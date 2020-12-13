COMMUNITY OF GIVING: Community Foundation serves as catalyst for change

Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties Community Foundation (OCCF), a community fund of Central Carolina Community Foundation based in Columbia, is a model for philanthropy and community investment.
Allen Fairey, chair of the OCCF Advisors, said OCCF, established in 2002, “is truly an organization of neighbors helping neighbors. The foundation seeks to serve as a catalyst for change within the community and to drive positive, lasting and sustainable collective impact.”
Foundation donors include individuals, families and local businesses. Through their help, OCCF is able to make grants to improve the quality of life of residents in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.
“Local leaders came together over 10 years ago with the common interest to strengthen our community by providing support to the nonprofit sector,” Fairey said.
Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties Community Foundation is uniquely positioned to understand the broad range of challenges and opportunities in our community. Their financial resources combined with an involved and committed board of local advisors help them to meet the most pressing needs in the area.
Since its founding, the OCCF endowment has grown to more than $610,346, thanks to gifts from hundreds of area residents and businesses. The donations received go directly back to the local community to nonprofits supporting a variety of needs. With the income generated each year by the endowment, OCCF has awarded a total of $183,918 in grants since 2004 to local nonprofit organizations supporting causes in areas such as education, human services, the arts and health care.
“This year, we were pleased to continue our support of local nonprofits participating in Midlands Gives through $13,000 in matching funds. These grants strengthen our local community,“ Fairey said.
“The unique role of the Community Foundation is to encourage the generosity of people today so that our local community will have permanent endowed resources to address needs, generation to generation," he added.
Through the Community Foundation, donors can also establish scholarships for students graduating from local high schools; endowments to benefit specific organizations in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties; donor-advised funds that enable the donor to play a role in the annual distributions; or unrestricted funds that empower the foundation’s board to consider local needs and make awards based on merit.
The Community Foundation’s investment in local nonprofits and Midlands Gives makes the region stronger and more vibrant. For more information or to support Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties Community Foundation, visit www.yourfoundation.org/orangeburg.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!