South Carolina interim coach Bobo aims to rally Gamecocks

Tanner said Bobo also had a chance to contend for the full-time job.

The lone hint Tanner, who brought in Muschamp five years ago, gave about what he's looking for in the next coach is someone with an attack-minded offense in this age of scoring points.

“Maybe a time that everybody lights up the scoreboard, the 10-7 games are distant memories,” Tanner said. “I think it's important that we get an offensive-type situation whether it's a head coach or a fantastic coordinator to move the needle.”

Tanner acknowledged he and school administrators talked about whether the South Carolina could afford a coaching change — Muschamp is due $13.2 million for the final four years of his contract — in a time when COVID-19 could cost South Carolina's athletic department up to $60 million in lost revenue.

“But we saw we had an opportunity and a pathway going forward,” he said.

Both Tanner and Bobo said speaking with Muschamp was emotional. The two said they have great respect and admiration for the job the former coach had done is developing players to perform in the classroom and the community.

Bobo said he told Muschamp, who he considers his friend, that he thought he'd let him down by not doing enough offensively to win games.