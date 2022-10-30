FALL FARM: Bamberg farmers see good yields, prices but costs high

Generally good crop yields and commodity prices were offset by high input costs for row crop farmers in Bamberg County.

"Overall, it has been a good year for row crops in Bamberg County," Chris Wallace, Bamberg Farm Service Agency County Executive Director Chris Wallace said. "Shortages in the supply chain still exist and are creating more problems for local farmers.

"Input prices have been very high," Wallace said. "Increases in crop prices have been negated to a great degree by the increase in the costs of inputs."

Bamberg County farmer Richard Rentz has been farming for 45 years. Over the last few, he has been joined by his sons, Lyle and Ralph Wallace.

Rentz echoed Chris Wallace's summary of the year.

"It certainly is a good year yield-wise," Rentz said. "The bottom line when we get through it all, I don' think it will be average at the best."

"Scary," Rentz said, when describing the high cost of inputs, adding that fertilizer "is the highest I have ever seen."

"Fuel is up," Rentz said. "It went down a little bit but is back again up now. Everything we touch -- parts, transportation, everything we touch is up."

Rentz said some measures were taken on the farm to help cut costs, such as consolidating spraying trips.

"We tried to reduce some trips where we could and combine some spray applications," Rentz said. "We also waited a little longer to spray, particularly the cotton, than in the past."

"We have also been a little more careful with our corn fertilizer," Rentz said. "We have been able to cut back on nitrogen. We have equipment that lets us do that."

Another measure taken was "sticking strictly with the soil samples and trying not to put out any extra.

"Where we can, we have been trying chicken litter to reduce fertilizer cost," Rentz said.

Agriculture remains an important economic driver for Bamberg County as the county has about 225 farms.

Corn

About 5,600 acres of corn were planted in Bamberg County in 2022, with about a quarter of the total corn crop under irrigation. Corn acreage was down from 2021, which saw about 6,457 acres planted.

Wallace said overall the 2022 corn crop was good in Bamberg County.

"Late-planted dryland corn was really hurt by lack of rain and unrelenting heat, especially at night," Wallace said. "Irrigated corn yield averaged about 200 bushels per acre, while some of the better non-irrigated corn averaged around 130-150 bushels."

Corn prices (around $7.50 per bushel) were up from last year but could not keep up with rising input prices. Input prices for non-irrigated corn were around $500 per acre and you could add $250 more per acre if it was irrigated, Wallace said.

"We had a good corn crop," Rentz said. "Most of the dryland was especially good. Some of the very latest planted dryland got caught with some dry weather, but most of it was very good."

Rentz said he had between 75 bushels to 150 bushels per acre of dryland.

Rentz said he is hoping "to make a little something" with the corn crop.

"It won't be nearly what we hoped for with the yields we had," Rentz said.

Peanuts

Peanuts (Runner) -- About 2,692 acres of runner peanuts were planted in Bamberg County in 2022. About 25% of the crop was irrigated. Last year saw about 500 less acres of runner peanuts planted in Bamberg County.

At the time of this writing, Wallace said only about 25% of runner peanuts have been harvested.

"Peanuts look very good overall," Wallace said. "Estimated peanut yields for irrigated runner peanuts may average about 4,500 pounds per acre, while non-irrigated yields may come close to that also."

Prices for peanuts are about $540 per ton, Wallace said.

About 779 acres of Virginia peanuts were planted in the county. This acreage is up from the 531 acres planted in 2021.

About 25% of the Virginia peanut crop was irrigated. Wallace said about 4,200-4,500 pounds is a realistic yield for non-irrigated and irrigated Virginia peanuts while irrigated yields may average around 4,300 pounds. About half of the crop had been harvested at the time of this writing.

"Yields look very good on peanuts," Rentz said. "I am pretty confident we will average over 5,000 bushels on all dryland peanuts this year. I think we will be able to make something with the peanuts just because of the good yield."

Cotton

About 6,146 acres of cotton were planted in 2022, slightly down from the 6,432 acres of cotton planted in the county in 2021.

About a third of the crop is irrigated.

"Cotton yields look promising overall," Wallace said. "Cotton harvest has not started (at the time of this writing) yet, but realistic cotton yields according to local producers range from maybe 750 pounds to 800 pounds per acre for non-irrigated cotton and maybe 1,200 pound per acre average yield for irrigated cotton."

Rentz had just started picking cotton at the time of this report and did not have a good grasp on the yields.

"I think it is good, but I don't know," Rentz said.

Cotton price is around mid-80 cents per pound, but with input costs, cotton producers need about 95 cents per pound, Wallace said.

Rentz says he is hoping to get more than 90 cents or better for cotton.

Soybeans

About 4,224 acres of soybeans were planted in 2022, which was down slightly from the 4,598 acres of soybeans in Bamberg County in 2021.

"Very dry conditions, especially in the southern part of Bamberg County, have hurt some soybeans this year," Wallace said. "There will be a wide range in soybean yields this year. Soybean prices are around $14 per bushel."

Wheat

About 1,257 acres of wheat were planted in Bamberg County in 2022, down slightly from the 1,442 acres planted in the county last year.