‘Speak Life Day’ invites positive talk; public asked to uplift others

Hayward and Starlette Jean are calling on people to inspire others around them on Friday.

They want Speak Life Day to be a day filled with love. They are calling on businesses, schools and, really, everyone to take part and share the day.

“We want conversations that are strictly positive and uplifting,” Hayward Jean said.

“We want people to engage in Speak Life Day at a business that they visit that day or share something positive about a coworker or a family member, or say something positive about themselves,” Jean said.

Speak Life Day was created by Hayward and his wife Starlette Jean. The objective is to be positive to others through words.

The idea of the day came from Hayward, the director of student services at the Orangeburg County School District, as he was giving out words of affirmation to students.

Those words then turned into a movement where he made it a goal to get individuals to start speaking positivity to each other. Sept. 23 was officially recognized as Speak Life Day in the City of Orangeburg through the efforts of Mayor Michael Butler and Starlette Jean. This will be the third year it is celebrated.

“Sometimes we underestimate the power of words. When we think about it, words guide our entire day,” Hayward Jean said.

“Some of my students repeated words that were destructive through music. I mean 8, 9-year-olds quoting song lyrics that were destructive. Why are the 8-year-olds talking about drugs and shooting each other and gang violence and sexual activity? To me, those are words of death,” Jean said.

“We just made it a point to only speak words of life,” Jean said.

Jean talks about the importance of positivity and words how it can affect people in their day-to-day lives.

“There's opportunity to create a world with positivity with words,” Jean said.

“Words have not just hurt people, words can even cause the end of people's lives through talking,” Jean said.

There are multiple ways to get involved with the day. People can go on social media and spread the positivity there. A person also can spread it on a person-to-person level. Shirts are available on Jean’s website, Haywardjean.com.

“If they're going to post anything on social media, I would like them to post an activity that they are doing to uplift people with their words. Even if they’re just simply doing a post where they are praising someone else for a job well done or giving an encouraging review,” Jean said.

“Share uplifting words to each other, and then go on social media and say ‘Someone walked up to me and they told me how great I was’ or ‘They commented on something that I did that really made an impact,’” Jean said.

Jean said young people should hear and see positivity being modeled between people they look up to.

“Our behaviors as adults as a whole don't resemble what we want our children to resemble. And so I always say that our children mirror us. So how we want our children to look and sound, that is how we as adults should look and sound,” Jean said.

For Speak Life Day, there will be prizes provided to people who participate and post on social media using the hashtag #Speaklife22.