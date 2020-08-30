South Carolina officer suspended after saying racial slur

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

COLUMBIA — A South Carolina police officer has been suspended after videos showing him saying a racial slur in a confrontation with people outside a bar were posted on social media.

Sgt. Chad Walker was on patrol in the Five Points area of Columbia around 11 p.m. Saturday when he entered a bar and "found several violations of the Governor's Executive Order to stop the service and consumption of alcohol," Columbia police said in a news release Sunday.

When Walker, who is white, "communicated the order with patrons and employees, a male is heard calling him a racial slur while leaving the establishment," the release says. Chief W.H. "Skip" Holbrook plans to release the entire body camera video of the incident Sunday, the release says.

In videos posted on social media, a man is seen confronting the officer outside the bar, saying he's "talking to these people of color as if they are less than human." The officer then says a racial slur at least twice, saying that a Black man called him the slur. The Black man says he didn't call the officer that word and the two argue about it, as three other officers look on.

"You got mad because I told you you couldn't drink your drink so you called me that word," the officer says.