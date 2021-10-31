FALL FARM: COVID-induced supply-chain issues, rising input costs hurt in Orangeburg County

Orangeburg County farmers generally were treated kindly by Mother Nature in 2021.
Often this is among the most significant of hurdles for growers who are at the mercy of the weather year in and year out.
But the coronavirus and its ripple effect have brought with them an entirely new set of up-to-now-unforeseen hurdles for the farmer.
It started in 2020 and continued into 2021. There are already growing concerns about the impact into 2022.
"We have had tremendous issues getting parts and supplies," Providence farmer Dean Hutto of Hutto Brothers Partnership said. "When you can actually find someone that has parts you need, getting them shipped has been a struggle."
"Next year's input prices look to be up as much as 150% due to supply-chain issues," Hutto said.
Orangeburg County Farmer Harry Wimberly, who grew about 600 acres of corn, 700 acres of cotton, 100 acres of peanuts and 300 acres of soybeans, says his harvested crops like corn and peanuts yielded well. The jury is still out on cotton and soybeans as of the time of this writing.
Positive yields also come amid "exceptionally well" prices, Wimberly said.
The problem is input costs, he said.
"As soon as commodity prices go up, our inputs go up," Wimberly said.
For example, Wimberly said last year Roundup was about $12 a gallon. This year it is $40 a gallon.
"That is the cheapest I have heard," Wimberly said, adding he has heard of costs upward of $50 a gallon.
Fuel costs have jumped between 30% to 50% in the past month alone.
As a result, Wimberly said input costs will eat up any profits obtained from high commodity prices.
"It is a constant thing," Wimberly said. "Back two years there was a spike in prices of corn of about $6 to $7 a bushel. But then everything went up."
Wimberly said the frustrating part is that farmers do not have any control over high input costs
Wimberly said he is "hopeful to make enough to pay the bills, I guess."
Another issue Wimberly is dealing with is lack of labor.
"The lack of people to work is a big concern," he said.
Orangeburg County Clemson Extension Agent Jonathan Croft said Hutto's and Wimberly's predicament is a common one.
"Ongoing disruptions in the supply chain, increases in input cost and shortage in truck drivers have negatively impact farms by delaying repairs or arrival of inputs," Croft said. "It has limited and increased the cost of moving farm products."
With these issues hanging over the head of the row crop farmer, both Croft and Hutto say the 2021 growing season did shine somewhat favorably on growers.
"Overall the 2021 growing season has been OK, but it has had its ups and downs," Croft said.
Among some of the challenges:
- A late frost injured early-planted corn and caused some acres to be replanted.
- Dry weather in some small areas impacted yield of dryland corn and appears to be going to impact other crops in those particular areas as well.
- Adequate to excessive rainfall during the growing season and heavy rains appear to have negatively impacted cotton yields in some areas.
At the time of this report, growers had generally completed the corn harvest, and were getting started on cotton and soybeans. Peanut harvest was about halfway complete.
"At this point it is difficult put a value on the crops grown this year as growers are very early in harvesting crops," Croft said.
At the time of this writing, corn, soybean and cotton prices were up compared to 2020 prices.
"Where many other industries were completely shut down in 2020 and early 2021, agriculture kept moving but with some delays in processing due to plant facilities being shut down or processing capacity that was reduced by COVID-infected employees in these facilities," Croft said. "On the farm locally, things kept moving."
Corn
Corn (non-irrigated and irrigated) was approximately 40,000 acres. Of those, about 75% was non-irrigated.
Countywide, non-irrigated corn yield averaged of about 125 bushels per acre.
"There were some pockets with excellent non-irrigated corn, however there were some pockets that were hurt by several weeks of hot, dry weather," Croft said. "This year, most non-irrigated corn was right on target or better than what farmers were planning for."
The corn crop was helped by the cool, wet spring and then average temperatures during most of the summer, along with timely rainfall.
Some early corn was hurt by the late April frost and dry conditions in the summer.
Hutto planted about 1,500 acres of corn.
"We had great yields," Hutto said. "We had great weather."
"Here in Providence, we never got big amounts of rain, but we had the right amount to keep us from getting dry," he said. "We had some hail damage on some corn two times and the big storm that tore up Lake Marion High School blew some corn down in spots."
