'Boys, I've been waiting 50 years ...'

There were a number of women in South Carolina who were pleased when the amendment that gave women the right to vote was ratified by the U.S. Congress in August 1920.

Even though the state legislature had soundly rejected the amendment in January of that year, South Carolina had a few outspoken and diligent suffragists. Unfortunately, one of the strongest proponents for women’s right to vote, Virginia Durant Covington Young, did not live to see ratification of the 19th Amendment.

Young was born in Georgetown in 1842 and wrote short stories and novellas during the Civil War. In 1880, she married Dr. Jasper Young of Fairfax. In 1889, Young became editor of the Fairfax Enterprise and used that publication to promote prohibition and women’s suffrage.

The next year she helped organize the South Carolina Equal Rights Association (SCERA) in Greenville. The SCERA soon aligned with the National American Woman Suffrage Association (NAWSA), and Young served as a vice president for South Carolina.

In 1892, Young was able to convince Robert R. Hemphill, editor of the Abbeville Medium and member of the S.C. Senate, to sponsor a resolution allowing women to vote and to hold office. The state legislature rejected the resolution, but Young and other women continued the fight.