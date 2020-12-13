COMMUNITY OF GIVING: Connie Maxwell: Toward a deeper level of healing

The beginning of our story
Imagine being a doctor and watching your only child die from a sickness you cannot cure. That is what a physician Dr. J.C. Maxwell faced when his daughter Constance Pope Maxwell became ill with scarlet fever and died at age 7.
Through all the grief, one thing became clear – Dr. J.C. Maxwell and wife Sarah wanted to make sure their daughter was never forgotten. Together they decided to turn a tragedy into hope by leaving a legacy that would forever help children.
In 1891, the couple offered the South Carolina Baptist Convention their 470-acre farm in Greenwood, with the conditions that the land be used to help needy children and that it always bears the name of their treasured daughter “Connie.”
On May 22, 1892, the first child Susie H. Burton from Newberry arrived on campus. By the end of the first year, there were 26 children in residence.
The legacy of Connie Maxwell has continued to live on for 128 years – providing hope to more than 17,000 children and families through its services, which currently include residential care, crisis care, family care and foster care. While headquartered in Greenwood, the ministry has expanded to four other locations across the state, including the Brookland campus in Orangeburg which opened in 1993.
Connie Maxwell is funded through ministry partners and private individuals. It values the broad base of volunteer and alumni support it receives, as well as church groups, college teams and civic organizations.
Looking to the future
Today, the ministry of Connie Maxwell is embarking on an exciting new chapter under the leadership of President William D. Nicholson II. His story is not so different from the children and families he ministers to now.
Danny, who was born premature and underweight to unwed parents, was adopted after spending the first two months of his life in the hospital by a couple “who loved me so unconditionally that there was never any place to think that they weren’t my mom and dad.”
Looking back, Danny can see how God intimately orchestrated his life for this moment.
“I get the privilege to help other children find a home the way I did,” he said. “There is an authentic empathy that I share because I am one of them. It makes my heart happy to help rescue children and families, and to give them the love that they so richly deserve.”
While Danny believes that Connie Maxwell is doing many things well, he is excited about the prospect of enhancing existing services to provide an even deeper level of healing. Leadership and staff have spent the last several months collaborating and dreaming about ways to make the ministry even more impactful.
As a result, a 10-year plan for the future called A Decade of Dreams was developed that centers around seven core strategies including spiritual growth, advancement, capital projects, campus beautification, programs and services, marketing, and personnel and finance. The plan is set to launch in February 2021.
Some of the dreams are ambitious, but Danny is okay with that because there is no limit on what God can do. “We are going to shoot for the moon, but if we land in the stars, we will still be happy,” he says. “It’s all for the dreams of children.”
For more information about the ministry of Connie Maxwell, please visit: www.ConnieMaxwell.com
