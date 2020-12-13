COMMUNITY OF GIVING: Civil Rights Museum offers 3D experience

In late October 2020, National Geographic featured the museum on its online website https://www.nationalgeographic.com/travel/destinations/north-america/united-states/south-carolina/visit-historic-cecil-williams-civil-rights-museum/.

As a results of this international exposure, the museum received more than 200 inquiries.

The non-profit Cecil Williams Museum started with a soft opening in early 2019 but is still installing new exhibits with artifacts, documents and photographs. Over 8,000 visitors have toured the museum since October 2019. However, during the first week of March 2020, the museum experienced over 50 group cancellations for visits that were to occur during March, April and May.

"Now is a difficult time for people to visit any museum because of COVID-19, but the Cecil Williams Museum will further step up its online service so that visitors at home and abroad are able, in the safety of their own homes, to experience the inspiration educational experience of South Carolina civil rights history,” Williams said. “Its only a matter of time; we’’ll all come through these unprecedented times.”

Williams said he is looking forward to partnering with Claflin University in creation of the Center for Social Justice.