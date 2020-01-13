Officer fired after gun incident
AIKEN (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff's employee has been fired following a roadway incident involving a gun.
Detention deputy Christopher Robert Erikson, 38, was dismissed Sunday following his arrest, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
News outlets reported he was charged with showing a personal weapon to another driver during an off-duty incident that occurred while he was driving and got out of his vehicle to confront a fellow motorist.
It was unclear whether Erikson had a lawyer to speak on his behalf Monday.
Erikson had worked for the Aiken County Sheriff's Office for five years and was assigned to the jail.
Cameras donated to help solve crimes
CHARLESTON (AP) — Dozens of cameras have been installed in a South Carolina city to help curb crime in the months after surveillance video helped capture a suspect in a man's shooting death.
At least 125 cameras were donated to be set up in the East Side neighborhood in Charleston, The Post and Courier reported.
Tim Haman was shot and killed in the neighborhood in August, and police said a neighbor's camera helped them catch a suspect six days later, according to the newspaper.
About 20 cameras were installed by late December, and another 25 were expected to be set up by the end of January, the newspaper reported.
The cameras will be registered with the Charleston Police Department, spokesman Charles Francis said.
Charleston police data shows 2019 was the second deadliest of the last ten years, The Post and Courier reported.
