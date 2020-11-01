Bamberg County farmers contend with nature and COVID

A temperamental and strange 2020 was the new normal for Bamberg County row crop farmers as they contended with both Mother Nature and COVID-19.
First, Mother Nature seemed to enjoy the unpredictability that was the theme for the year.
"It has been a strange weather year," Bamberg Farm Service Agency County Executive Director Chris Wallace said. "The cool spell we had several weeks ago was nice and welcomed by many, but it negatively affected the growth and maturity of peanuts and cotton."
"It slowed the crop maturity down a couple of weeks and probably knocked some yields down," he said.
And then there was the coronavirus.
"Coronavirus has had a big negative effect on agriculture prices," Wallace said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has offered relief to growers feeling the pinch of the coronavirus.
"The Coronavirus Food Assistance 2 program has been a needed boost to producers who have felt the strain of marketing their crops during this pandemic."
The CFAP 2 program deadline is Dec. 11, 2020.
As the growing season wound down, Wallace said farmers were counting on some stability and "hoping and praying for a quiet end to the hurricane season in order to have an uneventful harvest."
Bamberg County farmer Richard Rentz, who owns Rentz Farms near Ehrhardt, described 2020 as an above-average year for row crops.
Rentz, who farms with his sons, Ralph and Lyle, grew corn, peanuts and cotton.
"We hope so," Rentz said when asked if the year will help to net a profit. "We got a ways to go and markets are fickle things."
For Rentz, like other farmers throughout The T&D Region, farming has been a challenge over the past few years. From historic floods, to tropical systems to last year's heat and drought, uncertainty has reigned supreme.
This year the proverbial curveball thrown at farmers was the coronavirus.
Rentz said there were delays in many shipments of farm implements that were blamed on the virus.
"It just made it difficult to get things," Rentz said. "Everything that goes wrong, somebody wants to blame it on COVID. For example, you order something and it stays late and arrives weeks late."
Rentz said he questions if COVID perhaps has been given too much credit for other problems.
"Everything is blamed on COVID," he said.
Corn
About 6,800 acres of corn were planted in Bamberg County in 2020, with about a third of total corn crop being irrigated, Wallace said.
Rentz had about 350 acres of mostly dryland corn.
"It was a good crop," he said. "We had a really good crop and probably the best crop in several years."
Rentz said "timely rainfall in May and June" helped the corn.
He said on average he harvested about 150 bushels per acre for both dryland and irrigated.
Last year’s corn acreage totaled 7,227 acres.
"Corn producers were blessed with a good overall crop," Wallace said. "Timely rains were received during a favorable growing season."
Non-irrigated yields averaged up to 180 bushels per acre in some cases and some irrigated yields were as high as 240 bushels per acre, Wallace said.
Corn prices were negatively impacted by the coronavirus, suffering a 5%-or-greater price decline.
Recently, local corn prices have been around $3.80-$4 per bushel, while some producers were getting $4 per bushel at the bin, Wallace said.
Peanuts
Rentz grew about 300 acres of mostly dryland peanuts.
Through the middle of October, the crop had not been harvested.
"It looks like a good crop," Rentz said. "We have had issues here at the end of the season and cooler temperatures have slowed the maturity of the crop down, so we will have a little late harvest."
Rentz said he is unsure of what impact the delay will have on yields.
"I don't think it will hurt as much as on the grade," he said. "They are not quite as mature and they didn't grade quite as well."
About 3,772 acres of runner peanuts were planted in Bamberg County in 2020 with about 25% of the crop being irrigated.
In 2019, only 2,553 acres were planted in runner peanuts.
"Peanut acreage increased in 2020 because 2020 cotton prices were projected to be low," Wallace said. "Only about 20% of runner peanuts have been harvested so far (through Oct. 15). Early peanut yields are averaging between 3,500 pounds 4,000."
About 673 acres of Virginia peanuts were planted in Bamberg County this year. This acreage is down from 948 in 2019.
About 25% of the Virginia peanut crop is irrigated, Wallace said.
"Yields are averaging around 3,800-4,000 pounds for non-irrigated Virginia nuts, while irrigated nuts are averaging between 4,000 and 4,500 pounds," Wallace said.
About 80% of the crop has been harvested at the time of this writing.
With contract prices hovering in the $400 range, it will be difficult for growers to make money on the crop.
Cotton
Rentz grew about 300 acres of dryland cotton.
He said that through the middle of October, the crop has been defoliated but not harvested.
"It looks better than last year," Rentz said. "Last year, we were hit pretty hard with dry weather."
"We had some dry weather this year too, especially during July," he said. "It looks like an OK crop, but it is not going to be a bumper crop by any means."
About 5,602 acres of cotton were planted in Bamberg County in 2020, almost 3,000 acres less than a year ago.
"The low cotton price projections played a big part in cotton acreage decrease this year," Wallace said.
About a third of the crop is irrigated.
"Realistic cotton yields according to local producers range from maybe 750 pounds per acre for non-irrigated cotton and maybe 1,200 pounds for irrigated cotton," Wallace said.
"Cotton price is up to 68 cents per pound as of this writing, but cotton producers probably need about 75-cents-per-pound price in order to make any kind of profit," Wallace said. "Any cotton grower will tell you that cotton is an expensive crop to produce. Upland cotton is also a price-trigger crop that was negatively affected by COVID-19."
Soybeans
About 3,618 acres of soybeans were planted in Bamberg County in 2020, which is about 250 more acres than in 2019.
"Soybeans look good," Wallace said, though at the time of this writing, harvest had not yet begun. "Estimated yields of 40 bushels per acre look realistic."
Soybeans through the middle of October could be booked at $10 per bushel, which is a little better than in 2019, Wallace said.
Soybeans are also a price-trigger crop that was affected by COVID-19.
Wheat
About 762 acres of wheat were panted for 2020. Due to wet conditions, only 285 acres of wheat were planted for 2019.
This year wheat averaged about 80 bushels, which was a good overall crop, Wallace said.
"Growing conditions were favorable," he said. "Wheat prices averaged around $5 per bushel while producers hoped for $6 per bushel wheat."
"COVID-19 had an adverse effect on wheat prices," Wallace said. "2020 crop-year wheat is considered a price-trigger crop because it suffered a 5%-or-greater price decline due to the pandemic."
Overview
Though it has been difficult farming for the past several years, living off the land continues to be key in Bamberg County.
"Agriculture remains a huge part of Bamberg County’s economy," Wallace said.
According to the 2017 Census of Agriculture data, Bamberg County is home to 355 farms consisting of about 102,591 acres. The average size of a farm is 289 acres.
The county has a total of 252 cropland farms consisting of about 53,499 acres.
The agricultural census is taken every five years.
Overall, Bamberg County ranked 25th in the total market value of crops, livestock and poultry sold at $36.9 million, according to the 2017 census. The county ranked 17th in the market value of crops sold at $22.9 million.
The county ranked sixth in melons, vegetables, sweet potatoes and potato sales at $4.8 million. The county ranked eighth in other crop and hay sales at $4.9 million.
The county ranked 12th in cotton sold at $4.5 million.
