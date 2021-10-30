FALL FARM: Building resilience for S.C. agriculture

It sure has been nice to see a strong fall harvest in 2021.
After the past year and a half, I welcome simple good news like decent yields and sunny weather.
Of course, COVID-19 casts a long shadow, in good ways and bad.
The most meaningful long-term discussion to come out of the pandemic is a serious focus on supply-chain resilience. Everyone’s talking about it, and we’re seeing some tangible steps toward improving it.
Expanding local meat-processing capacity is one important step we can take to help the supply chain weather future disruptions. A recent Clemson study found that 60% of South Carolina livestock producers said a lack of local processing capacity was the most significant barrier to expanding their businesses.
We can also benefit the state by expanding processing of other foods grown here. This creates more value for the state’s farmers.
The South Carolina Department of Agriculture has recommended to the General Assembly that we use some federal COVID relief money (American Rescue Plan funds) to help cultivate more small processing in the state through matching grants.
We’ve also recommended using ARP funds to continue the Farmers to Food Banks food box program we created in 2020. This allows us to competitively award funds to distributors to address food bank needs and smooth out supply chain disruptions by buying food from South Carolina farmers.
Here in Orangeburg County, probably the most exciting ag news is the announcement that Premium Peanut will be establishing operations in the area. This Georgia peanut-shelling company, founded in 2014, is growing quickly.
The new Orangeburg facility will expand Premium Peanut's processing capacity and allow South Carolina peanut growers the opportunity to be a part of a cooperative ownership model. If you’ve eaten a peanut candy, peanut snack or peanut butter lately, in this country or in 30 countries across the globe, there’s a good chance you’ve had some Premium Peanut product.
We’ve been working to attract a major sheller to South Carolina for a long time.
$64.3M peanut plant to bring 130 new jobs; planned Orangeburg County facility called A ‘dream come true’
The state has grown as a peanut producer over the past two decades since the old federal quota system was eliminated in the 2002 Farm Bill.
Premium Peanut’s new processing facility represents a dynamic value-added opportunity for South Carolina farmers and will raise our profile as a peanut-producing state. The $64 million investment will create 130 jobs.
Premium Peanut is just one of many agribusiness projects announced in recent months in South Carolina, including a high-tech Upstate greenhouse project by a company called Shenandoah Growers and the exciting new Prestage Farms turkey-processing plant in Kershaw County.
All told, companies have announced over 1,700 new agribusiness jobs in the state this year.
Another important event for South Carolina agriculture this year was the opening of the new Leatherman Terminal at the Port of Charleston.
The 286-acre terminal is the country’s first new container terminal in more than a decade and will double the port’s existing capacity.
That’s good news for ag: In 2020, 23.8% of exports through the Port of Charleston were forest products – the No. 1 export – and 13.4% of exports were foodstuff and ag materials. Together, agribusiness products make up more than a third of all exports.
Over the years, the authority has introduced cotton fumigation and grain elevators to support the regulation of shipping ag products, ensuring shippers and consumers of quality products and shipping methods. They’re a great supporter of agribusiness in our state and across the country.
Another way we can build resilience for South Carolina agriculture is to find creative, business-friendly ways to confront climate change.
We’ve been working with a Charleston company called GreenGas USA to help partner them with agribusinesses like Florence food processor McCall Farms to capture methane and convert it to renewable natural gas.
GreenGas then sells the RNG to help companies reach their climate-mitigation goals. We are also, through our Agribusiness Center for Research and Entrepreneurship, funding other research into methane mitigation in South Carolina.
Of course, resilience is also about simply ensuring a future for agriculture. We need to make sure we grow as a state in a way that protects our rural way of life and precious farmland.
Some early results of the 2020 Census show South Carolina’s population grew by more than 10% in the last decade. That’s more than 1.5 million new people calling the state home.
Most of the growth was seen in metropolitan areas and along our coast, leaving rural counties and farm towns sparsely populated.
Mount Pleasant, Greenville, Berkeley County and Horry County saw the most growth, while rural counties like Allendale, Bamberg and Lee saw a decrease in their population.
According to a report from the American Farmland Trust, between 2001 and 2016, 280,700 acres of South Carolina’s farmland were either paved over, fragmented or converted to uses not engaged in agriculture. The focus on farmland preservation will be heightened in the years ahead.
Together, we can keep working to ensure a future for agriculture in South Carolina.
When you buy Certified South Carolina products and eat at Fresh on the Menu restaurants, you’re helping farmers in your community thrive.
I’m thankful for all the people of South Carolina supporting our farmers, and for the coverage of agriculture provided by The Times and Democrat.
But, more importantly, all of us should be thankful for what our farmers do for us.
Hugh Weathers of Bowman is South Carolina commissioner of agriculture.