Surveyors work on exact site of county lines

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE (AP) — South Carolina surveyors are ready to discuss their efforts to figure out exactly where the border between Lexington County and Saluda County lies.

The South Carolina Geodetic Survey is holding a public meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Batesburg-Leesville Town Hall.

The agency was asked in 2014 to make exact measurements of county borders which were initially surveyed a century ago or longer through less exact methods than today's satellites and GPS.

Surveyors also use historical records and explanations of the boundaries from state law to determine the precise location of county lines.

The survey has already resolved county lines in several other parts of the state and took up determining the exact location of the state line between South Carolina and North Carolina about a decade ago.

Prison guard gets no jail in smuggling

EDGEFIELD (AP) — Prosecutors have agreed not to seek prison time for a guard charged with smuggling cigarettes into a federal prison in South Carolina as long as he pays back around $100,000, according to court documents.

Phillip Orlando Coleman will plead guilty to one count of public official accepting a bribe, according to court documents obtained by The Index Journal of Greenwood.

Coleman smuggled cigarettes into the Edgefield Federal Correctional Institution for five months last year, prosecutors said,

Court documents didn't say how much Coleman was paid for the contraband cigarettes, but he will be ordered to give up more than $102,000 and two rifles under the plea agreement.

In exchange, prosecutors said they will not seek prison time.

