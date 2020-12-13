COMMUNITY OF GIVING: RMC Foundation supports hospital in improving residents' lives

The RMC Foundation is the philanthropic umbrella for the Regional Medical Center and funds hospital operations, clinical services and community programs to improve the quality of life for area residents.
Started in 1987 by community leaders, employees and volunteers, the RMC Foundation encourages philanthropic contributions that help improve the health of our community through prevention programs, health education and outreach.
The RMC Foundation works to support a variety of the Regional Medical Center’s operations, clinical services and community programs. The Foundation provides equipment and support for cancer care and basic needs to cancer patients; medication, testing supplies, education and outreach support for diabetics and other at risk for diabetes; humanitarian assistance to patients and their families in severe medical and financial need; women and children’s obstetric and pediatric services; and support for newly diagnosed, breast cancer patients.
The Karen J. Williams Alzheimer’s Fund was established by her family and the Rotary Club of Orangeburg. Contributions to this fund are used to assist patients and families throughout Bamberg, Calhoun, and Orangeburg counties affected by the devastating effects of Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. Funds are utilized to assist patients with medication, transportation, and respite relief for their caregivers.
The Foundation also serves the community through programs and scholarships, including the nationally awarded OBC Safe Kids Coalition. Safe Kids offers community outreach and education to prevent unintentional injuries among children. During the holiday season, the Foundation works hand in hand with the RMC Chaplain Services to provide food boxes to needy families throughout our community.
The Foundation supports Camp Catch-A-Breath which helps local children with asthma better understand and control their disease. There is also the Virginia B. Johnson Scholarship Fund that awards grants to selected students from the surrounding area accepted into accredited nursing programs leading to R.N or higher credentials. In addition, the John Shippey Lab Scholarship funds scholarships for Clinical Laboratory Science students who are accepted into accredited Clinical Laboratory Science degree programs, for work in Clinical Medical Laboratories or for advanced degrees related to the Clinical Medical Laboratory profession. The Dr. Henry F. Frierson Scholarship Fund provides funding to medical resident students committed to working at RMC to offset costs incurred while completing their medical training.
With the support of the Foundation, RMC can respond to critical health needs of the hospital and community. Through these programs and services, the RMC Foundation is continually working toward its mission to improve the quality of life for area residents.
During fiscal year 2019-20, the Foundation invested in excess of $147,675 back into our surrounding communities and in support of the Regional Medical Center. Most recently, the Foundation awarded $75,000 to RMC in March 2020 to purchase Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for medical staff in response to COVID-19.
Programs and funds
The RMC Foundation supports fourteen standing programs and funds:
- The H. Filmore Mabry Center for Cancer Care
- Diabetes Fund
- Chaplain’s Crisis Fund
- Women’s and Children’s Fund
- O.B.C Safe Kids Coalition
- Camp Catch-A-Breath
- Virginia B. Johnson Nursing Scholarship
- Dr. John Shippey Lab Scholarship
- Pink Ribbon Fund
- Margaret Terry Hope Fund for Cancer Patients
- RMC Foundation General Fund
- RMC Foundation Endowment
- Dr. Henry F. Frierson Scholarship Fund for Medical Students
- Karen J. Williams Alzheimer’s Fund
Events
- Foundation Gala – Held in March 2020, the proceeds generated from this event benefited the Foundation’s General Fund, which assists patients and families in medical and financial need.
- Pink Ribbon Virtual 5K – The charitable beneficiary for this event held throughout the month of October is the Foundation’s Pink Ribbon Fund which supports the Breast Health Center and its’ efforts to help people, primarily women, in Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties in the fight against breast cancer. Funds are used to stress the need for breast examination and early detection as well as to help breast cancer patients in medical and financial need. Proceeds are used to fund early detection, mammograms and other diagnostic procedures for those who cannot afford them, as well as outright patient support to include the purchase of mastectomy support garments. Additionally, funds have been utilized to upgrade imaging equipment and technology at the RMC Breast Health Center. Most recently, the Foundation awarded funds to replace the generator on the Mobile Mammography Unit.
Foundation Board of Trustees
Charlie Williams, Chairman
Tracy Macpherson, MD, Vice Chairman
Allen Fairey, Treasurer
Rebekkah Brailsford, Secretary
Shane Burroughs, Immediate Past Chair
Delle Bolen
Libby Bryant
Ben Davis
Dr. Gary Delaney
Emily Dyches
Brett Evans
Allen Fairey
Denise Fleming
Dion Franga, MD
Lee Given
Thomas Gue, Jr., DMD
Earl Humes
Sheryl King
Wayne Murphy
Leigh Ann Newsome
Bruce Rheney
Josh Ridley
Karen Tourville
Banks Wannamaker
Donnie Whisenhunt
Trustees Emeritus
Michael Delaney
Francis Faulling
Edna Fischer
Dwight Frierson
Gloria Garrison
Cathy Hughes
Dallas Lovelace, MD
Theresa Marshall
Donna Matthews
Faye Miller
Paul Miller
Joyce Rheney
Carol Riley
Charles Thompson
Harriett Tindal
Michael Wolfe
