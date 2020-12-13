COMMUNITY OF GIVING: Community Foundation serves as catalyst for change

Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties Community Foundation (OCCF), a community fund of Central Carolina Community Foundation based in Columbia, is a model for philanthropy and community investment.

Allen Fairey, chair of the OCCF Advisors, said OCCF, established in 2002, “is truly an organization of neighbors helping neighbors. The foundation seeks to serve as a catalyst for change within the community and to drive positive, lasting and sustainable collective impact.”

Foundation donors include individuals, families and local businesses. Through their help, OCCF is able to make grants to improve the quality of life of residents in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.

“Local leaders came together over 10 years ago with the common interest to strengthen our community by providing support to the nonprofit sector,” Fairey said.

Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties Community Foundation is uniquely positioned to understand the broad range of challenges and opportunities in our community. Their financial resources combined with an involved and committed board of local advisors help them to meet the most pressing needs in the area.