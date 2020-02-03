Trump or Obama? Lawmakers fight over interchange name
GREENVILLE (AP) — "President Donald J. Trump Interchange" or "President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama Interchange?" That is the soon-to-be fiercely debated question for state lawmakers in South Carolina whose preferences fall along clear partisan lines.
Each of the resolutions looks to name the junction of Interstate 85 and Interstate 385 near Greenville, where officials recently spent $300 million to build new bridges and untangle traffic. About 200,000 vehicles go through the area every day.
On Jan. 22, two Republicans introduced their resolution to name the interchange the "President Donald J. Trump Interchange." The resolution said Trump kept his promises to improve the economy and defund Planned Parenthood despite attacks from the "fake media."
Six days later, two Democrats introduced their resolution to name the same interchange the "President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama Interchange." Their resolution praises Obama for keeping health care costs down, helping to pass a hate crimes law and winning the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize.
Both resolutions are up for a hearing Thursday in the House Invitations and Memorial Resolutions Committee. There are seven much less contentious road naming resolutions on the agenda, along with a "Snakebite Awareness Month" recognition.
Woman whose newborn died in prison toilet gets $1M from S.C.
COLUMBIA (AP) — A former inmate whose newborn died in a prison toilet in South Carolina will receive more than $1 million from the state and two medical companies.
Sinetra Johnson will get $750,000 from the state Department of Corrections and $200,000 each from Medustrial and MedFirst which provide health care in prisons, according to a court order obtained by The State newspaper.
Johnson found out she was pregnant two days before she was sentenced to more than two years in prison for violating her parole in 2012, the newspaper reported in a previous story.
Johnson went into labor 26 weeks into her pregnancy at Camille Griffin Graham Correctional Institution where inmates with specialized medical needs are kept, according to her lawsuit.
Medical personnel never examined her fully and several hours later, she delivered her twin daughter into the prison toilet, the lawsuit said
Guards still didn't come to help, and fellow inmates took Johnson in a wheelchair to the medical station, where she delivered her second child, a healthy son.
An autopsy determined Johnson's daughter could have survived with immediate help.
The Corrections Department did not admit any fault. The agency also did not comment on the settlement.
Strong storms could bring high winds, hail to parts of South
ATLANTA (AP) — A system of strong storms could bring damaging wind gusts and hail to parts of the Deep South, forecaster say.
The most severe storms on Tuesday could form in Arkansas and Louisiana and western parts of Mississippi and Tennessee, according to the national Storm Prediction Center. Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama will also have some risk of severe weather on Tuesday, forecasters said.
The threat of powerful storms will shift to the Gulf Coast on Wednesday, when dangerous weather will be possible over southeast Louisiana, southern Mississippi, south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle, the Storm Prediction Center is projecting. Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee could also see some stormy weather on Wednesday.
Heavy rains are expected from the slow-moving system. Rainfall amounts of up to 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) will be possible in northern Alabama, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
3 die in wreck, deputies seek people in other car
CHARLESTON (AP) — The people inside a vehicle involved in a wreck that killed three others in another vehicle in South Carolina ran away from the scene of the crash and has not been found., authorities said.
A Chrysler and a Cadillac were driving the same direction on state Highway 700 on Wadmalaw Island around 1 a.m. Monday when the vehicles collided, Charleston County Sheriff's spokesman Capt. Roger Antonio said.
The Cadillac slammed into a tree and three people inside were killed, Antonio said. Their names have not been released.
The Chrysler rolled over after the wreck, but when deputies arrived, they did not find anyone who had been inside the car, Antonio said in a statement.
Deputies used a helicopter and tracking dogs but have not found them, Antonio said.
Deputies are investigating what caused the wreck and trying to find anyone who was inside the Chrysler, authorities said.
