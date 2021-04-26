SOUTH CAROLINA

1 hospitalized after shooting at Sumter County chicken plant

SUMTER (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a shooting that injured one man at a Sumter County chicken processing plant.

According to local media outlets, deputies said that three people appeared to have gotten into an argument in the parking lot of the Sumter County Pilgrim’s Pride facility late Monday morning.

One man was hospitalized for serious injuries, but Sumter County deputies said he was expected to recover. Several nearby schools were temporarily placed under lockdown as a precaution.

Late Monday afternoon, deputies said that 18-year-old Jeffrey Laverne Green Jr. was arrested and charged with attempted murder and weapons possession. He was awaiting a court hearing, and police records did not show if Green had an attorney.

Updated bridge to connect sea islands to Beaufort County

BEAUFORT (AP) — Officials are opening a replacement bridge that will connect Beaufort County's mainland with nearby sea islands.

Local media report a ribbon-cutting ceremony is being held Monday for the bridge across the Harbor River.