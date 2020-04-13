Deputy and other driver killed in wreck

CHARLESTON (AP) — A deputy and another driver were killed early Monday morning in a crash on a South Carolina highway.

Charleston County deputy Jeremy Ladue's cruiser collided with another vehicle around 1:40 a.m. Monday, the sheriff's office said.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 17 near the intersection with Interstate 526 west of Charleston, the sheriff's office said.

Ladue was not wearing his seat belt, troopers said.

Kwamane Mitchell, 29. was the other driver and also died in the wreck, the Charleston County Coroner's Office said. Troopers have not determined if he was wearing his seat belt.

A special team of state troopers is investigating the crash.

Ladue had been a Charleston County deputy for 14 months, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

