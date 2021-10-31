FALL FARM: Fruit, vegetable farmers face variety of challenges in 2021

Despite some challenges, Last said both strawberries and blueberries had good quality.

He said the crops were helped in that 2021 was low for disease pressure for most fruit, enabling quality to be maintained and hence good production.

Peaches

"Peach sizes were a little smaller this year based on dry spring conditions," Last said. "This, in turn, can lead to a problem with marketability. The Easter chill events helped growers to thin fruit naturally, allowing for a slightly reduced labor requirement."

Last said the crop's quality was good in terms of flavor and sugars.

"Little disease issues and pest issues reduced skin quality," Last said.

At the EREC, Last said there is ongoing research into bacterial spots and canker, two very significant diseases of peaches.

Ongoing research

Miller said in cooperation with scientists at Coastal Research and Education Center (CREC) and Edisto Research and Education Center anaerobic soil disinfection (ASD) trial plantings will be done at EREC.