Hutto said with positive yields, he is expecting to be able to pencil in a profit on the crop.
There were no major issues in corn in terms of disease or insects this year, Croft said.
Irrigated corn saw an average yield of about 240 bushels per acre, which is about average to above average for most farms.
"Farmers would love for yields to be as high as possible but many plan for irrigated corn to average about 250 bushels per acre," Croft said.
Corn prices are higher than in 2020 and currently price is running in the $5.30-per-bushel range. At current prices, profit margins are good. However, increased input cost have taken some of the better price."
Peanuts
About 8,000 acres of runner peanuts were planted. The average yield was unknown as the crop was still being harvested.
For irrigated runner peanuts, farmers like to see yields in the 5,000 to 6,000-pounds-per-acre range. For dryland runner peanuts, farmers would like to see yields in the 3,500 to 4,000-pounds-per-acre range.
Croft said while totals are not known, he expects some spots to have above-average yields.
"Weather conditions for the next several weeks will dictate what final yields end up being," Croft said.
Hutto planted about 200 acres of peanuts and at the time of this writing had just finished harvesting the crop.
"We were pleased with them," Hutto said. "We had good weather."
Yields as a result were a little bit above average.
Hutto said there was nothing to talk about that hurt the peanut crop from beginning to end.
"We have been blessed with great harvest weather so far this year," Hutto said.
Disease issues in runner peanuts has been "about normal and most growers had good control from the fungicide plans that were used."
About 3,000 acres of Virginia peanuts were planted. Croft said while the crop has not been fully harvested, he is expecting an above-average crop.
"Farmers would like to see irrigated yields be 5,000 to 6,000 pounds per acre. We would like to see dryland yields be 3,500 to 4,000 pounds per acre.
"Timely rainfall and average temps helped the Virginia peanuts set a good crop early," Croft said.
Croft said while insect and disease pressure was normal for the crop, "wet conditions near end of the season and some fungicide sprays that were rained off early led to late leaf spot issues in some fields."
Prices are running in the $525-a-ton range, below the $600 per ton growers would like to see.
Cotton
Hutto planted about 700 acres of cotton.
"So far it has been good and the price has been rising over the last few months," Hutto said.
A total of 25,000 acres of cotton were planted with about about 85% of the acres non-irrigated.
As harvest has just begun, yields are uncertain but are expected to be average to a little below average.
"Fields that have excellent yields were due to timely rainfall during the summer," Croft said.
Fields that have not done so well were cut out early due to heavy rainfalls leaching potassium past the rooting zone across the area, Croft said.
Disease and insect pressure was normal for the year, Croft said.
Cotton prices are higher than in 2020, with futures prices at about $1.07 per pound.
"Many growers sold cotton at lower prices, but at prices that were higher than 2020," Croft said. "Farmers would really like to see cotton prices get above 85 cents per pound and stay there."
Soybeans
About 15,000 acres of soybeans were planted with about 90% of the acres being on non-irrigated land.
"Growers are just beginning to harvest a few soybeans," Croft said. "Most of the crop is several weeks from being mature enough to harvest."
Farmers would like to see dryland yields averaging 35 to 40 bushels per acre. Farmers would like to see irrigated yields averaging 60-plus bushels per acre.
Thus far, average temperatures and timely rains have helped soybeans, though a hot, dry spell in the middle of summer did impact the yield potential of the crop. Weather conditions at harvest could have a major impact on what finale yields are, Croft said.
Hutto planted 800 acres of soybeans.
Thanks to good weather, the soybeans flourished with the exception of a short dry spell in August.
"This may have knocked the top-end yield potential out of some," Hutto said.
The problem at his farm was not the weather but deer.
"We fight a never-ending battle with deer pressure and we really have no way to fight them," Hutto said. "It is very frustrating."
Despite the challenges and though much is unknown right now, Hutto said he believes the crop will be average.
With an average crop, Hutto said he is looking to be able to make some profit off the crop.
"Soybean prices are far better than they were this time last year," he said.
Insect and disease pressures were normal for the crop.
Soybeans are currently trading in the $12.20-a-bushel range. That is higher than what soybeans sold for in 2020. Farmers would like to see soybean prices at $10-plus per bushel.
