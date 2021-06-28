South Carolina's Tim Scott launches 2022 reelection campaign

Scott previously served one U.S. House term and had just been elected to his second when then-Gov. Nikki Haley appointed him in late 2012 to succeed Jim DeMint.

Elected to a full Senate term in 2016, Scott already has the backing of former President Donald Trump, who gave him his "complete and total endorsement" earlier this year, in a statement issued through his Save America PAC. In the Senate, he often aligned with Trump, voting with him nearly 91% of the time, according to FiveThirtyEight.

In a launch video released Monday, Scott portrayed America as a country at a "crossroads," potentially hurtling toward uncertainty and discord with the Biden administration at the helm, while he and Republicans represent stability.

The video features endorsements from a slew of notable Republicans, including every GOP member of South Carolina's congressional delegation except U.S. Rep. Tom Rice. The 7th District congressman — who is facing a crowded primary fight of his own after voting to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 insurrection — told The Associated Press he was not asked to be in the video but supports Scott's reelection.

"If I had heard about it, I would have done it," Rice said Monday. "He's a great senator and a credit to South Carolina and the country."