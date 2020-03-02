Services honor life of fallen deputy
SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff's deputy in South Carolina who was shot and killed in the line of duty was remembered as a man who loved his community and his family.
Funeral services were held Sunday afternoon for Sumter County Deputy Cpl. Andrew Gillette, news outlets reported. Gillette, 36, was fatally shot Feb. 25 while trying to serve an eviction notice.
Hundreds of people, including family, friends and members of the law enforcement community, gathered in Sumter for the service.
"I promise you I will look after your family," Gillette's brother, Steve Gillette said after wiping back tears.
The fallen deputy leaves behind a wife and a child.
"Many people will call Cpl. Gillette a hero because of how he died," said Sheriff Anthony Dennis. "Yes, he was indeed a hero. But not only because of how he died, but because of how he lived."
Gillette served for 12 years in the U.S. Air Force and had been a deputy in Sumter County since 2013. He was buried with military honors.
Terry Hasty was identified as the man who shot and killed Gillette, according to news outlets. Hasty, 56, shot Gillette in the chest, Dennis said. Gillette was wearing a protective vest.
Other deputies returned fire, killing Hasty. No other deputies were hurt in the exchange of gunfire.
Heavy rains raise specter of more flash flooding
ATLANTA (AP) — Several waves of heavy rain are in store for flood-weary residents in the South.
The rains will again bring the potential for flash flooding in several southern states, forecasters said.
Rainfall Monday and Tuesday is expected to saturate the soil in Alabama, setting the stage for possible flash flooding by mid-week, the National Weather Service said. Up to 6 inches of rain is possible from this week's expected rains in Alabama.
Northern and central Georgia could see up to 5 inches of rain from showers and storms Monday through Thursday, forecaster said.
In Mississippi, some flash flooding is expected Tuesday night through Wednesday night, the weather service said.
Isolated severe storms will be possible from east Texas to the Carolinas on Monday, according to the The National Storm Prediction Center in Normal, Oklahoma. Northern Mississippi, eastern Arkansas and west Tennessee are among areas where severe storms will be most likely.
Police: Death of suspect under investigation
ROCK HILL (AP) — The death of a person who died in police custody in South Carolina over the weekend was being investigated by state authorities, police said.
The suspect, who wasn't immediately identified, was arrested Saturday after a domestic violence call in Rock Hill, news outlets reported. The person became unresponsive while being taken to jail, Rock Hill Police Lt. Michael Chavis said.
Paramedics took the suspect to a hospital where the person was pronounced dead.
The death was placed under investigation of the State Law Enforcement Division.