FALL FARM: Decent milk prices, offset by higher input costs

Butter production and butter stocks are also down compared to last year.

"Indicators are looking for a steady to a slight potential increase in butter price as we move into and through 2022, but we will need to see continued growth in demand," Kantrovich said.

Looking ahead, Kantrovich says 2022 could see a potential pullback of prices based on per-cow production increases.

Shipments of condensed and dry milk products this July and August as compared to last year have decreased.

"The positive is that we have also seen stocks down, which we hope will negate any negative effects of shipments," Kantrovich said. "As we come out of the pandemic and hopefully an attempt to resolve any continued trade war issues, we could see an upside, but right now that is a big if."

"As of right now, it is most likely to see steady to a slight decrease in milk price at the farm as we head through 2022 pending any major disruptors, good or bad," Kantrovich said. "The positive right now to holding milk prices steady is the decrease in cow numbers nationally as well as the state with the amount of milk per cow not increasing as fast as expected."