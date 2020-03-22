CALHOUN COUNTY: Global unease hits home in low commodity prices

As a result, Davis said most farmers are playing it safe and maintaining their crop plantings relatively unchanged from last year.

"There is just no major impetus for wholesale changes," Davis said. "There will be some adjustments on some farms, but most have indicated they plan to stick to their crop mix from last year."

Calhoun County farmer Drake Perrow is one example.

On his farm, he plans to plant 1,500 acres of cotton and about 800 acres of peanuts, which is consistent with crop plantings the farm has done for quite some time.

"We are set up for these two crops, and that is the reasoning," Perrow said. "There is not a commodity out there that the prices are very good, and if you are someone who is not set up to plant grains, it is just cost-prohibitive to purchase equipment to harvest it and have storage to store it."

Corn

Davis expects corn acres to be lower this year compared to last year's 9,200 acres.