Wheat (grain)
About 3,000 acres were planted with an average yield of about 70 bushels per acre. Farmers would like to see 80-plus bushels per acre average yields.
"Timely rains in the early spring helped the small grain crops this year," Croft said. "There were some wet conditions at harvest that did hurt some fields."
As far as insect or disease pressure, it was a normal year, Croft said.
"Prices have been on the rise and are now trading close to $7.30 per bushel," Croft said. "This has increased the interest in planting wheat in the area for fall of 2021."
Farmers would like to see wheat prices $8 or more per bushel, Croft said
"Planting of wheat in 2021 will hinge on what input costs are," Croft said. "Increases in prices might not be enough to offset the increases in input costs that are expected in 2022."
It has been a challenging time for farmers over recent years.
In 2015, farmers had to deal with the historic flood, and in 2016 Hurricane Matthew made its presence felt.
And in 2018, Tropical Storm Michael brought gusty winds and heavy rains, damaging some of the cotton crop and delaying the harvesting of peanuts.
Hemp
Hemp was grown for the fourth straight year in Orangeburg County.
Locally there were very few acres of hemp actually planted in the county.
About 21 farmers were permitted to grow the crop in Orangeburg County, three in Bamberg County and two in Calhoun County, according to South Carolina Department of Agriculture data.
Croft said he has seen very little hemp-planted acreage in the county, though he said it could be because the crop is planted in areas that are not readily observable.
"As for the industry itself, it has been slow to develop and from my understanding at this point, the demand for CBD oil is being meet, if not over supplied compared to market demand," Croft said. "Other uses of hemp just have not developed to a scale yet that needs mass amounts of acres to fill that supply channel either. I believe it is making money for some individuals at this point but that number is small in S.C."
Clemson Extension Agent David B. DeWitt, who is over new and emerging crops like hemp, echoed Croft, noting hemp has started off slow but could evolve with the many uses of the crop.
"We see fiber and grain possibly becoming the new front for hemp," DeWitt said, noting South Carolina State University has had an interest in hemp fiber research. Fiber research is also being conducted at Clemson University.
About 85 acres of the crop were certified to the Farm Service Agency to be grown in Orangeburg County for the year.
"We’re seeing some of the same issues as last year with the lack of buyers/processors," said Justin Ballew, Clemson Extension horticulture agent. "There were 14 last year, and only eight registered this year. Obviously, this is not what growers would like to see."
"There are a few growers that have been talking about trying fiber, however, I’m not aware of any processors in the area," Ballew said.
As far as COVID's impact on hemp, Ballew said "it's hard to say."
"The number of permitted growers is pretty stable," he said. "If anything, it’s possible COVID could have held back some business opportunities."
While the COVID challenges are speculative, hemp farmers continue to face the perennial challenges such as toot diseases, caterpillars and fertility issues.
The federal Farm Bill signed into law in 2014 approved the growth of hemp for research purposes in the states that allow it.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster signed the bill into law in May 2018 making it legal for farmers to grow the crop.
State law allowed the issuance of only 20 permits for farmers statewide to grow 20 acres apiece in 2018.
In 2019, 114 farmers across the state grew hemp.
The law defines industrial hemp as any part of the plant with a THC concentration that does not exceed .3% on a dried-weight basis. Anything above that is considered marijuana and is illegal in the state.
Overview
According to the 2017 Census of Agriculture, Orangeburg County is home to 978 farms consisting of about 293,790 acres. The average size of a farm is 300 acres.
These numbers are down from the 2012 census of 1,056 farms but up in the average farm size. The 2012 census reported an average farm size of 268 acres.
The 2017 numbers bucked a decade-long trend of smaller farm sizes.
Overall, Orangeburg County ranked second in South Carolina in total market value of crops and livestock and poultry sold at $213.9 million in the 2017 census.
The county has a total of 726 cropland farms consisting of about 165,516 acres.
Orangeburg County ranked first in the state in market value of crops sold at $107.2 million.
The county ranked first in the state for the most cotton sold at $22.2 million and first in total sales of other crops and hay at $22.3 million.
The county's largest crops in planted acres in descending order are corn, cotton, peanuts and soybeans.
The agricultural census data is taken every five years.