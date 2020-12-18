'Sparks of kindness': Online movement trying to make life a little better during tumultuous times

McFarland said she encourages people to do "sparks" when they're struggling in their own lives. It helps them cope with their own traumas.

She enjoys leaving notes in stores for others to find — say, "You're beautiful just the way you are" in the cosmetics aisle, or "This too shall pass. Hang in there" amid the cold and flu remedies.

Once, McFarland watched in a grocery store as a weary woman in medical scrubs with three crying young children in tow came across one of those pick-me-ups. She looked around, broke out in a smile and tucked the note into her pocket.

She's also fond of the story of a woman who put her 4-year-old daughter's comforter in the washing machine at a laundromat, only to realize she didn't have money for the dryer. Almost by magic, a bag of quarters left by a member of the group materialized. After the woman went on the Facebook group and posted her thanks, another member bought her a new dryer.

McFarland encourages people to keep their eyes open for random acts of kindness, like helping an older adult struggling to load groceries into the trunk. But she also wants them to do good with planning and intent — "deliberate acts of kindness," as she puts it.