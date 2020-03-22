BAMBERG COUNTY: Saturated soils to impact 2020 planting

Bamberg County farmers, like their colleagues in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties, are feeling the triple whammy of low commodity prices, market uncertainty due to the coronavirus and late winter wet weather, making it difficult to prepare fields for the 2020 planting season.
Bamberg County row crop farmer Richard Rentz has farmed for 43 years.
This year is perhaps the most uncertain of any he has faced.
"My plans are up in the air," Rentz said. "We are very, very wet. I am behind on land preparations from the winter. We are still not able to get in the field."
The wild card is also the coronavirus.
"This coronavirus has the markets really upset," he said. "We are in a steady flux right now."
Rentz says his plans right now are to plant about 100 acres more of corn and peanuts and 200 acres less of cotton.
"There is just the uncertainty of things," he said, noting one example is the fact that Clemson Extension has put a freeze on travel for the agents. "This thing could get worse before it gets better."
A case in point, he noted that trade tariffs with China seemed to be smoothing out some but demand dropped rapidly after the news of the virus hit.
"Prices are going the wrong way," Rentz said. "It is a perfect storm of things going on."
Bamberg County Clemson Extension Agent Joe Varn said the short-term challenge is simply being able to plant.
"They can't get in the field and do anything," he said. "They should have been out trying to plant corn right now."
Though estimated plantings for the county were not immediately available, a measuring stick is how the county planted in 2019.
In 2019, Bamberg County had about 7,200 acres in corn, getting about $4.80 a bushel. This year, corn is slightly below $4 a bushel.
About 8,500 acres of cotton were planted in the county, bringing in about 70 cents a pound. The price is about the same this year.
The desired price for cotton is in the 80-cent range.
About 2,500 acres of peanuts were planted in 2019, bringing in about $400 to $425 a ton, the price being relatively stable when looking at this year's crop.
About 3,400 acres of soybeans were planted at about $9.30 per bushel. Soybean prices early this year were slightly below this number.
The year 2020 has few bright spots when it comes to prices, Varn said.
"We don't have too many alternatives to switch to," he said when asked if farmers were going to seek a commodity most likely to reap them returns. "The only option is to extend good marketing and cut back some."
The new crop on the block -- hemp -- has also seen its early challenges, making it less attractive for growers.
"I get a lot of questions about growing hemp, but I don't see that as an alternative," Varn said. "It is a high-input crop and not quite sure all the outlets and markets are there yet. People still have crops in the barn from last year."
Varn said the scare of the coronavirus as well as concerns about trade and tariffs are short term and he believes it all will work out in the long term.
"When all these trade agreements are met and the coronavirus is gone, the country will be start buying again," he said.