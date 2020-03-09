South Carolina lawyer and 'reformed racist' Turnipseed dies

COLUMBIA (AP) — A South Carolina lawyer who called himself "a reformed racist" after turning away from his segregationist past and toward civil rights died on Friday, his wife said.

Tom Turnipseed, 83, died peacefully and without pain, his wife, Judy, said. She did not give a cause of death.

Turnipseed was a frequent Democratic candidate for statewide office, losing races in 1974 for state attorney general, 1978 for governor, 1980 for U.S. House, lieutenant governor in 1982. and attorney general again in 1998.

Turnipseed campaigned by playing off his last name, handing out packets of turnip seeds and promising to plant the seeds of good government if elected.

Turnipseed first came to prominence in 1968 running the segregationist presidential campaign for former Alabama Gov. George Wallace. Turnipseed also was director of an organization in the 1960s that helped get accreditation for private schools founded after blacks were allowed to integrate schools.

But Turnipseed said Wallace's campaign made him feel uneasy and by 1971 he founded his law firm in Columbia and started working with African Americans on civil rights issues. He would introduce himself as "a reformed racist" the rest of his life.