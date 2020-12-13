COMMUNITY OF GIVING: CASA/Family Systems works to break cycle of violence, develop healthy families

The nonprofit CASA/Family Systems was chartered in July 1979 as Tri-County Citizens Against Sexual Assault.

“Tri-County CASA was formed as a result of concern from members of the community about the lack of services for victims of sexual assault in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties,” said Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, chief executive officer. “Those concerned included medical and mental health providers, law enforcement personnel and concerned citizens. In 1990, the agency expanded its services to include victims of domestic and family violence.”

“In October 1991, CASA opened its own shelter for battered women and children and changed the name of the agency to CASA/Family Systems to encompass our holistic approach in the expansion of our services and mission,” she said.

Labrena Aiken-Furtick, chief operating officer, said the mission of CASA/Family Systems is to assist victims of crime in their journey to survivorship, self-advocacy, self-efficacy and independence through culturally competent and quality services, and to break the cycle of violence by addressing the systemic causes of violence at all levels to promote the development of healthy families for a healthy community through holistic services that enhance the safety and support of the clients we serve.