Bolt said.
Clemson Area Agribusiness Agent Matt Fischer says sale barn prices since 2019 "have been gaining ground, especially after June for each year."
"Calf marketing did see some delayed price movement in the front half of 2021 and was depressed to the five-year average," Fischer said. "Since June, calves marketed through sale barns have brought a premium to the five-year average."
Bolt said feeder calf prices are historically driven by beef demand coupled with input prices.
"More recently the feeder calf prices appear to respond to several non-traditional factors that make prediction difficult," Bolt said. "Beef prices tend to be driven by consumer demand and have remained abnormally high since early 2020."
According to the South Carolina Department of Agriculture Market Report, in the middle of October, medium and large high-quality feeder steers at the Orangeburg Stockyards sold for an average of $140 per 100 pounds or cwt for a 640-pound steer and $153 for a 273-pound steer.
Meanwhile, feed and other input costs continue to eat into any profits.
"With many of our producers in S.C. raising cattle on forages, a big impact to feed costs was the cost of fertilizers, herbicides and diesel that have all increased over the last year," Clemson University Cooperative Extension Area Livestock/Forages Agent for the Midlands District Nicole Correa said. "Though those things may not seem to immediately impact the costs of feed, all of those things are necessary to provide good forages to cattle, meaning that the feed costs in South Carolina have risen."
"The grain report for October reflects that the cost of corn and soybeans has gone down since September, which can make a big impact for farmers planning to stock up on those items," she said.
Fort Motte cattleman and past president of the Orangeburg Area Cattlemen’s Association Larry Elmore farms with his son Ashton near the Fort Motte area.
"There is so much going on right now," Elmore said. "It is an interesting time."
Like Felder and others, Elmore is facing supply-chain issues and rising input costs.
Elmore says while overall medium-sized to large steers and heifers have done fairy well in 2021, with cotton seed and meal being up, it is putting pressure on the cattle market.
"It costs more to feed them when they get to the feed-lot phase," Elmore said, noting this is on top of the fact that in late September and October, cattle prices tend to trend downwards as supply picks up.
Elmore says there are also some analytics that say beef exports will be strong, resulting in an upward trend in cattle for the next eight years.
"We have our fingers crossed," he said.
Echoing Correa, Elmore says rising fertilizer prices have put a dent in any profits this year.
"Phosphate has almost doubled in the last two years," Elmore said. "Potash is up and nitrogen prices are up."
Elmore said this means farmers need to get more money for the hay if they are selling it.
Chemical such as Roundup have also gone up in cost, thanks to Hurricane Ida. The largest U.S. producer of glyphosphate -- Bayer Crop Science -- based in Louisiana was damaged as a result of the storm.
"The dealers were waiting on bulk deliveries that never came or were slow to come," Elmore said, noting Roundup prices are up about 75% from just a few months ago.
Roundup is used by cattle farmers in the burndown process.
In light of all the challenges, Elmore said "there is really not much you can do except hope for ... better."
"It will be hard to pencil out a profit for all the money spent on fertilizer and hay being up," Elmore said.
Bolt said for those cattle producers who manage costs, animal-production measures and marketing can mean a profit. The keys are lower-than-average input costs, biological production appropriate for the environment and market cattle at above-average pricing.
"The ability for cattlemen to realize a profit really falls on input cost management," Fischer said. "The recent increase in fertilizer, chemicals and other inputs will challenge cattlemen to pull out the calculator and manage decisions."
"Also, moving into 2022, all cattlemen should revisit budgeting to understand where the production dollars are being spent," Fischer said.
If this were not enough, Correa echoed Felder, noting that supply shortages, and the ability to purchase needed items and receive the items on time, have been an issue.
"Over the past year, I have heard of producers having trouble getting fencing, getting herbicide/fertilizers, and a variety of other farm-related products that normally would be available when needed," Correa said. "Many producers waited for weeks for materials, meaning that in some cases, by the time their items arrived, they no longer needed it/could not apply the product until next year."
Correa also agreed with Felder saying COVID is still rearing its ugly head.
"The trickle of COVID is still with the industry heavily reflected in processing plants still backed up ... and prices for everything cattle related on the rise," she said. "This year has been even more difficult than past years due to all of those things combined."
"On a positive note, some cattle producers are now selling livestock directly to consumers who would like a more farm-to-table approach that has gained popularity," Correa said. "This method can be a bit more tedious but has opened doors for producers that weren’t there before."
Another issue facing farmers was Mother Nature. Rainfall proved to be a blessing and a curse. A proverbial roller coaster of a year, Correa said.
"For many of our cattle farmers, they also bail hay to feed their own livestock and to provide to others," Correa said. "Although the rain was wonderful for the forages, it did make it difficult to bale. The wet weather this summer was very unpredictable, so a day that was meant to be sunny turned into a thunderstorm out of nowhere."
Along with the wet weather came a much larger infestation of fall armyworms this year than normal, likely caused by the moisture, Correa said.
"For farmers who were not affected by fall armyworms, they were able to make great use of their pastures. But for farmers who saw infestations, it was much more of a challenge," Correa said. "The armyworms were seen eating not only Bermuda grass this year but even Bahia grass, which is not usually their first choice."
