COMMUNITY OF GIVING: Salvation Army committed to 'helping everyone in need'

Today, the organization is the largest service group in the world and the No. 1 charity in America.

According to The Salvation Army, “its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination.”

Capt. Kellie Cantrell serves as the commanding officer of the Orangeburg Corps. She has seen the difference The Salvation Army has made in people’s lives.

“We are committed to helping everyone in need. Over the last year we have seen an increase of people in crisis situations in our community,” Capt. Cantrell said. “We are so thankful for our community partnerships that help us combat hunger, homelessness and other issues that people face.”

On Sundays, The Salvation Army Church holds Sunday school at 10 a.m., the Holiness Meeting (worship service) at 11 a.m.

On Wednesdays, the church offers Bible study at 6 p.m., followed by Women’s Ministry and Men’s Fellowship at 7 p.m.

Adult programs include the Women’s Ministry (Home League), the Men’s Fellowship Club and the Band. Youth programs include Junior Soldiers, Corps Cadets, Sunbeams, Girl Guards and Adventure Corps.