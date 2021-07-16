South Carolina jobless rate improves as federal benefits end

COLUMBIA — South Carolina's jobless rate continued to improve last month, slipping another tenth of a percent as pandemic-related supplemental cash benefits for the unemployed prepared to come to an end in the state.

The unemployment rate dropped from 4.6% to 4.5%, according to the Department of Employment and Workforce. Over the past year, South Carolina's economy has increased by nearly 96,000 nonagricultural jobs.

Nationally, unemployed increased slightly, to 5.9%, officials said.

Workforce Director Dan Ellzey said he was encouraged not just by the decline in the number of the unemployed but also by the more than 12,000 additional people who found work in the past month.

"Employment growth in June continues to demonstrate the state's recovery and progress," Ellzey said. "Now more than ever, the state's businesses need the experience and willingness of South Carolinians to jump into open jobs."

The employment uptick, though not directly related, comes in conjunction with South Carolina's decision to opt out of federal unemployment programs that had been providing extra money to jobless residents. In announcing that the benefits would cease June 30, Gov. Henry McMaster claimed in May that the supplement had caused "unprecedented" workforce shortages in the state.