Man charged with torching 2 buildings
LEXINGTON — South Carolina authorities charged a 28-year-old man with setting fire to a pair of vacant buildings in Lexington County.
Sheriff's deputies arrested Corey Wayne Roscow on charges of third-degree arson, The State reported. Authorities said security camera video showed Roscow near one of the buildings before it caught fire. Another video showed him driving near the scene of the second fire.
"Roscow waited until flames were visible before he reported the fires to a fire station on Calks Ferry Road," Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.
He said deputies are investigating other fires at vacant buildings to see if there's any connection.
It was not immediately known if Roscow had an attorney. The arson counts he faces each carry a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.
Attorney suspended after charges
COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Supreme Court suspended the law license of an attorney charged earlier this month with a lewd act on a child that happened more than 15 years ago.
Harry Gregory Jr., 61, was arrested March 18 in a raid involving more than a dozen officers who also searched his Columbia home.
Police have released few details about the crime Gregory is charged with committing other than it happened between 2002 and 2004.
Gregory's lawyer said he has no criminal record and emphasized the allegations are more than 15 years old.
The state Supreme Court suspended Gregory's law license Thursday, a common practice when an attorney is charged with a felony. The suspension can be lifted if he is found not guilty or the charge is dismissed.
Gregory was appointed director of the State Accident Fund in 2003 and ran the agency for more than a decade. The office provides workers' compensation insurance for government agencies.
Lawmakers take Easter break
COLUMBIA — The South Carolina House is taking the week off and the Senate will take a long Easter weekend.
The House scheduled its annual furlough for this week. Its members left Columbia on Wednesday after finishing work on the state's $9.8 billion budget and won't return until April 6.
The House's spring break is a recent tradition, typically coming after the budget and around Easter.
The South Carolina Senate plans to be in session Tuesday and Wednesday, but will take Thursday off so members can have a longer weekend than normal.