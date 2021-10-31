FALL FARM: Fruit, vegetable farmers face variety of challenges in 2021

Low market prices, reduced demand and less consumer disposable income have meant a challenging production season for fruit and vegetable growers.
"Overall, the market prices for locally produced fruit and vegetables were greatly depressed in 2021," Clemson University Extension Vegetable Specialist at the Edisto Research and Education Center Dr. Gilbert Miller said. "The consumer demand seemed to be depressed also in 2021."
Miller said 2021 has been a difficult year to find positives in the fruits and vegetables production season.. The year was in many ways the opposite of last year.
He said due to the strong market and demand in 2020, growers in the Southeast in 2021 increased planted acreage of many fruits and vegetables anticipating a similar market.
It did not happen as reduced demand resulted in reduced sales and income for fruit and vegetable growers this year.
"As the economy opened up in 2021, demand declined for some crops such as strawberries while others such as asparagus increased," Clemson Extension Horticultural Agent for Bamberg, Barnwell, Allendale and Hampton counties Rob Last said. "The market has been closer to 2019 than 2020. The other impact everyone faces is the availability of inputs, with delays to deliveries and the availability of key inputs such as seed."
Labor shortages have also made for an interesting and unique year for growers.
"Many farms reliant on hand labor for harvest have struggled to get enough people," Last said. "The impacts were felt more by small growers who cannot afford the high costs associated with the H2A visa scheme."
Mother Nature generally was kind to growers with one notable exception: Below-average temperatures for much of the growing season hindered watermelon production.
"Daytime highs seldom exceeded 90 degrees Fahrenheit," Miller said. "The watermelon plant and fruit growth and development rate are dependent on the accumulation of 'heat units.'"
"We experienced a slower-than-usual accumulation of heat units in 2021," Miller said. "This delayed the ripening of watermelons but allowed the watermelon to increase in size. The average-size watermelon produced in 2021 was too big."
"The market demand for watermelons has changed over the years," Miller said. "Bigger is not better."
Miller said retail grocery stores reveal that most consumers want a watermelon that weighs around 14 to 15 pounds.
"Sales of this size watermelon are the greatest," he said. "The average-size watermelon of most varieties grown locally was closer to 20 pounds this season."
"Watermelons too big, supply up, demand down and disposable income reduced all contributed to poor watermelon sales in 2021," Miller said.
Last said generally 2021 started with a wet planting season before drying out through April and May. This meant an increase in water usage.
Frost events during the Easter weekend and then two weeks later also had negative impacts.
"There were impacts seen in early planted watermelons associated with chill injury, loss of initial vines, which the plants did recover from but with a reduced yield," Last said. "In addition, fusarium wilt was found in very high levels in early planted watermelons due to cooler soil temperatures, allowing the pathogen to become established quickly."
By the time the frosts came, peaches had finished flowering and were more resilient to cool temperatures.
"The chill helped to naturally thin the crops," Last said. "Strawberries, blueberries and blackberries all survived very well with negligible impacts from chill injury."
Last said as the year progressed, temperature, rainfall and humidity increased, resulting in increased disease pressure.
"Cucurbit downy mildew appeared earlier in mid-May on cucumbers rather than mid-June as is more typical," he said.
Farmers assess
Cameron vegetable farmer Josh Johnson farms with his father-in-law Bates Houck.
This year he grew about 25 acres of white acre and cream peas as well as about 25 acres of green and butter beans.
"We had a pretty good year," Johnson said. "We had plenty of rain and it was one of the best yields we ever had."
Johnson said in all his years of vegetable farming, 2021 did bring with it something he personally has never experienced: insect pressure caused from cowpea curculio.
The insect is a small shiny, dark weevil that is destructive to Southern peas.
"The insect lays an egg inside the pea when it is a quarter of an inch long," Johnson said. "As the pea grows, the larvae grows inside. You end up harvesting good peas and bad peas that have larva inside."
Johnson said he discovered the insect in early planted peas and had to step up his pest management to weekly spraying instead of biweekly.
Madison Turnblad of St. Matthews-based Edisto Blueberries said "as a whole, everything went well" in 2021.
He grew about an acre of strawberries and a little over three acres of blueberries. He also grew about half an acre of sweet onions as well as some heirloom corn. Plus, he grew cut fresh flowers and will continue to do so in the coming year.
"Weather wise, we had a great weather for the strawberries," Turnblad said.
The blueberries got a double whammy, first because of the colder winter. "They were two weeks behind."
The second challenge for blueberries was the wet weather.
"When they ripened, we got pretty steady rain," he said. "The blueberry crop did not finish well. No berries like water."
Turnblad said in addition to Mother Nature's typical challenges, COVID has also prompted him to diversify.
He had grown blueberries for the past four years, but the crop was sold exclusively to the wholesale market. With lockdowns in place and businesses closing, Turnblad said many were looking for an outdoor activity.
