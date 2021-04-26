SOUTH CAROLINA

1 hospitalized after shooting at Sumter County chicken plant
SUMTER (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a shooting that injured one man at a Sumter County chicken processing plant.
According to local media outlets, deputies said that three people appeared to have gotten into an argument in the parking lot of the Sumter County Pilgrim’s Pride facility late Monday morning.
One man was hospitalized for serious injuries, but Sumter County deputies said he was expected to recover. Several nearby schools were temporarily placed under lockdown as a precaution.
Late Monday afternoon, deputies said that 18-year-old Jeffrey Laverne Green Jr. was arrested and charged with attempted murder and weapons possession. He was awaiting a court hearing, and police records did not show if Green had an attorney.
Updated bridge to connect sea islands to Beaufort County
BEAUFORT (AP) — Officials are opening a replacement bridge that will connect Beaufort County's mainland with nearby sea islands.
Local media report a ribbon-cutting ceremony is being held Monday for the bridge across the Harbor River.
The state Department of Transportation says the new structure replaces an 82-year-old swing-span bridge. It's along US Highway 21, or the Sea Island Parkway, which serves as a designated hurricane evacuation route for coastal Beaufort County.
The project is part of the agency's 10-year plan to replace hundreds of structurally deficient bridges across the state. The old bridge will be taken offshore and used as an artificial reef.
1 killed, 1 injured in Charleston nightclub shooting
CHARLESTON (AP) — Two men were shot and one of them was killed after a shooting a Charleston nightclub, police said.
The gunfire happened Sunday night at the club on the upper Charleston peninsula, The Post and Courier reported.
Police say they received multiple reports of shots fired shortly before 8:30 p.m. at the address of King Street Cabaret.
One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to Medical University Hospital.
Few other details were immediately released.