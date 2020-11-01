Bamberg County farmers contend with nature and COVID

Bamberg County farmer Richard Rentz, who owns Rentz Farms near Ehrhardt, described 2020 as an above-average year for row crops.

Rentz, who farms with his sons, Ralph and Lyle, grew corn, peanuts and cotton.

"We hope so," Rentz said when asked if the year will help to net a profit. "We got a ways to go and markets are fickle things."

For Rentz, like other farmers throughout The T&D Region, farming has been a challenge over the past few years. From historic floods, to tropical systems to last year's heat and drought, uncertainty has reigned supreme.

This year the proverbial curveball thrown at farmers was the coronavirus.

Rentz said there were delays in many shipments of farm implements that were blamed on the virus.

"It just made it difficult to get things," Rentz said. "Everything that goes wrong, somebody wants to blame it on COVID. For example, you order something and it stays late and arrives weeks late."

Rentz said he questions if COVID perhaps has been given too much credit for other problems.

"Everything is blamed on COVID," he said.

Corn