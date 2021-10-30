FALL FARM: Building resilience for S.C. agriculture

It sure has been nice to see a strong fall harvest in 2021.

After the past year and a half, I welcome simple good news like decent yields and sunny weather.

Of course, COVID-19 casts a long shadow, in good ways and bad.

The most meaningful long-term discussion to come out of the pandemic is a serious focus on supply-chain resilience. Everyone’s talking about it, and we’re seeing some tangible steps toward improving it.

Expanding local meat-processing capacity is one important step we can take to help the supply chain weather future disruptions. A recent Clemson study found that 60% of South Carolina livestock producers said a lack of local processing capacity was the most significant barrier to expanding their businesses.

We can also benefit the state by expanding processing of other foods grown here. This creates more value for the state’s farmers.

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture has recommended to the General Assembly that we use some federal COVID relief money (American Rescue Plan funds) to help cultivate more small processing in the state through matching grants.