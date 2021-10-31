FALL FARM: Bamberg County farmers see good growing season, good commodity prices

The year was 1851 when 25-year-old Nathaniel "Nathan" Creider decided to embark on his own business venture.
With a growing family, Creider purchased about 765 acres of land on Lemon Creek off of Spring Branch Road in the Spring Branch community of Bamberg County.
Creider (later Crider) had to borrow about $700 of the $1,000 needed for the land.
So began what today is known as Crider Farms.
Today, all these years later, John "Wesley" Crider III and his father, Johnny Wesley Crider Jr., continue to farm the land.
In 2021, Wesley Crider grew about 1,800 acres of dryland cotton and 400 acres of irrigated corn.
Johnny planted about 700 acres of mostly dryland peanuts. He was in the process of harvesting the crop and was not sure about yields.
Wesley said his corn crop was "pretty good."
The farm yielded about 230 bushels per acre of the crop as it got plenty of water.
"Corn is doing pretty good," Crider said. "If the price holds and production keeps going up, we should have a pretty good year."
Corn prices at the time of this writing were about about $5.38 a bushel, but Crider says he was able to sell some corn for about $6.
"Overall, it has been a good year for row crops in Bamberg County," Bamberg Farm Service Agency County Executive Director Chris Wallace said. "COVID continues to impact farmers everywhere, with shortages in the supply chain and ridiculous increases in prices of inputs required to produce the crops."
"A local producer said fertilizer may increase by 70% next year and getting parts for farm equipment is a serious problem that is getting worse," Wallace said. "Increases in crop prices have been negated to a great degree by the increase in the costs of inputs."
Corn
About 6,457 acres were planted in the county this year with 25% being irrigated. The corn acreage is slightly down from 2020, when about 6,800 acres were planted.
It was a favorable growing season for corn in Bamberg County.
"Corn producers were blessed with a very good overall crop," Wallace said. "Timely rains were received during a favorable growing season."
Non-irrigated yields averaged around 125 bushels per acre in some cases and irrigated yields averaged around 200 bushels per acre.
Recent local corn prices were around $6 per bushel, with some producers getting around $5.80 per bushel at the bin.
The $6 per bushel is about $2 per bushel more than last year but a price increase in inputs has eaten up most potential profits, Wallace said.
Peanuts
About 2,164 acres of runner peanuts were planted in Bamberg County this year. Last year, 3,772 acres were planted.
About 25% of the crop was irrigated.
Through the middle of October, about 25 percent of runner peanuts had been harvested.
"Estimated peanut yields for non-irrigated runner peanuts may average about 4,000 pounds per acre, while irrigated yields may average around 4,300 pounds per acre based on early harvesting results and estimates," Wallace said. "Peanuts could have used a little more heat and sunshine during the summer, but the crop has fared well so far."
Prices for peanuts are the best in several years as most will average over $500 per ton, Wallace said.
About 531 acres of Virginia peanuts were planted in the county this year. This acreage is down from 673 acres planted in 2020.
About 25% of the Virginia peanut crop is irrigated.
Wallace said about 4,000 pounds is a realistic yield for non-irrigated Virginia peanuts, while irrigated yields may average around 4,300 pounds. About 40% of the crop has been harvested.
"There have been some disease issues with peanuts, especially with Virginia peanuts, with late leaf spot," Wallace said.
Wheat
About 1,442 acres of wheat were planted in Bamberg County in 2021.
Last year only 762 acres of wheat were planted.
Wheat averaged about 65-70 bushels per acre, according to local producers.
"Wheat prices averaged around $6.50 per bushel, which was an increase from around $5 last year," Wallace said.
Soybeans
About 4,598 acres of soybeans were planted in Bamberg County in 2021, which is 1,000 acres more than last year.
"Soybeans look good and while harvest has not gotten underway yet, estimated yields of 40-50 bushels look realistic," Wallace said. "Soybeans can be booked for a little over $10 per bushel now."
Cotton
About 6,432 acres of cotton were planted in Bamberg County in 2021. This was 832 acres more than last year.
About a third of the crop is irrigated.
Cotton harvest has not started yet but realistic cotton yields, according to local producers, range from maybe 750-800 pounds per acre for non-irrigated cotton and a 1,000-pound-per-acre average yield for irrigated cotton, Wallace said.
The cotton price is up to 75 cents per pound for staple cotton this year and producers are hoping to average 85-90 cents per pound.
For Crider, his dryland cotton has done well. He was in the middle of harvest at the time of this writing.
"I like to see two bales to an acre on average," Crider said, noting he is expecting some of his crop to be above that number and some below, meaning it looks like a good year.
Crider, who has been farming since 2016, has seldom seen what he is seeing now in terms of cotton prices.
"It was over $1 a pound about 10 years ago," Crider said, noting the highest he has seen this year was about $1.12.
Crider said he has tried to book his cotton strategically to take advantage of the high prices.
"We booked some at 80 cents and 90 cents," Crider said, but he is hoping to have an opportunity to book some more bales at over $1.
Overview
Though it has been difficult farming for the past several years, living off the land continues to be key in Bamberg County.
According to the 2017 Census of Agriculture data, Bamberg County is home to 355 farms consisting of about 102,591 acres. The average size of a farm is 289 acres.
The county has a total of 252 cropland farms consisting of about 53,499 acres.
Agriculture remains a huge part of Bamberg County’s economy," Wallace said.
The agricultural census is taken every five years.
Overall, Bamberg County ranked 25th in the total market value of crops, livestock and poultry sold at $36.9 million, according to the 2017 census. The county ranked 17th in the market value of crops sold at $22.9 million.
The county ranked sixth in melons, vegetables, sweet potatoes and potato sales at $4.8 million. The county ranked eighth in other crop and hay sales at $4.9 million.
The county ranked 12th in cotton sold at $4.5 million.