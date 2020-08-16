15th amendment didn't apply to African American women

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This article is adapted from writing by Tiffany Mitchell Patterson for the conversation.com. Patterson is assistant professor of secondary social studies at West Virginia University.

During that complex period after the Civil War, African Americans gained political power yet faced the backlash of white supremacy and racial violence.

Reconstruction amendments

The U.S. gained three constitutional amendments that extended civil and political rights to newly freed African Americans following the Civil War.

The 13th, ratified in 1865, banned slavery and involuntary servitude except for the punishment of a crime.

The 14th, ratified three years later, granted citizenship and equal protection under the law to all people born in the United States, as well as naturalized citizens – including all previously enslaved individuals.

Then, the 15th Amendment asserted that neither the federal government nor state governments could deny voting rights to any male citizen.