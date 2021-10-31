FALL FARM: Bamberg County farmers see good growing season, good commodity prices

The cotton price is up to 75 cents per pound for staple cotton this year and producers are hoping to average 85-90 cents per pound.

For Crider, his dryland cotton has done well. He was in the middle of harvest at the time of this writing.

"I like to see two bales to an acre on average," Crider said, noting he is expecting some of his crop to be above that number and some below, meaning it looks like a good year.

Crider, who has been farming since 2016, has seldom seen what he is seeing now in terms of cotton prices.

"It was over $1 a pound about 10 years ago," Crider said, noting the highest he has seen this year was about $1.12.

Crider said he has tried to book his cotton strategically to take advantage of the high prices.

"We booked some at 80 cents and 90 cents," Crider said, but he is hoping to have an opportunity to book some more bales at over $1.

Overview

Though it has been difficult farming for the past several years, living off the land continues to be key in Bamberg County.