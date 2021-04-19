3 in car die in head-on wreck with tractor trailer

LANCASTER (AP) — Three people were killed Sunday in a wreck where a car sideswiped a motorcycle it was trying to pass on a two-lane road then collided head on with a tractor trailer, South Carolina troopers said.

All three of the people inside the car were killed in the wreck around 1 p.m. on state Highway 200 north of Lancaster, authorities said.

The car was heading north when it tried to pass the motorcycle, trooper said.

The driver of the tractor trailer and motorcycle were both taken to the hospital.

The driver of the car, Juan Gonzalez, 19, was killed along with two children who were passengers. Their names were not released.

