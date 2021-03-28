Police have released few details about the crime Gregory is charged with committing other than it happened between 2002 and 2004.

Gregory's lawyer said he has no criminal record and emphasized the allegations are more than 15 years old.

The state Supreme Court suspended Gregory's law license Thursday, a common practice when an attorney is charged with a felony. The suspension can be lifted if he is found not guilty or the charge is dismissed.

Gregory was appointed director of the State Accident Fund in 2003 and ran the agency for more than a decade. The office provides workers' compensation insurance for government agencies.

Lawmakers take Easter break

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina House is taking the week off and the Senate will take a long Easter weekend.

The House scheduled its annual furlough for this week. Its members left Columbia on Wednesday after finishing work on the state's $9.8 billion budget and won't return until April 6.

The House's spring break is a recent tradition, typically coming after the budget and around Easter.