Deputy wounds pipe-wielding man
BLUFFTON (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff's deputy shot and wounded a man who tried to attack the deputy with a pipe before dawn Sunday, officials said.
The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at a Bluffton mobile home park as Beaufort County deputies were responding to a reported disturbance.
The man tried to assault the deputy with the metal pipe, with the officer then shooting the man twice, according to a statement from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. The statement says the wounded man "continued to be combative" after he was shot, and was restrained after more deputies arrived. The wounded man was taken to a hospital in Savannah. There was no further word on his condition.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating, and the deputy has been placed on leave pending an internal review by the sheriff's office.
It's South Carolina's 15th officer-involved shooting so far this year. The state had 45 such shootings in 2019.
Inmates send cards, gifts to nursing homes
COLUMBIA (AP) — Inmates in South Carolina prisons made 2,000 cards and gifts for people in nursing homes across the state.
The handmade cards, jewelry, knitted caps and footies, stuffed animals, bookmarks, blankets and other items were delivered Thursday to nursing homes across the state, the Corrections Department said.
Nursing homes have been closed to visitors for almost two months because of the coronavirus.
"For many of our residents in the facilities, these cards and special items may be the only things they receive during this pandemic," South Carolina Department of Aging Director Connie Munn said.
Hundreds of inmates participated in what was called "Operation Spread the Joy," and some of them mentioned how much it meant to them to get a card or a small gift, Corrections Department Director Bryan Stirling said.
"The offenders embraced this project and showed real creativity in making these cards and other items," Stirling said. "We hope these gifts brighten spirits of the nursing home residents during this lonely time."