Correa said livestock farmers who struggled due to the weather can find assistance.
Details of assistance can be found at: https://www.fsa.usda.gov/programs-and-services/disaster-assistance-program/emergency-assist-for-livestock-honey-bees-fish/index
Like many sectors, the cattle industry in the region has generally stabilized after seeing a rather significant decline since the middle 1980s due to rising operation costs that forced many farmers out of business.
In Orangeburg County, the number of cattle and calve farms actually increased from 197 in 2012 to 220 in 2017.
The number of cattle and calves also increased from 11,768 in 2012 to 12,670 in 2017.
Orangeburg County, according to the 2017 U.S. Department of Agriculture Census, ranks eighth in inventory of cattle and calves in the state.
In Calhoun County, the number of cattle and calve farms grew from 81 in 2012 to 101 in 2017. The number of cattle and calves also grew from 2,291 in 2012 to 3,552 in 2017.
The county ranked 33rd in cattle/calve inventory.
Bamberg County also saw an increase in the number of cattle and calve farms from 55 in 2012 to 78 in 2017. The county, however, saw the number of cattle and calves decrease from 6,919 in 2012 to 5,859 in 2017.
The county ranked 15th in the state in cattle/calve inventory.
Swine
The Clemson University Cooperative Extension associate farm management specialist at the Sandhill Research and Education Center Bernt Nelson said hog prices have been on a slight roller coaster ride.
"Hog futures soared early in 2021 with some contract months seeing highs above $100 cwt," Nelson said. "These prices have dropped with Feb. 22 futures sitting at $77.4 cwt."
"Currently hog prices have dropped due to liquidation not only in the U.S. but globally," Nelson said. "This drop is not expected to be long term. Hog producers can expect to see their bottom line improve as these prices rise again."
Nelson said global supply is in a state of panic like liquidation.
"Europe and China are both liquidating large numbers of sows to get ahead of African Swine Fever," Nelson said, noting this has resulted in dropping hog prices in those countries.
"Despite the liquidation, demand for pork globally and domestically remains high," Nelson said. "As liquidation continues, the scales will begin to tip."
Nelson said supplies on feed stuffs is tighter than in years past and the price of corn has been higher.
"The bigger story in the livestock sector is going to come from China’s hog liquidation, leading them to much lower demand for corn to feed livestock in 2022," Nelson said.
Other issues facing hog farmers in 2021 are rising input costs since the beginning of the season.
"While rising prices have not had as much of an impact on farmers this late in the season, 2022 will be a different story," Nelson said. "Fertilizer prices have risen 40% to 60% since this time last year. Oil is still on the rise as well, which will keep fertilizer prices climbing."
Swine's place at The T&D Region table continues to remain small as integration has kept many farmers from entering the business.
The number of hog farms in Orangeburg County remained steady at 48 over the past five years. Those farms had 3,487 hogs in 2017 compared to 24,681 five years before.
This ranked the county fifth in the state.
In Calhoun County, the number of hog farms decreased from 31 in 2012 to 18 in 2017. The number of hogs in the county fell from 16,963 in 2012 to 3,206 in 2017. This ranked the county sixth in the state.
In Bamberg County, the number of hog farms increased from 10 in 2012 to 13 in 2017. The number of hogs declined from 562 in 2012 to 489 in 2017.
This ranked the county 14th in the state.
Texas-based Cactus Feeders, which purchased Orangeburg Foods in 2015, is the only significant swine operation locally.
Swine Graphics Enterprises, a division of Cactus Feeders, breeds, gestates and weans pigs and then transports them to be grown and sold to packers. The company also provides farmers with feed and hogs.
The hog industry is heavily integrated and is controlled by large companies like Tyson and Smithfield, causing many local farmers to get out of the business years ago.
Livestock overview
Generally, The T&D Region is among the top agricultural counties in the state.
When looking at the market value of products sold, Orangeburg County had a total of $106.7 million in total sales for livestock, poultry and other products, according to the 2017 agricultural census. This ranks the county eighth in the state in the total market value of livestock and poultry agricultural products sold.
Bamberg County had a total of $14 million in total sales for livestock, poultry and other products, according to the census.
This ranks the county 27th in the state.
In Calhoun County, there was a total of $21.8 million in sales for livestock, poultry and other products, according to the census.
This ranked the county 22nd in the state.
Orangeburg County ranked second in sales in milk from cows at $9.8 million, and ninth in the market value of poultry and eggs at $92.4 million.
The county ranked 15th in the state at the market value of cattle and calves sold at $92.4 million.
Orangeburg County ranked eighth in the market value of hogs and pigs sold at $699,000.
Calhoun County ranked ninth in the state in the market value of hogs and pigs sold at $549,000 and 21st in poultry and egg sales at $20.2 million.
The county ranked 30th in cattle and calve sales at $829,000.
The county's milk sales were negligible and listed as $0 in the census.
Bamberg County ranked third in the state in sales in milk from cows at $5.1 million and ranked 15th in the state in hog and pig sales at $94,000.
The county ranked 20th in the market value of cattle and calves at $1.6 million and 28th in poultry and eggs at $7.1 million.