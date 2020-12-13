COMMUNITY OF GIVING: Habitat finds new ways to serve during pandemic

A local Christian housing ministry continues to serve during the pandemic, including joining a statewide effort to provide thousands of masks to nonprofit organizations.
The Masking a Difference Day effort provided 175,000 masks and 2,800 gallons of hand sanitizer to nonprofit partners across the state. In total, over 300 organizations received supplies at 17 Habitat locations throughout South Carolina.
"Edisto Habitat for Humanity was one of them. Habitats for Humanity across the state are committed to safely serving South Carolinians during the pandemic," EHFH Executive Director Jessica Burgoyne said.
EHFH held its Masking a Difference Day on Aug. 12. Orangeburg nonprofits were able to request supplies of personal protective equipment for operational support for volunteers, staff and clients.
"I believe we had 17 to 20 nonprofits that were able to come and pick up supplies from us. There's other nonprofits in Orangeburg that had larger supply requests that we'll also be driving into Columbia and other places to pick up," Burgoyne said.
"FEMA has provided the South Carolina Association of Habitat for Humanity Affiliates with reusable cloth coverings that will be distributed or have been distributed among affiliates, nonprofit organizations and disaster recovery partners. The goal is to make sure everyone has the resources they need to safely serve our communities during COVID," Burgoyne said.
EHFH has given out more than 15,000 masks total, she said.
The organization has also been working through A Brush with Kindness program to build ramps on homes of the needy in Orangeburg, with seven built to date.
"During the pandemic, we've just obviously been trying to help our community in new ways. In addition to working with Habitat for Humanity International to help provide whatever resources and assistance we could with the work that they're doing regarding the stimulus money, we here at our Edisto Habitat have launched a program called A Brush with Kindness," Burgoyne said.
She added, "It's a repair program that a lot of other affiliates have adopted over the years. We chose to adopt it, and it's a part of our Aging in Place initiatives. During this time, we have partnered with Carpenters for Christ to provide ramps and additional access into homes. We intended on helping at least five families. We are full for the year."
Burgoyne said EHFH is also working with its Cost of Home advocacy program that was launched last year in conjunction with other Habitat affiliates across the nation.
"Here, we have helped to work with Samaritan House (homeless shelter) with minor repairs and volunteer support in preparation for their reopening. We do feel that the Samaritan House will be a blessing to our community. Under this Cost of Home advocacy work, it's to support and promote all types of housing efforts within the communities that we serve, whatever that is," she said.
EHFH also assisted disaster victims following tornadoes that tore through parts of Orangeburg County in April.
"We continue to prepare for the disaster responses when needed, such as collecting supplies and making sure that we have things on hand to be able to respond actively in whatever disaster," she said.
The coronavirus has impacted the EHFH homebuilding mission, but work has resumed at 1080 Kings Road Sept. 30 with C.F. Evans and Wells Fargo as sponsors.
She added, "Due to Habitat for Humanity International Guidance and during this pandemic, we're only allowed to build and construct with our key volunteer build team committee base, meaning we're not allowed to have a lot of outside partner activity and things of that nature. The process takes a little bit longer, but we are resuming regular builds."
Burgoyne thanks the community for its continued prayers and support for EHFH as the agency evolves and grows amid challenging times.
"I know our affiliate and many others are just committed to service. That's the true spirit of Habitat. We're here to serve, and these are the ways that we serve."
