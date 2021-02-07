 Skip to main content
South Carolina revamps system to notify crime victims
South Carolina revamps system to notify crime victims

COLUMBIA (AP) — South Carolina has updated a service that provides information to crime victims such as a suspect's custody status or hearing date.

The South Carolina Victim Information and Notification Everyday system, usually called SC-Vine, now offers a list of local and national groups that assist victims.

The new SC-Vine website and app are also easier to use, state Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a statement.

SC-Vine allows victims and others to register to get updates on someone in jail or prison.

More than 80,000 people have signed up for updates through the system, Wilson said.

The system was started in South Carolina in 2008.

