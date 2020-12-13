COMMUNITY OF GIVING: Connie Maxwell: Toward a deeper level of healing

Connie Maxwell is funded through ministry partners and private individuals. It values the broad base of volunteer and alumni support it receives, as well as church groups, college teams and civic organizations.

Looking to the future

Today, the ministry of Connie Maxwell is embarking on an exciting new chapter under the leadership of President William D. Nicholson II. His story is not so different from the children and families he ministers to now.

Danny, who was born premature and underweight to unwed parents, was adopted after spending the first two months of his life in the hospital by a couple “who loved me so unconditionally that there was never any place to think that they weren’t my mom and dad.”

Looking back, Danny can see how God intimately orchestrated his life for this moment.

“I get the privilege to help other children find a home the way I did,” he said. “There is an authentic empathy that I share because I am one of them. It makes my heart happy to help rescue children and families, and to give them the love that they so richly deserve.”