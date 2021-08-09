Ice truck crashes, knocks out power

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (AP) — The accident scene was chilling: A delivery truck hauling ice overturned, spilling several dozen bags onto the roadside.

The Monday crash also knocked out power for more than 5,000 customers in North Myrtle Beach, The Sun News reported.

The Frank's ICE deliver truck turned on its side, causing the power outage, North Myrtle Beach spokesman Pat Dowling said. A damaged utility pole can be seen in photos of the wreck.

No one was hurt, Dowling said.

Most of those who lost power were in the Barefoot area of North Myrtle Beach, according to Horry Electric Cooperative's power outage map.

Man drowns in swamp

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Divers have recovered the body of an Augusta man one day after he drowned in a swamp near the Georgia-South Carolina line.

Jamaal Warwell, 32, was found Sunday, one day after he went under water in a pond in the Phinizy Swamp area just south of Augusta, The Augusta Chronicle reported.

Warwell had been in a group participating in orienteering — a sport where competitors race from one check point to the next with just a map and compass, said Sgt. Brian Hobbins of the Department of Natural Resources.

