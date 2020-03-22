BAMBERG COUNTY: Saturated soils to impact 2020 planting

Bamberg County farmers, like their colleagues in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties, are feeling the triple whammy of low commodity prices, market uncertainty due to the coronavirus and late winter wet weather, making it difficult to prepare fields for the 2020 planting season.

Bamberg County row crop farmer Richard Rentz has farmed for 43 years.

This year is perhaps the most uncertain of any he has faced.

"My plans are up in the air," Rentz said. "We are very, very wet. I am behind on land preparations from the winter. We are still not able to get in the field."

The wild card is also the coronavirus.

"This coronavirus has the markets really upset," he said. "We are in a steady flux right now."

Rentz says his plans right now are to plant about 100 acres more of corn and peanuts and 200 acres less of cotton.

"There is just the uncertainty of things," he said, noting one example is the fact that Clemson Extension has put a freeze on travel for the agents. "This thing could get worse before it gets better."

A case in point, he noted that trade tariffs with China seemed to be smoothing out some but demand dropped rapidly after the news of the virus hit.