Fruit-picking – including the addition of strawberries – was seen as the ideal market. Strawberry patches are few and far between locally and there was demand for the fruit.
The blueberries are sold wholesale to some local grocery stores and as a “you-pick” opportunity. Strawberries are sold via “we-pick” and “you-pick.” Individuals have come from as far away as Columbia, Summerville and Charleston.
The you-pick operation is called the Farm at Longview in St. Matthews.
Turnblad said the impact of COVID was actually positive as in the spring, restrictions started to be loosened and there was a pent-up demand for individuals wanting to get out in the fresh air and pick produce.
Johnson said when it came to COVID, he was able to continue his relationship with GrowFood Carolina, which is a food hub in Charleston.
Johnson said as restaurants have struggled during COVID, the food hub has kept its market flowing through a produce box program, which is a part of the United States Department of Agriculture relief program.
Johnson said through the program, his product was able to be marketed in Charleston, Virginia Beach, and Washington, D.C., to name a few locations.
Like Johnson, Turnblad has also benefited from a local food program called Ace Basin Growers Foodshare Orangeburg. The program sells boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables with 10-12 varieties in each box, with a focus on SNAP/EBT recipients.
Turnblad's sweet onions have gone to the program.
And yet another example of diversification is heirloom corn (Jimmy red) for use in the Charleston-based High Wire Distilling.
"It has been a good thing for us in terms of diversification," Turnblad said. "We are not so reliant on imports and exports and having a local market."
Navigating multiple issues
A poor market is combining with other concerns for growers' ability to see gains and to survive in challenging times.
Some of the concerns are rising fuel prices -- gasoline prices in the middle of October locally have risen over $3 a gallon for regular unleaded. This is the highest prices have been since 2014. Diesel prices have also been hovering in the $3.40-a-gallon range.
Fertilizer prices are expected to "increase tremendously soon," Miller said.
This will drive up costs for farmers and threaten to worsen food inflation.
The Green Markets North America Fertilizer Price Index rose 7.9% to $996.32 per short ton in the middle of October, soaring past its 2008 peak to set a new benchmark for the index that began in January 2002.
“The fertilizer market has been hit hard this year due to extreme weather, plant shutdowns, sanctions and rising energy costs in Europe and China, pushing prices past levels that traders and farmers hadn’t seen since the global financial crisis," according to economy experts.
One example of a fertilizer price increase is anhydrous ammonia. This has increased from about $450 a ton last fall to $750 a ton this year.
Natural gas is a key ingredient in the process of making nitrogen-based fertilizers used on a range of crops, including corn and wheat. Natural gas accounts for 75% to 90% of operating costs in the production of nitrogen, according to experts.
Looking head, Turnblad said one concern will be the rising input costs when it comes to fertilizers and chemicals. He noted that since January, fertilizer costs have increased about 25%. He is expecting them to go up another 5% to 7%.
Turnblad said he has purchased the products now before prices increase further.
"I don't see it easing up in the foreseeable future," Turnblad said. "We are in the process of looking at other ways to save on these needed inputs with more precision applications. We are running the numbers with a fine-tooth comb."
Other issues facing fruit and vegetable growers are supply shortages in parts for equipment and machinery, as well as paper products for fruit and vegetable bins.
Equipment part shortages could mean an impact on harvesting,, makingfood shortages a possibility. This will in turn affect food prices.
The supply shortages are credited to global supply-chain bottlenecks that are feeding on one another. Shortages of components and surging prices of critical raw materials are squeezing manufacturers around the world.
Part of the problem is a global economy that is out of sync on the pandemic, restrictions and recovery.
Factories and retailers in Western economies that have largely emerged from lockdowns are eager for finished products, raw materials and components from longtime suppliers in Asia and elsewhere. But many countries in Asia are still in the throes of lockdowns and other coronavirus-related restrictions.
Supply-chain knots have helped push inflation to multidecade highs in the U.S. and parts of Europe, weighing on consumer spending.
Elevated inflation rates are already putting pressure on central banks, including the Federal Reserve, to start scaling back their aggressive pandemic stimulus policies, a further headwind to global growth.
Here is a look at each commodity in more detail.
Watermelons
Local acreage of watermelons in Bamberg County increased by 2% in 2021.
"This year, production was variable," Last said. "Early plantings were hit by chill injury, limiting potential, while later spring plantings performed very well."
Last said the crop quality was excellent, with good sugar contents and size to the crop.
"Markets were depressed and bullish this year, with additional plantings in Florida and Georgia having a negative impact," Last said.
Watermelons did see some insect and disease pressure.
"Cucumber beetles this year were a significant pest impacting on skin finish and resulting in blemishes," Last said. "A low incidence of skin blemish from insect activity was seen."
"Initially, the disease pressure for the spring season was low, rapidly increasing in fall plantings with favorable conditions for disease development, Last said.
As always, the EREC had a variety of demonstration trials for watermelons. The CREC also had some fusarium wilt trials and disease-management trials.
