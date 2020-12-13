COMMUNITY OF GIVING: CASA/Family Systems works to break cycle of violence, develop healthy families

The nonprofit CASA/Family Systems was chartered in July 1979 as Tri-County Citizens Against Sexual Assault.
“Tri-County CASA was formed as a result of concern from members of the community about the lack of services for victims of sexual assault in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties,” said Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, chief executive officer. “Those concerned included medical and mental health providers, law enforcement personnel and concerned citizens. In 1990, the agency expanded its services to include victims of domestic and family violence.”
“In October 1991, CASA opened its own shelter for battered women and children and changed the name of the agency to CASA/Family Systems to encompass our holistic approach in the expansion of our services and mission,” she said.
Labrena Aiken-Furtick, chief operating officer, said the mission of CASA/Family Systems is to assist victims of crime in their journey to survivorship, self-advocacy, self-efficacy and independence through culturally competent and quality services, and to break the cycle of violence by addressing the systemic causes of violence at all levels to promote the development of healthy families for a healthy community through holistic services that enhance the safety and support of the clients we serve.
Today, CASA/Family Services provides:
- Sexual assault services — These services are provided to victims/survivors of sexual assault. Services include medical and court advocacy, individual and group counseling and community education. Sexual assault encompasses all types of rape, molestation and sexual harassment.
- Shelter services — This is a temporary emergency shelter for battered women and their children. The shelter has the capacity to house 18 to 21 women and children at any given time. It is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, providing services to victims of domestic violence at no cost.
- Community domestic violence services — Services provided to victims of domestic violence who may not need shelter services include medical and court advocacy, individual and group counseling and assistance with Orders of Protection. These services are provided at no cost to the victims.
- Edisto Children’s Center — Edisto Children's Center is a fully accredited Child Advocacy Center through the National Children's Alliance. The mission of the center is to protect physically and sexually abused children by providing onsite agency collaboration and the use of the multi-disciplinary team approach in prevention, investigation, assessment and referral for prosecution and treatment.
- Community Advocacy Program — This is a primary prevention program that focuses on education and training programs for the community and students on sexual assault, dating violence and domestic violence. Curricula used include, but are not limited to, Girl’s Circle, Mentors in Violence Prevention (MVP).
- Alternative Methods — This offender services program is designed to help offenders of domestic violence by providing counseling and psychosocial education services. The goal is to end domestic violence by teaching offenders problem solving, conflict resolution and anger management skills.
- Strengthening Families Program (SFP) - SFP is a fourteen (14) session evidenced based parenting program. In partnership with the Children's Trust Fund of South Carolina we have been able to assist families with tools and skills for a healthy relationship.
For more information about the services provided by CASA/Family Systems, call its administrative office at 803-534-2448 or the 24-hour hotline at 803-531-6211. CASA’s website can be accessed at www.CasaFamilySystems.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!