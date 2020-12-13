COMMUNITY OF GIVING: Civil Rights Museum offers 3D experience

Many museums and galleries across the nation are accelerating their efforts to bring the unique spatial experience of visiting a museum online as they close down temporarily while more people stay at home to ride out the COVID-19 epidemic.
Beginning April 3, a special 3D virtual reality video on the website of the Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Museum (www.cecilwilliamsmuseum.com) lets visitors tour the museum's major exhibitions on a desktop or smartphone in the safety of their homes.
The 3,500-square-foot museum in Orangeburg — South Carolina’s only Civil Rights Movement history center — adopted the virtual tour concept after it closed its doors while South Carolina and the world struggle to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“Without having to visit the brick-and-mortar museum, the 3D virtual reality programming gives visitors an immersive overview of the museum’s 35 exhibitions,” museum founder Cecil Williams said.
“In fact, in some cases, such as with the highly valuable and encased Briggs Family Historical Bible, the online virtual visit with notation tabs enables a more intimate close-up of selected pages not visible with on-site visitations. Plus, in addition to multiple viewing sessions, on your desktop computer or smart phone, you and the entire family can tag a selection, pan left, right, up or down or zoom in as much as you like.”
In late October 2020, National Geographic featured the museum on its online website https://www.nationalgeographic.com/travel/destinations/north-america/united-states/south-carolina/visit-historic-cecil-williams-civil-rights-museum/.
As a results of this international exposure, the museum received more than 200 inquiries.
The non-profit Cecil Williams Museum started with a soft opening in early 2019 but is still installing new exhibits with artifacts, documents and photographs. Over 8,000 visitors have toured the museum since October 2019. However, during the first week of March 2020, the museum experienced over 50 group cancellations for visits that were to occur during March, April and May.
"Now is a difficult time for people to visit any museum because of COVID-19, but the Cecil Williams Museum will further step up its online service so that visitors at home and abroad are able, in the safety of their own homes, to experience the inspiration educational experience of South Carolina civil rights history,” Williams said. “Its only a matter of time; we’’ll all come through these unprecedented times.”
Williams said he is looking forward to partnering with Claflin University in creation of the Center for Social Justice.
The Cecil Williams Civil Rights Museum is also planning to soon release a 3D virtual tour for an upcoming exhibition documenting the Briggs vs. Elliott historical legacy. Upon completion, visitors tag the selection option and browse through a detailed and comprehensive presentation about the case and its role in the U.S. Supreme Court Brown vs. Board of Education decision.
All historically significant exhibitions in the Cecil Williams Civil Rights Museum, previously hosted onsite, can be accessed on the museum's website, which is www.cecwilliamsmuseum.com or telephoning 803-531-1662.
Cecil Williams is a photographer, publisher, author and inventor known for his photography documenting the Civil Rights Movement in Orangeburg and South Carolina beginning in the 1950s. He is the author of four books, which include hundreds of his own photos.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!