Cantaloupes
About a 2% reduction in cantaloupe area was observed.
"Production of cantaloupes this year was moderate, with good quality," Last said." Early season, quality was very good, with smaller fruit being observed in response to drier conditions."
As the season progressed, size increased, as did the incidence of belly rots, making fruit unmarketable, Last said.
"Sugar and flavor profiles in cantaloupes have been excellent in 2021," he said.
The crop did see some insect damage though.
"The biggest impacts have been cucumber beetle feeding damage," Last said. "Manganese toxicity caused by low soil pH, and fruit belly rots later in the season."
Meanwhile at the EREC, cantaloupe disease survey data collection was completed.
Cucumbers
Cucumbers for processing into pickling markets have increased to 200 acres this year, Last said.
"The pickling cucumbers are returning to the area with the availability of irrigation," he said. "Production of pickling cucumbers has been variable with impacts on establishment limiting yield potential in the earliest crops. Later crops fared better with the return of soil moisture."
Last said quality of the crop has also improved.
"Quality has been good in the crop as newer growers become more familiar with harvest specifications and timings," Last said. "Downy mildew and low light days had a detrimental impact in some cases on yield and quality, reducing size and fruit set."
Variety trials will be conducted at CREC.
In Orangeburg and Calhoun counties, cucumbers "did as expected this year for slicing," said Clemson Extension Commercial Horticulture Agent for Orangeburg and Calhoun counties Phillip Carnley.
"Pickling cucumbers had a harder time due to early rain, which caused higher disease pressure, particularly cucurbit downy mildew and pythium," Carnley said. "Quality was good but high levels of moisture coupled with cloudy days did make for a reduction is fruit set and size."
Squash
Squash acreage remains steady with no increases or declines, Last said
"Production of squash was moderate," Last said. "The biggest impact on yield has been a solar flare event reducing foliar coverage and reducing fruit set."
"Quality conversely has been good," Last said, noting the solar flare event did lead to an increase of sun scald to the skins.
In Orangeburg and Calhoun counties, Carnley said "squash production was fair this year."
Carnley said, as in Bamberg County, there were increased cases of sun scald on fruit.
Carnley also said there were more cases of powdery mildew
Sweet potatoes
About 180 acres were grown this year in the area, Last said.
"Production was more challenging this year with lower yields and quality," Last said. "Insect pressure of both soil and foliar insects took its toll on both yields and quality."
Greens and sweet corn
Acreages of both sweet corn and greens remained stable, Last said.
"Production of both crops has been good; significant impact on greens was diamondback moths causing higher levels of damage to crops through some extensive infestation," Last said. "Sweetcorn suffered more from feeding damage from stinkbugs."
Quality for both crops was variable, dependent on the levels of insect activity observed, Last said.
In Orangeburg and Calhoun counties, Carnley said the production of greens has been average.
He said like Bamberg County, Calhoun and Orangeburg county farmers did see higher-than-anticipated levels of diamondback moth larvae.
"This was variable depending on the infestation level and the spray program being followed," Carnley said. "The insect damage did slightly decrease production and quality."
Tomatoes
Carnley said tomatoes fared well.
"Early on there was a slight increase in cases of bacterial wilt and bacterial spot due to the wetter weather, but that was lessened by the dryer weather later on," he said.
In Bamberg County, Last said he was unaware of commercial plantings of tomatoes.
"Homeowners have indeed planted some," Last said.
Strawberries and blueberries
Last said between 3 to 5 acres of strawberries and blueberries were grown -- all you-pick.
"Production of strawberries was condensed this year based on temperature variability, leading to an early cessation of flowering," Last said. "Most operations had availability into very early June. Despite being a more condensed season, volumes produced have been excellent."
"Blueberry production performed very well, with good yields on the whole being achieved," Last said. "The biggest impact felt was from some late frosts impacting on flowering and ultimately the loss of some flowers."
Despite some challenges, Last said both strawberries and blueberries had good quality.
He said the crops were helped in that 2021 was low for disease pressure for most fruit, enabling quality to be maintained and hence good production.
Peaches
"Peach sizes were a little smaller this year based on dry spring conditions," Last said. "This, in turn, can lead to a problem with marketability. The Easter chill events helped growers to thin fruit naturally, allowing for a slightly reduced labor requirement."
Last said the crop's quality was good in terms of flavor and sugars.
"Little disease issues and pest issues reduced skin quality," Last said.
At the EREC, Last said there is ongoing research into bacterial spots and canker, two very significant diseases of peaches.
Ongoing research
Miller said in cooperation with scientists at Coastal Research and Education Center (CREC) and Edisto Research and Education Center anaerobic soil disinfection (ASD) trial plantings will be done at EREC.
"We will plant watermelon and incorporate four different carbon sources, applying clear and black plastic, then irrigation to field capacity," Miller said. "Under these conditions, you can have volatile organic compounds released and the generation of lethal anaerobic conditions. The goal is to reduce soil-borne diseases and weeds."