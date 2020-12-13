COMMUNITY OF GIVING: RMC Foundation supports hospital in improving residents' lives

The RMC Foundation is the philanthropic umbrella for the Regional Medical Center and funds hospital operations, clinical services and community programs to improve the quality of life for area residents.

Started in 1987 by community leaders, employees and volunteers, the RMC Foundation encourages philanthropic contributions that help improve the health of our community through prevention programs, health education and outreach.

The RMC Foundation works to support a variety of the Regional Medical Center’s operations, clinical services and community programs. The Foundation provides equipment and support for cancer care and basic needs to cancer patients; medication, testing supplies, education and outreach support for diabetics and other at risk for diabetes; humanitarian assistance to patients and their families in severe medical and financial need; women and children’s obstetric and pediatric services; and support for newly diagnosed, breast cancer patients.