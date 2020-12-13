COMMUNITY OF GIVING: Habitat finds new ways to serve during pandemic

EHFH has given out more than 15,000 masks total, she said.

The organization has also been working through A Brush with Kindness program to build ramps on homes of the needy in Orangeburg, with seven built to date.

"During the pandemic, we've just obviously been trying to help our community in new ways. In addition to working with Habitat for Humanity International to help provide whatever resources and assistance we could with the work that they're doing regarding the stimulus money, we here at our Edisto Habitat have launched a program called A Brush with Kindness," Burgoyne said.

She added, "It's a repair program that a lot of other affiliates have adopted over the years. We chose to adopt it, and it's a part of our Aging in Place initiatives. During this time, we have partnered with Carpenters for Christ to provide ramps and additional access into homes. We intended on helping at least five families. We are full for the year."

Burgoyne said EHFH is also working with its Cost of Home advocacy program that was launched last year in conjunction with other Habitat affiliates across the nation.