FALL FARM: High cattle producer inputs eat into profits

Correa also agreed with Felder saying COVID is still rearing its ugly head.

"The trickle of COVID is still with the industry heavily reflected in processing plants still backed up ... and prices for everything cattle related on the rise," she said. "This year has been even more difficult than past years due to all of those things combined."

"On a positive note, some cattle producers are now selling livestock directly to consumers who would like a more farm-to-table approach that has gained popularity," Correa said. "This method can be a bit more tedious but has opened doors for producers that weren’t there before."

Another issue facing farmers was Mother Nature. Rainfall proved to be a blessing and a curse. A proverbial roller coaster of a year, Correa said.

"For many of our cattle farmers, they also bail hay to feed their own livestock and to provide to others," Correa said. "Although the rain was wonderful for the forages, it did make it difficult to bale. The wet weather this summer was very unpredictable, so a day that was meant to be sunny turned into a thunderstorm out of nowhere."

Along with the wet weather came a much larger infestation of fall armyworms this year than normal, likely caused by the moisture, Correa said.